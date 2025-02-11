f you’re looking to combine your love for sports with an unforgettable holiday, Ibiza offers a wide range of thrilling sporting events in Ibiza throughout 2025.

Whether you enjoy running, cycling, or fitness challenges, the islands provide the perfect setting to stay active while exploring their stunning landscapes and vibrant atmosphere.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 1

Must-attend sporting events in Ibiza and Formentera

Cursa Patrimoni d’Eivissa 2025: a cultural running experience

Date: 29 March 2025

Experience the heritage of Ibiza in a unique way with the Cursa Patrimoni d’Eivissa, a popular road race that winds through the city’s most emblematic historical sites. Participants will enjoy running through the charming streets of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it a perfect blend of sport and culture.

DEKA FIT Ibiza 2025: test your fitness limits

Date: 29 March 2025

For those who love a challenge, DEKA FIT Ibiza is an intense fitness competition that tests strength, endurance, and agility. Featuring ten different workout zones, this event is designed to push participants to their limits. Whether you’re an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, DEKA FIT is a thrilling way to challenge yourself while enjoying the energetic atmosphere of sporting events in Ibiza.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 2

Ibiza Half Marathon 2025: run along stunning coastal routes

Date: 5 April 2025

One of the most anticipated sporting events in Ibiza, the Ibiza Half Marathon, offers a scenic 21.097 km route that takes runners through picturesque coastal landscapes and charming towns. This race is a great opportunity to test your stamina while soaking up Ibiza’s breathtaking views.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 3

Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon: discover Ibiza’s beauty

Date: 12 April 2025

For marathon lovers, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon provides an excellent challenge, offering three different distances: 12K, 22K, and the full 42.195 km marathon. It covers all five municipalities of the island, showcasing Ibiza’s diverse landscapes, from coastal roads to inland villages.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 4

Vuelta a Ibiza MTB SIROKO by Shimano: a cycling adventure

Dates: 18-20 April 2025

Cycling enthusiasts will be thrilled by the Vuelta a Ibiza MTB, a three-day mountain biking competition that attracts professional riders and amateurs alike. Expect thrilling trails, challenging climbs, and stunning scenery, making it one of the top cycling events in Ibiza and the Mediterranean.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 5

Mitja Marató de Formentera: a scenic half marathon

Date: 17 May 2025

A short ferry ride from Ibiza, the Mitja Marató de Formentera offers runners the chance to experience the tranquillity and natural beauty of the neighbouring island. This half marathon is perfect for those seeking a quieter yet equally rewarding race experience.

Formentera to Run: a trail runner’s paradise

Date: 1 June 2025

Formentera to Run is a unique endurance race combining breathtaking scenery with a demanding course. Participants will traverse sandy beaches, pine forests, and rugged terrain, making it an unforgettable experience for those looking for exciting trail running in Ibiza.

Formentera Trail 21.1: explore nature through running

Date: 7 June 2025

Another fantastic event in Formentera, the Formentera Trail 21.1, is perfect for trail running enthusiasts. This 21.1 km race takes participants through unspoilt natural landscapes, offering a great alternative for those who prefer running off the beaten path.

Acuatlón Ciudad de Ibiza: swimming and running combined

Date: 22 June 2025

If you enjoy a mix of swimming and running, the Acuatlón Ciudad de Ibiza is the event for you. Taking place in the heart of Ibiza Town, this competition offers a unique way to experience the island’s stunning coastal waters and vibrant urban scenery.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 6

Trail de Sant Jordi: experience Ibiza’s countryside

Date: 29 June 2025

Rounding off the season, the Trail de Sant Jordi offers a challenging yet scenic run through the beautiful countryside surrounding the village of Sant Jordi. Trail running enthusiasts will appreciate the diverse terrain and breathtaking views along the course.

These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 7 These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 8 These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025 9

Plan your sporting adventure in Ibiza

Whether you’re an experienced athlete or a beginner looking for fun fitness challenges, Ibiza offers a wide range of sporting events in Ibiza that allow you to experience the island in an active way. Whether you’re planning to compete or simply cheer on the participants, these events provide an excellent opportunity to engage with the local sporting culture and make unforgettable memories.

Ensure you check event registration details well in advance, as spots fill up quickly. For more information and to sign up, visit the official websites.

Embrace the spirit of sport and adventure while enjoying the sun, sea, and culture of Ibiza!