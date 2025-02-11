These are the main sporting events that will be held in Ibiza in the first half of 2025

f you’re looking to combine your love for sports with an unforgettable holiday, Ibiza offers a wide range of thrilling sporting events in Ibiza throughout 2025.
Whether you enjoy running, cycling, or fitness challenges, the islands provide the perfect setting to stay active while exploring their stunning landscapes and vibrant atmosphere.
Must-attend sporting events in Ibiza and Formentera
Cursa Patrimoni d’Eivissa 2025: a cultural running experience
Date: 29 March 2025
Experience the heritage of Ibiza in a unique way with the Cursa Patrimoni d’Eivissa, a popular road race that winds through the city’s most emblematic historical sites. Participants will enjoy running through the charming streets of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it a perfect blend of sport and culture.
DEKA FIT Ibiza 2025: test your fitness limits
Date: 29 March 2025
For those who love a challenge, DEKA FIT Ibiza is an intense fitness competition that tests strength, endurance, and agility. Featuring ten different workout zones, this event is designed to push participants to their limits. Whether you’re an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, DEKA FIT is a thrilling way to challenge yourself while enjoying the energetic atmosphere of sporting events in Ibiza.
Ibiza Half Marathon 2025: run along stunning coastal routes
Date: 5 April 2025
One of the most anticipated sporting events in Ibiza, the Ibiza Half Marathon, offers a scenic 21.097 km route that takes runners through picturesque coastal landscapes and charming towns. This race is a great opportunity to test your stamina while soaking up Ibiza’s breathtaking views.
Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon: discover Ibiza’s beauty
Date: 12 April 2025
For marathon lovers, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon provides an excellent challenge, offering three different distances: 12K, 22K, and the full 42.195 km marathon. It covers all five municipalities of the island, showcasing Ibiza’s diverse landscapes, from coastal roads to inland villages.
Vuelta a Ibiza MTB SIROKO by Shimano: a cycling adventure
Dates: 18-20 April 2025
Cycling enthusiasts will be thrilled by the Vuelta a Ibiza MTB, a three-day mountain biking competition that attracts professional riders and amateurs alike. Expect thrilling trails, challenging climbs, and stunning scenery, making it one of the top cycling events in Ibiza and the Mediterranean.
Mitja Marató de Formentera: a scenic half marathon
Date: 17 May 2025
A short ferry ride from Ibiza, the Mitja Marató de Formentera offers runners the chance to experience the tranquillity and natural beauty of the neighbouring island. This half marathon is perfect for those seeking a quieter yet equally rewarding race experience.
Formentera to Run: a trail runner’s paradise
Date: 1 June 2025
Formentera to Run is a unique endurance race combining breathtaking scenery with a demanding course. Participants will traverse sandy beaches, pine forests, and rugged terrain, making it an unforgettable experience for those looking for exciting trail running in Ibiza.
Formentera Trail 21.1: explore nature through running
Date: 7 June 2025
Another fantastic event in Formentera, the Formentera Trail 21.1, is perfect for trail running enthusiasts. This 21.1 km race takes participants through unspoilt natural landscapes, offering a great alternative for those who prefer running off the beaten path.
Acuatlón Ciudad de Ibiza: swimming and running combined
Date: 22 June 2025
If you enjoy a mix of swimming and running, the Acuatlón Ciudad de Ibiza is the event for you. Taking place in the heart of Ibiza Town, this competition offers a unique way to experience the island’s stunning coastal waters and vibrant urban scenery.
Trail de Sant Jordi: experience Ibiza’s countryside
Date: 29 June 2025
Rounding off the season, the Trail de Sant Jordi offers a challenging yet scenic run through the beautiful countryside surrounding the village of Sant Jordi. Trail running enthusiasts will appreciate the diverse terrain and breathtaking views along the course.
Plan your sporting adventure in Ibiza
Whether you’re an experienced athlete or a beginner looking for fun fitness challenges, Ibiza offers a wide range of sporting events in Ibiza that allow you to experience the island in an active way. Whether you’re planning to compete or simply cheer on the participants, these events provide an excellent opportunity to engage with the local sporting culture and make unforgettable memories.
Ensure you check event registration details well in advance, as spots fill up quickly. For more information and to sign up, visit the official websites.
Embrace the spirit of sport and adventure while enjoying the sun, sea, and culture of Ibiza!