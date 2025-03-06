Ibiza is known for its vibrant summer scene, but those who visit in March can experience a different side of the island—one that is deeply rooted in tradition, community spirit, and cultural heritage. Every year, the town of Sant Josep de sa Talaia celebrates its patron saint with a diverse programme of events, blending Ibizan folklore, live music, gastronomy, and even a touch of solidarity.

Whether you’re a culture enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for something different to do in Ibiza beyond its famous beaches, the Sant Josep Festivities offer a fantastic way to experience authentic island life. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of these unique celebrations.

Sant Josep Festivities: the best events on the agenda 1

A festival with something for everyone

The Sant Josep Festivities 2025 will feature a mix of activities for all ages. From the iconic Flower Power party and a musical tribute to ABBA to more traditional events like folk dancing and local food competitions, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Ibiza’s cultural scene.

This year’s celebrations will also include a solidarity-focused music festival to raise funds for those affected by the Dana storm in Valencia, as well as a charity lunch to support the NGO Manos Unidas.

So, if you happen to be in Ibiza this March, don’t miss these highlights.

Sant Josep Festivities: the best events on the agenda 2

1. The opening night: tradition, music and food

14 March | 8:00 PM

Sant Josep Town Centre

The festivities kick off with an opening speech by Bishop Vicent Ribas, setting the tone for the celebrations. This will be followed by a sobrasada barbecue, offering a chance to try this traditional Balearic delicacy. To round off the evening, there will be a spectacular ABBA musical performed by Petit Cor, Passion Dance, and a live band.

Why go?

If you love local traditions, live performances, and great food, this is the perfect way to get into the festival spirit.

2. Flower Power Party: the ultimate retro experience

15 March | 8:30 PM

Sant Josep Town Centre

Ibiza is famous for its Flower Power parties, and during the Sant Josep Festivities, you can experience one right in the heart of the island. The town will be filled with psychedelic vibes, retro outfits, and classic 60s and 70s tunes.

Sant Josep Festivities: the best events on the agenda 3

Bonus for families

There’s a teen version at 5:00 PM at Casal Xaire.

A kids’ edition will take place near the Town Hall at 6:00 PM.

Why go?

It’s a must-experience event for party lovers looking for a taste of Ibiza’s legendary nightlife without the summer crowds.

3. Sant Josep Express: a car rally with a twist

15 March | 7:30 PM

Various locations across Sant Josep

For those who love adventure, the Sant Josep Express is an exciting car rally-style treasure hunt. Teams will drive around different points of the municipality, completing challenges, before arriving at the final location, where the winner will be announced.

Why go?

It’s a fun and interactive way to explore Sant Josep while taking part in a friendly local competition.

4. Choral Meeting: a magical musical performance

15 March | 8:15 PM

Sant Josep Church

For a more relaxed and cultural evening, the Sant Josep Church will host a joint concert featuring the Cor de Sant Josep and this year’s special guest, Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa, bringing together the best of local choral music.

Why go?

If you enjoy soulful performances in stunning settings, this is an event you’ll love.

Sant Josep Festivities: the best events on the agenda 4

5. Manos Unidas Charity Lunch: a culinary experience for a cause

16 March | 2:00 PM

Church Square, Sant Josep

Looking for an opportunity to taste authentic Ibizan food while supporting a good cause? The Manos Unidas Charity Lunch is a fantastic way to do both. This meal raises funds for projects in developing countries.

Why go?

If you want to experience Ibizan gastronomy in a community-driven event, this is the place to be.

6. Sant Josep with Valencia: music for a cause

18 March | 7:00 PM

Sant Josep

A charity music festival will be held in solidarity with the victims of the Dana storm in Valencia, bringing together local and guest artists for an evening of live music with a purpose.

Why go?

You get to enjoy great live performances while contributing to a meaningful cause.

7. The Big Day: a true Ibiza celebration

19 March | From 11:00 AM

Sant Josep Town Centre

The main day of the festival is packed with activities showcasing Ibiza’s rich traditions:

Traditional mass

Ball pagès (Ibiza’s folk dance)

Musical aperitif

Children’s zone and concert

Sant Josep Festivities: the best events on the agenda 5

Evening concerts

8:00 PM – Morning Drivers

9:30 PM – Miki Núñez

The night ends with a ‘batucada’ (percussion parade) by Esperitrons.

Why go?

This is the most traditional and lively day of the festival, giving you a real taste of Ibiza’s cultural essence.

8. Octopus Stir-Fry Competition: a gastronomic highlight

22 March | 2:00 PM

Sant Josep

Seafood lovers, take note. The Octopus Stir-Fry Competition (frita de polp) is one of the most delicious events of the festival. Around 300 portions will be served at lunchtime, accompanied by live music:

12:00 PM – Municipal Band Concert

1:00 PM – Traditional dance by the Sant Josep Folkloric Group

8:30 PM – Concert by Can Blau Choir & Orfeó Laudate (Barcelona)

Why go?

If you want to taste authentic Ibizan flavours, this is an unmissable foodie event.

Why visit Ibiza during the Sant Josep Festivities?

Visiting Ibiza in March offers a unique opportunity to experience a side of the island that many tourists never see. The Sant Josep Festivities are all about tradition, music, food, and community spirit—a perfect way to discover the island beyond its summer party reputation.

Whether you want to dance, eat, explore, or just soak up the atmosphere, this festival has something for every kind of traveller.

So, if you’re in Ibiza this March, make sure to head to Sant Josep de sa Talaia—you won’t regret it.