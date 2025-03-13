Best things to do in Ibiza and Formentera this weekend: your ultimate guide

With the Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària celebrations now over, Ibiza turn its attention to Sant Josep, which takes centre stage this weekend. The festivities begin on Friday with the traditional opening speech, followed by a spectacular tribute to ABBA. On Saturday, the energy ramps up with the legendary Flower Power party and the adrenaline-fuelled Sant Josep Express gymkhana, along with a packed schedule of activities.

Music is a key highlight of the programme, with a special tribute concert for the late Iván Mérgola set for Sunday at Can Ventosa. Other must-see performances include Si bastasen un par de canciones, a tribute to Sergio Dalma, Alejandro Sanz, Eros Ramazzotti, and Bosé, at Teatro Pereyra on Friday. The Dies Musicals series also continues, featuring Miquel Àngel Aguiló on Friday, Andrés Coll on Saturday, and Albert Oliva on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Festival Música Jove de Vila returns with an educational concert on Sunday.

For theatre lovers, Friday brings Abans que arribi l’alemany, while Saturday showcases both the musical Lo cant de les ànimes mudes and the play Entre tradición y esperanza (Yerma). Dance enthusiasts can enjoy La voz desde el silencio by IDA Company on Sunday, and poetry fans can attend the Entre Illes 2025 recital on Friday at Can Ventosa.

Beyond the stage, the weekend also offers the Jornada Pagesa at Can Coix school on Saturday, the charity event Davall de sa Talaia in Sant Antoni, and a second-hand market with a community barbecue in Jesús on Sunday. And that’s just the beginning…

Thursday, 13th March

Music

Music Industry Sessions: ‘Artist, Know Your Rights’ – A talk by José Ramón Gil, a lawyer specialising in music law. Organised by Dipef. At The Standard at 6:00 PM .

– A talk by José Ramón Gil, a lawyer specialising in music law. Organised by Dipef. At The Standard at . Ras Smaila – Funk, reggae, and rock. Part of Sant Josep es Música. At 8:00 PM in Cas Costas.

– Funk, reggae, and rock. Part of Sant Josep es Música. At in Cas Costas. Bootleggers – Ibiza’s new rock band. Part of Sant Josep es Música. At 7:00 PM in Can Jordi Blues Station.

Talks

‘Street and Community’ – By architects Eduard Callís and Guillem Moliner from Un parell d’Arquitectes (Olot). At 7:30 PM in the Ibiza and Formentera division of Coaib, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila.

– By architects Eduard Callís and Guillem Moliner from Un parell d’Arquitectes (Olot). At in the Ibiza and Formentera division of Coaib, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. ‘Armed Forces: Supporting Science and the Environment’ – A talk by Commander Antonio Donis Quintairos. At 8:00 PM in Can Ventosa.

– A talk by Commander Antonio Donis Quintairos. At in Can Ventosa. ‘Tools for a Positive Adolescence’ – By Diana Al Azem. Part of the Xerrades per a famílies i docents series in Formentera. At 5:00 PM in the Formentera Council Chamber. Prior reservation required at 971 321 271 or educaciosocial@conselldeformentera.cat.

Cinema

‘How to Have Sex’ (Molly Manning Walker, UK, 2023). Part of the Anem al cine series. Screening at Multicines Eivissa at 8:30 PM. Ticket price: €5.

Friday, 14th March

Sant Josep Festivities

5:30 PM – Cantajocs. Jugar=Amar, a music and games workshop for children aged 0 to 5. Prior registration via WhatsApp at 871 800 416 . At Sant Josep Library.

– Cantajocs. Jugar=Amar, a music and games workshop for children aged 0 to 5. Prior registration via WhatsApp at . At Sant Josep Library. 6:00 PM – Opening of the exhibition A la marranxada. Jocs i joguerois, at Can Jeroni. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM , and Thursday to Saturday, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM . Exhibition runs until the 23rd.

– Opening of the exhibition A la marranxada. Jocs i joguerois, at Can Jeroni. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, , and Thursday to Saturday, . Exhibition runs until the 23rd. 8:00 PM – Official opening of the festivities. Proclamation by Bishop Vicent Ribas, followed by a torrada (grilled sobrassada) and ‘Dancing Queen’, a show featuring the best of ABBA. At the church square.

Music

‘Si bastasen un par de canciones’ : A standing concert tribute to Dalma, Sanz, Ramazzotti, and Bosé. 10:00 PM at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Tickets available at teatropereyraibiza.com.

