Ibiza is calling – and this summer, the island’s heartbeat has a name: Solèy. Every Friday from 13 June to 1 August, Chinois Ibiza hosts one of the most anticipated residencies of the season. The global DJ phenomenon Francis Mercier takes over the decks, bringing a euphoric explosion of Afrohouse, Caribbean soul and hypnotic rhythms that will set the White Island alight.

Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning Ibiza enthusiast, this summer’s Solèy residency at Chinois is one of the top events to add to your itinerary.

A club like no other

Nestled in the heart of the Marina Botafoc, Chinois Ibiza is more than a nightclub — it is a sanctuary for music lovers. With its elegant East-meets-West decor and a commitment to delivering world-class experiences, Chinois has earned a reputation for being ‘the club’ of Ibiza. It is where the pulse of the island converges with a sense of sophistication, making it the perfect home for Mercier’s multicultural sonic adventure.

Chinois welcomes people from all walks of life, inviting guests to leave the ordinary behind and step into a world where music, art and emotion collide.

What happens at Solèy stays forever in your soul 1

A celebration of culture

Derived from the Haitian Creole word for ‘sun’, Solèy captures the spirit of Francis Mercier himself — warm, positive, and full of radiant energy. The residency will run for eight consecutive Fridays, inviting revellers to dance from midnight to dawn to a soundtrack of Afrohouse beats, soulful melodies and infectious Caribbean vibes.

This is not just a DJ set. It is a global gathering, a rhythmic passport through continents and cultures, blending traditional percussion with modern house. Expect moments of euphoria, connection and raw joy as Francis and his specially curated guests deliver unforgettable performances on one of the island’s most iconic stages.

Earlier this year, Solèy mesmerised over 7,000 people in Dubai. Now, Ibiza gets its turn to shine.

Who is Francis Mercier?

Born in Haiti and now one of the most in-demand DJs in the world, Francis Mercier is a force of nature on the international music scene. His rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric, selling out venues like KOKO London, L’Olympia Hall in Paris, and even performing at the majestic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Francis Mercier.

In 2024 alone, he will appear at global mega festivals including Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Buenos Aires, and Lightning In A Bottle. He is also set to headline the legendary Brooklyn Mirage.

With more than 3 million Shazams, 250 million views of his music on social media, and tracks featured in the Spotify Viral Top 50, Mercier’s global reach is undeniable. His hit ‘Sete‘ remained in the Top 10 on Beatport for four months, a testament to his ability to produce music that resonates across borders.

Francis has collaborated with Grammy-winning artists and industry titans such as Swedish House Mafia, BLOND:ISH, Diplo, Magic System, Omah Lay, and Gorgon City. His releases span some of the world’s biggest labels — Sony, Warner, Columbia, and Universal — and his live performances speak for themselves, with more than 150 shows in the past year alone.

An invitation to be part of something special

The Solèy residency is more than just a night out — it is an invitation to be part of a movement. One that celebrates diversity, embraces cultural fusion, and radiates joy. Every Friday from 13 June to 1 August, the doors open to a community of music lovers united by rhythm and emotion.

What happens at Solèy stays forever in your soul 2

Whether you are a seasoned clubber, a curious traveller or a music aficionado, this is your chance to experience one of the world’s most exciting DJs in one of the world’s most celebrated destinations. There is nothing quite like the combination of Ibiza’s electric atmosphere, Chinois’s magnetic charm, and Mercier’s universal sound.

Why you should not miss Solèy at Chinois

Exclusive Ibiza residency : Francis Mercier’s only residency on the island this summer.

: Francis Mercier’s only residency on the island this summer. A Gglobal experience : music inspired by the Caribbean, Africa and beyond.

: music inspired by the Caribbean, Africa and beyond. Iconic location : Chinois Ibiza is a must-visit nightlife destination for any discerning traveller.

: Chinois Ibiza is a must-visit nightlife destination for any discerning traveller. Top-tier guests : expect surprise sets and guest DJs from across the globe (line-up to be announced soon).

: expect surprise sets and guest DJs from across the globe (line-up to be announced soon). Unforgettable vibes: music from midnight until the early hours in the magical Ibiza Marina.

What happens at Solèy stays forever in your soul 3

Book your place on the dancefloor

Solèy promises to be a defining event of the 2025 summer season. With limited Friday dates and high anticipation, securing your place early is essential.

This is your opportunity to witness Francis Mercier as he makes Ibiza history — weaving together sound, sun and soul in a setting like no other.