If you’re in Ibiza this weekend, don’t miss one of the events of the season – the Spring Stock Fair in the heart of Ibiza Town. Taking place on Sunday, 30th March from 11 AM to 7 PM, this lively outdoor market on the Passeig de Vara de Rey is your chance to enjoy local products, live music, family-friendly activities, and serious shopping bargains – all in one festive setting.

Organised by the Ibiza Town Council in collaboration with the Consell d’Eivissa, PIMEEF (the local federation of small and medium-sized enterprises), and various merchant associations, the Spring Stock Fair celebrates Ibizan culture, gastronomy, and community spirit in a way that visitors are warmly invited to experience.

Shop like a local: discover bargains at the Spring Stock Fair in Ibiza Town this weekend 1

Great deals in the heart of Ibiza Town

At the core of the Spring Stock Fair are the discounted goods from Ibiza’s local shops. Over 30 stalls will line the iconic promenade of Vara de Rey, offering end-of-season items from the winter collection at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re after fashion, footwear, accessories, or home décor, you’ll find plenty of treasures to take home from local businesses keen to clear their shelves and make way for summer stock.

For tourists, this is a fantastic opportunity to discover authentic Ibizan style at reduced prices, while supporting the island’s local economy. Unlike typical tourist shops, the fair brings together a variety of retailers offering genuine local products with character and quality.

Shop like a local: discover bargains at the Spring Stock Fair in Ibiza Town this weekend 2

A taste of Ibiza’s local flavours

This year, the fair places a special emphasis on local gastronomy, offering visitors the chance to sample traditional Ibizan delicacies. From 2 PM, a free tasting session will take place under the central tent on Vara de Rey, showcasing some of the island’s most beloved flavours.

Stalls will offer honey from the Mel Ibiza brand, a symbol of the island’s beekeeping tradition. You can also try traditional cured meats from Companatge, a local favourite, and experience a sweet side of Ibiza at the Ibiza Choco Party, where chocolate lovers can indulge in handmade creations.

Foodies and curious travellers alike will love this chance to engage with the island’s culinary heritage – and maybe even take some edible souvenirs home.

Live music and entertainment for all ages

The Spring Stock Fair is designed to be a festive event for everyone, and the day’s entertainment programme reflects that inclusive spirit.

The event kicks off at 11 AM with giant traditional games that children (and adults!) can enjoy along the promenade. Then, at 12 PM, local band Good Taste takes the stage, filling the square with live music and positive energy.

Shop like a local: discover bargains at the Spring Stock Fair in Ibiza Town this weekend 3

After the mid-day tasting session, La Calle, a rock group known for their dynamic performances, will provide the musical finale to the fair, ensuring the event ends on a high note at 7 PM.

Whether you’re visiting Ibiza with family, friends or as a couple, the Spring Stock Fair offers a warm, entertaining, and authentic experience right in the city centre.

Celebrate the island’s community spirit

The fair is also the conclusion of a local commercial campaign run through February and March, where island residents had the chance to participate in a giveaway. On the day of the fair, the draw will be held and ten baskets filled with local products will be raffled off – a celebration of the island’s produce and the loyalty of its shoppers.

While the raffle is exclusive to local participants, tourists will still feel part of the community atmosphere that this event creates. With residents and visitors mingling under the spring sunshine, the fair offers a real sense of local life in Ibiza – a rare and rewarding insight beyond the typical beach experience.

Why tourists should visit the Spring Stock Fair

Visiting Ibiza in spring offers a quieter, more authentic look at the island, and the Spring Stock Fair is the perfect example of why this season is so special. It’s a chance to:

Support local businesses while discovering hidden gems at discounted prices

while discovering hidden gems at discounted prices Taste traditional Ibizan foods you won’t find in tourist hotspots

you won’t find in tourist hotspots Experience live music and family-friendly entertainment in a laid-back outdoor setting

in a laid-back outdoor setting Mingle with locals and get a genuine feel for island culture

and get a genuine feel for island culture Explore Vara de Rey, one of the most iconic streets in Ibiza Town, surrounded by beautiful architecture, cosy cafés, and independent shops

Shop like a local: discover bargains at the Spring Stock Fair in Ibiza Town this weekend 4

So, if you’re looking for an experience that combines shopping, gastronomy, and culture, make sure to stop by the Spring Stock Fair this Sunday, 30th March. Whether you’re after a bargain, a taste of local life, or just a fun way to spend a sunny afternoon, this event is a must on your Ibiza itinerary.

Plan your visit

Passeig de Vara de Rey , Ibiza Town

, Ibiza Town Sunday, 30 March 2025

2025 From 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

to Free entry, live music, children’s activities and local food tastings

Discover more local events in Ibiza this spring – and don’t forget to explore our full guide for the best places to eat, shop and enjoy authentic experiences across the island.