: A standing concert tribute to Dalma, Sanz, Ramazzotti, and Bosé. at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Tickets available at teatropereyraibiza.com. Miquel Àngel Aguiló – Classical music. Part of the Dies Musicals cycle by the Consell de Eivissa. Tickets: €2 in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or €3.50 at the door. Subscription options available for multiple concerts. 7:30 PM at Sant Joan Town Hall’s plenary hall.

– Classical music. Part of the cycle by the Consell de Eivissa. Tickets: in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or at the door. Subscription options available for multiple concerts. at Sant Joan Town Hall’s plenary hall. The Rosanas Jam – Featuring Fonsi Hernández Morillas. Part of Sant Josep es Música. 8:00 PM at Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

Theatre

‘Abans que arribi l’alemany’, performed by Anna Xantal. Part of the Eivissa en Escena series. 8:00 PM at Can Ventosa Auditorium. Tickets available at culturaentradesonline.eivissa.es.

Poetry

‘Entre Illes 2025’ – Poetry recital featuring Neus Cardona, Àngels Escandell, Joan Ferrer, Maria Teresa Ferrer, Julio Herranz, Jordi Marí Tur, and Júlia Roig, with music by Raquel Quiroga Sánchez (cello). 8:00 PM at Can Ventosa Library. Free entry.

International Women’s Day (8M)

Sant Antoni: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Self-care and self-worth coaching workshop. At sa Punta des Molí.

Cinema

‘Chinatown’ (Roman Polanski, USA, 1974) – Original version with Spanish subtitles. Special guest: Joaquim Seguí. Part of the Cinefòrum UIB Eivissa series. 6:15 PM at the Ibiza Conservatory Auditorium. Free entry.

Saturday, 15th March

Sant Josep Festivities

9 AM : Sant Josep Express – A scavenger hunt for young people and adults through remote locations in the municipality. For ages 16+. Registration from 4th to 10th March at santjosep.org.

: Sant Josep Express – A scavenger hunt for young people and adults through remote locations in the municipality. For ages 16+. Registration from 4th to 10th March at santjosep.org. 5:30 PM – 8 PM : Flower Power for teenagers at Casal Xaire.

: Flower Power for teenagers at Casal Xaire. 5 PM : Hippie-themed children’s workshops next to the town hall.

: Hippie-themed children’s workshops next to the town hall. 6 PM : Miniflower – In Carrer de l’Ajuntament.

: Miniflower – In Carrer de l’Ajuntament. 7 PM : Aquagym Fest at the municipal swimming pool.

: Aquagym Fest at the municipal swimming pool. 7:30 PM : Arrival and final challenges of the Sant Josep Express.

: Arrival and final challenges of the Sant Josep Express. 8:15 PM : Choral gathering at the church with the Sant Josep and Ciutat d’Eivissa choirs.

: Choral gathering at the church with the Sant Josep and Ciutat d’Eivissa choirs. 8:30 PM: Flower Power party with DJs Javi Box, Joan Ribas, and Ric Jazzbo, plus a live performance by Willy and the Poor Boys.

Theatre

Lo cant de les ànimes mudes – A musical theatre performance featuring live music by Ismael Dueñas. 7 PM at Teatro España in Santa Eulària. Tickets: €10 at santaeulariadesriu.com.

Tickets: €10 at santaeulariadesriu.com. Between Tradition and Hope (Yerma) – A play by the Siesta Theatre Group. 8 PM at the Puig d’en Valls Cultural Centre. Entry: €10, benefiting the Ibiza to Potosí Development Project in Bolivia.

International Women’s Day (8M)

Ibiza Town

10 AM – 7 PM: Resilient Women’s Day at Casal d’Igualtat.

Sant Antoni

5 PM – 7 PM: Self-care and self-worth coaching at Sa Punta des Molí.

Sant Joan

7 PM : Stories We Were Told – A storytelling session with Encarna de las Heras in the Sant Joan Town Hall plenary room.

: Stories We Were Told – A storytelling session with Encarna de las Heras in the Sant Joan Town Hall plenary room. 8:30 PM: Performance by Heritag featuring Jon Michell, followed by a refreshment gathering, in the Sant Joan plenary room.

Conference

Sex Workers Speak About Violence – Presentation of anthropologist Irene Adán’s research report from CATS. 11 AM as part of the ‘Al Barri, Feminism Every Day’ series at the Ses Figueretes Library.

