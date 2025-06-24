Why RESISTANCE at Amnesia Ibiza is the ultimate summer 2025 experience

If you are visiting Ibiza in summer 2025 and your idea of a perfect night includes world-class techno, legendary DJs, and the electric atmosphere of a global clubbing institution, there is only one place to be on Wednesday nights: RESISTANCE at Amnesia Ibiza.
From 23 July to 17 September, the world’s leading underground house and techno brand, RESISTANCE, takes over Amnesia Ibiza for its biggest season yet. With nine consecutive Wednesday nights, over 50 international artists, and exclusive back-to-back sets, this is the kind of Ibiza nightlife experience that you will not find anywhere else on the island.
The return of a global giant
Originally launched by ULTRA Worldwide, RESISTANCE is known across continents for its cutting-edge productions, forward-thinking line-ups, and immersive visual experiences. For its 10th anniversary, the brand is taking things to the next level in 2025 by moving to Amnesia Ibiza, one of the most iconic nightclubs on the island.
With dual-stage programming, both the legendary Main Room and the open-air Terrace in action each Wednesday, clubbers are in for nine weeks of multi-sensory techno journeys, where no two nights are the same.
Headliners, residents, and exclusive sets
Two of the most respected names in the industry, Adam Beyer and ARTBAT, will serve as weekly resident DJs, each delivering high-octane sets that blend consistency with innovation. Joining them as key residents are Korolova and Massano, each performing four times throughout the summer.
The line-up reads like a who’s who of the underground music world. Expect to see top-tier artists including:
- Richie Hawtin
- Maceo Plex
- Joris Voorn
- Anfisa Letyago
- Mind Against
- Fideles
- Deep Dish
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Stephan Bodzin (live)
- Ilario Alicante
- Colyn
- Marco Faraone
- And many more.
But what truly makes this season unique are the 11 exclusive B2B sets, some of which are debuting globally or in Ibiza for the very first time.
Once-in-a-lifetime B2B collaborations
These are not your standard DJ duos. This year’s B2B sets have been carefully curated to surprise and excite. Highlights include:
- Adam Beyer b3b ARTBAT b3b Vintage Culture (Closing Party)
- ARTBAT b2b Hardwell (Hardwell’s only show in Ibiza in 2025)
- HI-LO b2b Nicole Moudaber
- ANNA b3b Chris Avantgarde b3b Innellea
- Adam Beyer b2b Eli Brown
- Massano b2b ANNA
- ARTBAT b2b Kölsch
These back-to-back performances are unique to RESISTANCE Ibiza and will not be repeated anywhere else on the island. For fans of underground electronic music, this is an unprecedented opportunity.
Why you should not miss RESISTANCE
Whether you are in Ibiza for a long holiday or just a few nights, RESISTANCE at Amnesia should be at the top of your itinerary. Each week’s line-up is different, offering new atmospheres, different vibes, and an eclectic mix of sounds across both dancefloors.
The Main Room delivers deep, dark techno and high-energy peak-time sets, while the Terrace allows for more melodic, open-air moments. Whether you are a seasoned raver or simply curious about Ibiza’s famous nightlife scene, RESISTANCE has something to offer.
And because these events happen only on Wednesdays, you can plan around them with ease, leaving the rest of your week free to explore beaches, sunsets, and island adventures.
Essential info for your night out
- Venue: Amnesia Ibiza, located in Sant Rafel (between Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni)
- Event dates: every Wednesday from 23 July to 17 September 2025
- Doors open: midnight — early arrival is recommended, especially for Terrace sets
- Tickets: buy in advance, especially for Opening and Closing Parties
- Dress code: smart and comfortable shoes and breathable outfits are ideal
Summer 2025 calendar highlights
To help you plan your visit, here are a few stand-out nights:
- 23 July (Opening Party): Adam Beyer b2b Mau P, ARTBAT, Massano, Mathame, Korolova
- 30 July: ARTBAT b2b Gordo, Massano b2b ANNA, Richie Hawtin, Ilario Alicante
- 20 August: ARTBAT b2b Hardwell, HI-LO b2b Nicole Moudaber
- 3 September: Adam Beyer b2b Layton Giordani, ARTBAT b2b Kölsch
- 17 September (Closing Party): Adam Beyer b3b ARTBAT b3b Vintage Culture, Mind Against, Colyn, Kitty Amor
These nights will sell out. If your travel dates overlap with any of these events, securing your tickets early is a must.
Make it the highlight of your trip
From unforgettable line-ups to exclusive collaborations and the unmistakable energy of Amnesia, RESISTANCE delivers a clubbing experience that captures the spirit of Ibiza like no other.
Book your tickets now and make your Ibiza trip one to remember.
Let the music guide your night.
