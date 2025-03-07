Final call! Secure your spot in the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon before it’s too late

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon, scheduled for April 12, 2025, is rapidly approaching full capacity, with over 5,000 participants already registered across its three race categories: Marathon (42K), 22K, and 12K. This surge in registrations underscores the event’s growing appeal among both local and international running enthusiasts.

A record-breaking year

In its eighth edition, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon is on track to surpass previous participation records. The 2024 event saw over 5,200 athletes, making it the largest sporting gathering in Ibiza’s history. This year, with current numbers exceeding 5,000 and limited spots remaining, organizers anticipate another record-breaking turnout.

International appeal

The marathon’s allure extends far beyond Spain’s borders. A remarkable 70% of registrants hail from overseas, with significant contingents from the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands.

The event’s reputation has even reached athletes from New Zealand, Colombia, Venezuela, and the United States, highlighting its global appeal.

Empowering female runners

This year’s marathon also celebrates a significant milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in sports. Women comprise over 45% of the total participants, translating to more than 2,500 female runners. Such representation is noteworthy in long-distance running events and reflects the marathon’s commitment to encouraging female participation.

Race categories and routes

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon offers three distinct race categories to accommodate varying fitness levels and running experiences:

Marathon (42K): starting at the Port of Ibiza, this challenging route traverses four of the island’s five municipalities, culminating at the scenic promenade of Santa Eulària des Riu.

22K: beginning in the picturesque town of Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, runners will experience a mix of undulating terrains before descending towards the coastal finish in Santa Eulària des Riu.

12K: designed for those seeking a shorter yet equally rewarding challenge, this route offers participants a taste of Ibiza's diverse landscapes, concluding alongside the Mediterranean Sea.

Beyond the Race: the #RunAndFeel experience

The marathon is more than just a race; it’s an immersive experience encapsulated by the #RunAndFeel ethos. Participants and their supporters are invited to indulge in Ibiza’s rich offerings:

Natural beauty: the routes showcase the island’s stunning coastal vistas, verdant interiors, and iconic landmarks.

Gastronomy: post-race, runners can savor Mediterranean cuisine at local eateries, celebrating their achievements with delectable dishes.

Cultural vibrancy: from bustling markets to historic sites, Ibiza's cultural tapestry provides ample exploration opportunities.

Family-friendly activities

The marathon weekend isn’t solely for seasoned runners. The Santa Eulària Ibiza Kids Run CaixaBank offers children aged 2 to 14 a chance to participate in non-competitive races, fostering a love for athletics from a young age. This initiative underscores the event’s dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles across all age groups.

Supporting a noble cause

Demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility, the marathon collaborates with APNEEF (Association of People with Special Needs of Ibiza and Formentera).

In the previous edition, the event raised €3,500 to support the association’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for children and young people with special needs. This partnership adds a layer of purpose to the marathon, allowing participants to contribute to a meaningful cause.

Secure your place at the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon

With the marathon date approaching and spots filling up rapidly, interested runners are encouraged to register promptly to avoid disappointment. The event’s escalating popularity means that remaining slots are limited, and early registration is crucial.

Plan your Ibiza getaway

Participating in the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon offers more than just a racing opportunity; it’s an invitation to explore the enchanting island of Ibiza. Beyond the marathon, visitors can immerse themselves in:

Pristine beaches: relax on some of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful shores, such as Cala Llonga and Cala Llenya.

Historic sites: visit Dalt Vila, Ibiza's fortified old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site rich in history and architecture.

Vibrant nightlife: experience the island's legendary nightlife, with world-renowned clubs and beach bars offering unforgettable evenings.

Travel and accommodation

Ibiza is well-connected via its international airport, with numerous flights from major European cities.

A variety of accommodation options cater to different preferences and budgets, from luxury resorts to charming boutique hotels. Many establishments offer special packages for marathon participants, including early breakfast options and wellness services.

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon is not just a race; it’s a celebration of athleticism, community, and the spirit of Ibiza. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual runner, this event promises an unforgettable experience set against the backdrop of one of the Mediterranean’s most captivating islands. With limited spots remaining, now is the time to secure your place and prepare for a memorable journey on April 12, 2025.