Music

Andrés Coll & Mateusz Smoczynski Quartet – Jazz concert from the Dies Musicals series by the Consell de Eivissa. 8 PM at Cas Serres Auditorium.

– Jazz concert from the Dies Musicals series by the Consell de Eivissa. Advance tickets: €2 at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com

Box office: €3.50. Multi-event passes available.

Muriel Grossmann & Funk Explosion – Jazz and funk concert as part of Sant Josep es Música. 1 PM at Can Jordi Blues Station.

– Jazz and funk concert as part of Sant Josep es Música. Heritage – ’70s rock concert as part of Sant Josep es Música. 2:30 PM at Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

Children’s activities

Family Craft Workshops – For children aged 5 to 9 and their families. At Can Ventosa Library.

First workshop: 10:30 AM

Second workshop: 12:15 PM

Pre-registration required at biblioteca@eivissa.es.

Tradition

8th Jornada Pagesa at CEIP Can Coix – Featuring fried pork (frita de porc), grilled sobrassada, tir amb bassetja (traditional slingshot contest), ball pagès (folk dance), competitions, traditional games, and a raffle. 11:30 AM – 4 PM at CEIP Can Coix in Sant Antoni. Entry: €1.

Solidarity

Fiesta Davall de sa Talaia – Charity event organised by Es Pagesos del Betis in aid of the PKU Foundation. Includes children’s entertainment, ball pagès, charity paella, a raffle, and live performances. From 11 AM in the parking area on Carrer Catalunya, Sant Antoni.

Books

Zona Zero – Presentation of the international poetry anthology published by Melqart Editorial, with editor Ramon Mayol, Gabriel Torres Chalk, and participating poets. Music by Mon&Marcel. 12 PM at BiBo Park, Sant Rafel.

Sunday, 16th March

Sant Josep Festivities

10:00 AM : XXVII BTT Capelleta d’en Serra.

: XXVII BTT Capelleta d’en Serra. 10:00 AM : Nordic walking route from La Bassa to Platges de Comte. Meeting point at 9:30 AM in the La Bassa car park.

: Nordic walking route from La Bassa to Platges de Comte. Meeting point at 9:30 AM in the La Bassa car park. 2:00 PM: Charity lunch in support of Manos Unidas. In the church square.

International Women’s Day (8M)

Sant Josep: ‘Lo cant de les ànimes mudes’ – Music by La Tremenda. 7:00 PM at Caló de s’Oli.

Leisure

Second-hand market & barbecue – Affordable grilled food, market stalls, music with DJ B.o.B., bouncy castles, and more. From 12:00 PM in Jesús square.

Dance

‘The Voice from Silence’ – A contemporary dance performance by IDA Company, directed by Yaima Arias. 6:00 PM at Teatro Pereyra. Tickets available at teatropereyraibiza.com.

Music

‘Sonam per tú, Iván’ – Tribute concert to Iván Mérgola with the Banda, Cor and Big Band Ciutat d’Eivissa. 6:00 PM at Can Ventosa auditorium. Free entry with reservation at culturaentradesonline.eivissa.es.

– Tribute concert to Iván Mérgola with the Banda, Cor and Big Band Ciutat d’Eivissa. at Can Ventosa auditorium. Free entry with reservation at culturaentradesonline.eivissa.es. II Jove Music Festival – Educational concert ‘Tarare’, for children aged 0 to 3, featuring music stimulation specialist Isabel Albadalejo and artist Valentina Pugliese. 12:00 PM in Room 5 at the Ibiza Music Board, Can Ventosa. More details at festivalmusicajove.com.

– Educational concert ‘Tarare’, for children aged 0 to 3, featuring music stimulation specialist Isabel Albadalejo and artist Valentina Pugliese. in Room 5 at the Ibiza Music Board, Can Ventosa. More details at festivalmusicajove.com. Albert Oliva – Blues – Part of the Dies Musicals cycle by the Consell de Eivissa. Tickets: €2 in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or €3.50 at the door. Multi-concert passes available. 12:00 PM in the courtyard of Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni.

Exhibitions

‘Art On!’ : Group exhibition featuring 16 international artists. Opening on Friday, 14 March, at 6 PM at Obra23 Gallery, c/ Riu Arno 23, Can Bufí industrial estate, Ibiza. Open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM or by phone appointment at 661330127. Runs until late April.

: Group exhibition featuring 16 international artists. Opening on Friday, 14 March, at 6 PM at Obra23 Gallery, c/ Riu Arno 23, Can Bufí industrial estate, Ibiza. Open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM or by phone appointment at 661330127. Runs until late April. ’30 artistes a Eivissa’ : 32 works by 30 women connected to the island, commemorating International Women’s Day. Open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 1:30 PM. Runs until 26 March.

