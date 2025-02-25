Get ready for a summer of high-energy house and techno as Patrick Topping makes his highly anticipated return to Hï Ibiza’s Club Room. The UK powerhouse DJ, known for his infectious enthusiasm and boundary-pushing sets, is back for a third consecutive year, ensuring another unforgettable Ibiza experience.

This season, he will be taking over Wednesday nights alongside Australian sensation Dom Dolla, from 2nd July to 3rd September, in what promises to be one of the hottest residencies of 2025.

Patrick Topping returns to Hï Ibiza in 2025 for another unforgettable summer 1

A residency that keeps growing

Patrick Topping’s relationship with Hï Ibiza has only strengthened over the years. Previously holding down Monday nights, he now shifts to Wednesdays, aligning with Dom Dolla’s debut residency. With both artists at the top of their game, Wednesdays at World’s Best Club will be a must-attend event for house and techno lovers.

Reflecting on his residency, Topping expressed his excitement: “So buzzing to be back with Hï for another season as a resident! It’s become a second home to me over the last two summers. Every week in the Club Room, I somehow feel equally relaxed and excited at the same time—it’s unreal! It’s an unbelievable feeling, and I can’t wait to make more memories with everyone on the dance floor this summer”.

Ibiza has long been a melting pot of international music lovers, and Topping’s sets perfectly capture this spirit. His ability to blend deep, hypnotic grooves with pulsating rhythms keeps crowds locked in from start to finish. His return guarantees an atmosphere of pure energy, making every Wednesday night an unmissable event.

Patrick Topping returns to Hï Ibiza in 2025 for another unforgettable summer 2

Why Wednesdays will be unmissable

Hï Ibiza, officially recognised as the world’s number one club, has consistently delivered cutting-edge electronic music experiences. This year, Dom Dolla’s main-stage residency in the Theatre, combined with Patrick Topping’s command over the Club Room, creates the ultimate midweek party.

Dom Dolla, hailed as one of Australia’s finest electronic exports, is making his Ibiza residency debut, bringing his signature high-energy house sound to the island. GQ Australia’s ‘Solo Artist of the Year’ has already made waves internationally, and his residency at Ibiza’s club marks a new chapter in his career. With Dom Dolla leading the charge in the Theatre and Topping igniting the Club Room, Wednesdays will be the new epicentre of house and techno on the island.

Dom Dolla.

Patrick Topping: a global dancefloor icon

Patrick Topping’s rise to global stardom is no surprise. From dominating festival main stages to curating intimate club nights, his ability to read the crowd and deliver high-energy sets is second to none. Whether it’s his seamless blends, carefully curated track selection, or the sheer passion he brings to the decks, his performances always leave a lasting impact.

Topping’s deep connection with Ibiza has played a crucial role in his evolution as an artist. His continued presence at Hï is a testament to the perfect synergy between artist and venue. The Club Room has become his creative playground, where he pushes the boundaries of house and tech-house, making each night feel fresh and unique.

Plan your night

If you’re visiting Ibiza this summer, this residency should be at the top of your list. Here’s what you need to know:

Residency dates: Every Wednesday from 2nd July to 3rd September 2025

Every Wednesday from 2nd July to 3rd September 2025 Rooms: Dom Dolla takes over the Theatre, while Patrick Topping commands the Club Room

Dom Dolla takes over the Theatre, while Patrick Topping commands the Club Room Music styles: House, tech-house, and high-energy electronic sounds

The nightclub is known for its cutting-edge production, immersive lighting, and a sound system that delivers an unparalleled audio experience. When combined with the energy of these two renowned DJs, you can expect a night that will stay with you long after the music stops.

Secure your spot

With anticipation building, tickets for Topping’s residency are expected to sell fast. Whether you’re a devoted fan or looking to experience the best of Ibiza’s nightlife, this is a residency that should be on your radar.

Get ready to dance under the lights at the world’s number one club, alongside an international crowd, as two of the finest DJs on the global scene redefine Wednesday nights in Ibiza.