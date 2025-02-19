Solomun +1 is back! Everything you need to know about Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Sundays

Pacha Ibiza’s most legendary Sunday night residency is back. From 8 June to 5 October 2025, Solomun +1 will once again take over the decks of the iconic club, bringing an electrifying atmosphere and an unmatched musical experience to the island. As one of the most sought-after parties in Ibiza, Solomun +1 continues to define the spirit of Sundays with an extraordinary lineup of guests and the signature deep, emotive sound of the Diynamic label boss.

A Sunday night institution

Since its inception in 2013, Solomun +1 has established itself as a cult-like event, uniting music lovers from around the globe under the legendary Pacha cherries. The concept is simple yet brilliant: each week, Solomun plays a solo set and then goes back-to-back with a specially curated guest. This dynamic interaction between the artists creates spontaneous and magical musical moments, making each night a unique journey.

Solomun’s approach to DJing is deeply intuitive, making his sets an emotional rollercoaster that blends deep house, melodic techno, and raw underground beats. His ability to read the crowd and adapt his selections in real time is part of what has made Solomun +1 an enduring success. The crowd at Pacha comes not only for the music but for the immersive experience that he carefully crafts every Sunday night.

Adding to the excitement, special All Night Long sets will also be part of the 2025 season. These extended sets allow Solomun to dig deep into his expansive musical repertoire, crafting one-of-a-kind soundscapes that traverse the full spectrum of house and techno. These marathon sessions have become legendary, allowing fans to see a different side of Solomun, where he takes full control of the dancefloor from start to finish, weaving together different moods and energy levels throughout the night.

The king of Sundays

Few artists have shaped the Ibiza scene quite like Solomun. His commanding presence, flawless track selection, and deep connection with the crowd have earned him the title of ‘King of Sundays’. His ability to craft immersive, emotive, and high-energy DJ sets keeps fans coming back year after year.

With an ever-evolving roster of internationally renowned DJs, Solomun ensures that each +1 guest contributes their distinct style to the night. This blend of carefully selected talent, combined with Pacha’s immersive production, creates an atmosphere that is intimate yet electrifying, where the music takes centre stage and the dancefloor becomes a sanctuary.

His past +1 guests have included some of the biggest names in the industry, from titanic techno figures to boundary-pushing house artists, ensuring an eclectic yet cohesive sound throughout the summer. Each pairing is unique, and fans eagerly anticipate the guest announcements, knowing that every Sunday will offer a different but equally unforgettable experience.

The legacy of Pacha Ibiza

Pacha Ibiza is an institution that has shaped electronic music culture for over 50 years. Renowned for its open-minded spirit, forward-thinking lineups, and legendary performances, Pacha has become the spiritual home for dance music lovers worldwide.

With its iconic red cherries, its deep-rooted history in Ibiza’s nightlife, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of clubbing, Pacha continues to set the standard for experiential nightlife. Whether it’s through world-class sound systems, innovative visual productions, or its unparalleled ambiance, a night at Pacha is an experience like no other.

Pacha is also deeply tied to the history of Ibiza itself, having played a major role in the island’s reputation as a global dance music capital. The club’s legacy is woven into the fabric of electronic music history, and Solomun +1 remains a key chapter in that ongoing story.

Beyond the music, Pacha offers a fully immersive experience, where the club’s stunning design, luxurious VIP areas, and carefully curated lighting and sound work together to create an atmosphere of pure escapism. Those who step inside its walls for a Solomun +1 night find themselves transported to a musical paradise, where the outside world disappears, and the only thing that matters is the rhythm of the night.

The countdown begins

With the 2025 season set to be another unmissable year for Solomun +1, the countdown has officially begun. Sundays at Pacha will once again be the go-to destination for those seeking the best in house and techno, a crowd united by their love for music, and a night that stays with you long after the last track fades.

For those planning their Ibiza summer getaway, securing a ticket to Solomun +1 should be at the top of the list. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, experiencing Solomun’s carefully crafted sound journey in such an iconic setting is something truly special.

With Pacha’s legendary production, world-class sound, and Solomun’s unparalleled DJing, every Sunday from June to October will be a night to remember. Expect deep grooves, emotional peaks, euphoric dancefloor moments, and unforgettable memories that will define Ibiza’s 2025 summer season.

Secure your spot for one of the most coveted parties of the summer, and prepare for an unforgettable season of music, connection, and dance.