When Sara Landry steps behind the decks, it is never just a performance. It is a ritual. A gathering. A moment where sound becomes sensation and collective energy becomes movement. On 29 September, that moment will unfold in Ibiza for one night only, as Landry brings her acclaimed Eternalism show to the island’s newest and most ambitious nightclub, UNVRS.

An Ibiza debut unlike any other

This will be the first hard techno event at UNVRS, a venue that has already begun redefining the island’s club culture since opening its doors. Famed for its cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art production, Ibiza’s new nightclub was built for experiences like Eternalism – immersive, high-intensity and boundary-pushing. It is a bold statement for a bold artist, and together they promise an evening that is set to leave a lasting mark on Ibiza’s dance music legacy.

Just one night: Sara Landry brings her outstanding Eternalism show to Ibiza’s new UNVRS 1

“Eternalism is the most ambitious project of my career so far”, says Landry, who describes the show as “a spiritual gathering” rather than a traditional set. Inspired by the otherworldly aesthetic of H.R. Giger’s Alien and brought to life by the visionary production company High Scream, Eternalism is more than just music – it is a full-body, full-mind immersion into a world of high BPMs and even higher intentions.

A new kind of techno pilgrimage

Having already toured across cities such as Amsterdam, London, Paris, Lisbon and Madrid, Eternalism arrives in Ibiza with growing momentum. The concept fuses hard techno with ceremonial symbolism, transforming the dancefloor into a sacred space where rhythm and energy intertwine. At its core is Landry’s unmistakable sound – dark, driving and uncompromisingly feminine – which has catapulted her to global acclaim in recent years.

As the crowd moves through her relentless set, they are guided through an odyssey that is as much spiritual as it is sonic. “Music thrives on interaction”, Landry believes, and her show is built around that philosophy. Every frequency, every beat, and every moment of shared intensity becomes part of a collective ascension.

Just one night: Sara Landry brings her outstanding Eternalism show to Ibiza’s new UNVRS 2

Who is Sara Landry?

Described as the ‘High Priestess of Hard Techno’, Sara Landry is a self-taught DJ, producer and label boss whose rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Known for her visceral style and witchy aesthetic, she has amassed over 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and was crowned Beatport’s number one best-selling female producer in the hard techno genre.

But beyond the statistics, it is her presence and vision that have made her one of the most influential artists of her generation. In 2023, her Boiler Room debut went viral, racking up over 8.4 million views and becoming the third most streamed Boiler Room set in two years – surpassed only by the likes of Charli XCX.

2024 saw Landry make history once again, becoming the first hard techno artist to perform on the Tomorrowland Mainstage. She sold out two massive Factory93 shows in Los Angeles and launched a collaborative pop-up event with House of Intuition, offering tarot readings to hundreds of fans. October then marked the release of her debut album, Spiritual Driveby – a 12-track powerhouse created in collaboration with Nico Moreno, Shlømo and hip-hop producer Mike Dean. The album garnered critical acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, Grammy.com and Forbes, further cementing her place as a force in both underground and mainstream music.

A concept and a calling

Eternalism is not just a tour. It is a declaration. A bold fusion of sound and intention. It draws upon Landry’s belief in the transformative potential of music – a belief that techno can be both a ritual and a rebellion. Through her label HEKATE – named after the Greek goddess of witchcraft – she channels this energy into releasing work from some of the most exciting names in the genre, including Charlie Sparks, blk., and Nico Moreno.

The upcoming Ibiza show is set to be a cornerstone of this journey. With UNVRS providing a platform unlike any other on the island, and with Landry’s uncompromising vision steering the experience, this is not simply a party – it is a cultural event. One that invites clubbers, techno lovers and the curious to explore something more than just music. Something eternal.

Just one night: Sara Landry brings her outstanding Eternalism show to Ibiza’s new UNVRS 3

The perfect stage for reinvention

In choosing this venue for this exclusive Ibiza edition of her show, Sara Landry aligns herself with a club that shares her ambition and creative drive. Ibiza is known worldwide as a mecca for nightlife, but UNVRS stands out for its commitment to redefining the format – combining immersive visuals, pristine sound and a futuristic design that elevates every performance into an artform.

The club’s willingness to host the first hard techno event of this scale, and to entrust that responsibility to Landry, is a sign of the times. The lines between underground and mainstream are blurring, and artists like her are leading the charge. Eternalism at UNVRS is a meeting of worlds – industrial sound meets Ibiza elegance, ritual meets rave, the sacred meets the sweat-soaked.

For those seeking something deeper, louder and more intense from their Ibiza nightlife experience, this one-night-only event is not to be missed. Landry and Eternalism are bringing something raw, something rare and something entirely new to the island.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, and with good reason. This is not just another night out – it is a step into a new dimension of club culture. Be there when techno becomes transcendence, when Ibiza meets its newest icon, and when Sara Landry transforms UNVRS into her temple of sound.