: 32 works by 30 women connected to the island, commemorating International Women’s Day. Open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 1:30 PM. Runs until 26 March. ‘Dones que inspiren’ : Exhibition of works by students from the Ibiza School of Art for International Women’s Day. Refectori Hall, Ibiza Town Hall. Open Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 2:30 PM and Saturdays from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Runs until 15 April.

: Exhibition of works by students from the Ibiza School of Art for International Women’s Day. Refectori Hall, Ibiza Town Hall. Open Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 2:30 PM and Saturdays from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Runs until 15 April. Dominique Sanson – ‘The History of Ibiza in 20+1 Paintings’ : Exhibition at Can Tixedó Art Café, Forada. Runs until 26 March.

: Exhibition at Can Tixedó Art Café, Forada. Runs until 26 March. Tere Bonet – ‘L’essència joanina’ : Paintings depicting Ibizan women for International Women’s Day. Parochial house of Sant Joan. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM and Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM. Runs until 31 March.

: Paintings depicting Ibizan women for International Women’s Day. Parochial house of Sant Joan. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM and Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM. Runs until 31 March. MACE Focus VII : Exhibition of new acquisitions by the Museum of Contemporary Art of Ibiza, featuring works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell, and Antonio Tomás. Runs until 1 June.

: Exhibition of new acquisitions by the Museum of Contemporary Art of Ibiza, featuring works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell, and Antonio Tomás. Runs until 1 June. ‘C.A.L. Blanco sobre blanco’ : Exhibition on lime by the Contemporary Architecture Foundation, with photographs by Fernando Alda. Ibiza and Formentera Architects’ Association headquarters, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Runs until 31 March.

: Exhibition on lime by the Contemporary Architecture Foundation, with photographs by Fernando Alda. Ibiza and Formentera Architects’ Association headquarters, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Runs until 31 March. ‘Metamorfosis’ : A reflection on motherhood from a male perspective through photographs by David Angulo (Madrid) and Alfredo Esteban (Menorca, Dominican Republic), curated by Cris Dramin. At the Far de ses Coves Blanques. Open Monday to Friday from 5 PM to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM. Runs until 15 March.

: A reflection on motherhood from a male perspective through photographs by David Angulo (Madrid) and Alfredo Esteban (Menorca, Dominican Republic), curated by Cris Dramin. At the Far de ses Coves Blanques. Open Monday to Friday from 5 PM to 8 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM. Runs until 15 March. ‘3 artistes… 3 estils’ : Painting and sculpture exhibition featuring works by Anthony Gofer, Pepe Castells, and Llorenç Escrivà. Curated by Gofer. At Jesús Cultural Centre. Open Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM. Runs until 25 March.

: Painting and sculpture exhibition featuring works by Anthony Gofer, Pepe Castells, and Llorenç Escrivà. Curated by Gofer. At Jesús Cultural Centre. Open Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM. Runs until 25 March. ‘Mission in Antarctica’ : Photography exhibition about the Spanish Armed Forces’ mission in Antarctica. At es Polvorí. Open Thursday and Friday from 5 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 2 PM. Runs until 20 April.

: Photography exhibition about the Spanish Armed Forces’ mission in Antarctica. At es Polvorí. Open Thursday and Friday from 5 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 2 PM. Runs until 20 April. Zulema Bagur – ‘Connexions Mediterrànies’ : Paintings. Open Monday to Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM at Club Diario de Ibiza. Runs until 4 April.

: Paintings. Open Monday to Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM at Club Diario de Ibiza. Runs until 4 April. Anthony Gofer – Paintings : Exhibition at Ses Casetes Art Café, Sant Mateu. Runs until 1 April.

: Exhibition at Ses Casetes Art Café, Sant Mateu. Runs until 1 April. Winter Collective at Estudi Tur Costa : Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez, and Aline de Laforcade. Sala Es Taller, Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús.

: Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez, and Aline de Laforcade. Sala Es Taller, Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Winter Collective at Espacio Micus : Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak, and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 AM to 2 PM or by phone appointment at 971191923. Runs until April 2025.

: Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak, and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 AM to 2 PM or by phone appointment at 971191923. Runs until April 2025. ‘5180 – A Journey into Memory’: Photography exhibition featuring works by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick, and Reinald Wünsche. At Far de la Mola, Formentera.

