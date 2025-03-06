Enjoy the best things to do in Ibiza and Formentera this weekend

A packed weekend of cultural, leisure, and social events is on the horizon, with Saturday shaping up to be especially intense. The schedule is filled with major highlights, including International Women’s Day (8M) celebrations, the long-awaited Ibiza Town Carnival Parade, and the Fira des Gerret in Santa Eulària—all happening on the same day. With so much going on, careful planning will be key to making the most of the events.

In the days leading up to the weekend, numerous activities will be taking place, organised by Pitiusan institutions, feminist groups, and various organisations to honour Women’s Day. These include exhibitions, talks, concerts, theatre performances, and awareness-raising events, particularly on Saturday.

‘Fira des gerret’ in Santa Eulària.

Music lovers will also have plenty to enjoy, with three concerts from the Dies Musicals series, blues singer Lara Vizuete’s Ibiza mini-tour, Spa Duet’s charity performance on Saturday in support of Apneef, a youth orchestra concert at the Fairground, and a special DJ set by Esta me la sé at Teatro Pereyra, among other musical happenings.

Families can look forward to children’s musicals, including The Lion’s Legacy, which will be staged at the Fairground on both Saturday and Sunday.

On the film scene, the Anem al cine and Zinetic series continue, but the standout event is the final stretch of the Ibizacinefest independent film festival, which comes to a close on Sunday. And that’s just a glimpse of what’s in store—there’s much more to explore over the weekend.

Thursday, 6 March

8M

Ibiza Town Theatre . Presentation of the 2025 STEI coeducational calendar ‘Women in Theatre’ and performance of ‘El nou calendari’ by Neus Planells, followed by a discussion. 8:00 PM at Teatro Ibiza.

Sant Josep Storytelling . ‘Contes a l’inrevés’ by Mundo Mandarina. At Cala de Bou Library at 5:30 PM.



Music

Music Industry Sessions : ‘Artistic Direction and Performance at Musical Events’, an inaugural session by Tanika (Mónica Gallardo and Tatiana Eguizábal), DJs and co-founders of Ritual Ibiza. Organised by Dipef. At The Standard at 6:00 PM.

: ‘Artistic Direction and Performance at Musical Events’, an inaugural session by Tanika (Mónica Gallardo and Tatiana Eguizábal), DJs and co-founders of Ritual Ibiza. Organised by Dipef. At The Standard at 6:00 PM. The Moonshine Band . Irish folk. Sant Josep es Música. 7:00 PM at Can Jordi Blues Station.

. Irish folk. Sant Josep es Música. 7:00 PM at Can Jordi Blues Station. Sandy Valey . Soul and rock. Sant Josep es Música. 8:00 PM at Cas Costas.

. Soul and rock. Sant Josep es Música. 8:00 PM at Cas Costas. Soul Classics. With Hot Ice Collective by Paul Powell. From 10:00 PM at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza.

Cinema

‘Dahomey’ by Mati Diop (Senegal, 2024). ‘Anem al cine’ cycle. Ibiza Multicines at 8:30 PM. Entry: €5.

IbizaCineFest : 12:00 PM: Assembly of Illes Balears Film Festivals. 7:00 PM: ‘Contact Lens’ (Ruiqi Lu). 8:30 PM: ‘Transsesion’. Session dedicated to LGTBIQ+ cinema. Screening of ‘Casa diversa’ and ‘Trans-Universal’, with directors Carmen Vidal and Rafatal attending. (All events at Can Jeroni).

:

Friday, 7 March

8M

Ibiza Town 11:00 AM: ‘Women in Sport’. Talk with Ana López and Mar Sánchez for Sa Blanca Dona students at Can Ventosa. 8:00 PM: ‘Calladitas estáis más guapas’. Show at Can Ventosa.

Sant Antoni 12:00 PM: Reading of the manifesto in front of the Town Hall. 5:00 PM: ‘Who’s Who?’, a game about notable women. At Espai Jove.

Sant Josep 12:00 PM: Reading of the manifesto at the Town Hall. 6:00 PM: ‘Aletheia’, a performance blending theatre, flamenco, music, humour, and circus featuring women’s experiences. At Caló de s’Oli. 8:00 PM: IbizaCineFest : ‘Fem Cine’. Short films promoting gender equality. Screenings of ‘Lo natural’, ‘Locas del ático’, ‘Ser actriz, ser mujer’, ‘Casting’, ‘Lola lolita lolaza’, ‘Mierda para mamá’, ‘Puzzleak’, and ‘Els buits’, with the directors attending. 9:30 PM: ‘Fem Cine’. Screening of ‘Las novias del sur’ by Elena López Riera.



Music

Autómatas . Rock. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle by Consell de Ibiza. Entry: €2 in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or €3.50 at the door. Season passes available. 7:30 PM at the Sant Joan Town Hall plenary hall.

. Rock. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle by Consell de Ibiza. Entry: €2 in advance at conselldeivissa.escenaonline.com or €3.50 at the door. Season passes available. 7:30 PM at the Sant Joan Town Hall plenary hall. ‘Aurum’ . Youth orchestra concert. 9:00 PM at the Fairground. Tickets at conselleivissa.escenaonline.com: €8 for minors, €12 for adults.

. Youth orchestra concert. 9:00 PM at the Fairground. Tickets at conselleivissa.escenaonline.com: €8 for minors, €12 for adults. Spa Duet . VI Extraordinary Concert of the Deià International Music Festival in aid of Apneef. 7:00 PM at the Santa Eulària Conference Centre. Entry: €20.

. VI Extraordinary Concert of the Deià International Music Festival in aid of Apneef. 7:00 PM at the Santa Eulària Conference Centre. Entry: €20. Esta me la sé . Special anniversary set. 8:00 PM at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Free entry.

. Special anniversary set. 8:00 PM at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Free entry. Lara Vizuete Blues Quartet . Blues. ‘The Thrill is Here’ cycle. From 9:00 PM at Teatro Ibiza. Free entry.

. Blues. ‘The Thrill is Here’ cycle. From 9:00 PM at Teatro Ibiza. Free entry. Cotton Cactus. Country and blues. Sant Josep es Música. 8:00 PM at Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

‘Esta me la sé’ band.

Children’s events

‘Un imaginari del Mediterrani’. Storytelling by David i Monma. 5:30 PM at Sant Ferran Cultural Space.

Cinema

‘Infinite Summer’ by Miguel Llansó (Estonia, 2024) VOSE. ‘Zinètic’ cycle. 8:30 PM at Cine Regio, Sant Antoni.

Saturday, 8 March

8M

Ibiza Town 12:00 PM: Opening of the exhibition ‘Women Who Inspire’ at the Refectorio de Dalt Vila. Open until 15 April. 5:00 PM: Banner-making workshops and face painting with a community picnic at Plaça Julià Verdera. 7:00 PM: March with Aiyé Percussion and a silent protest block. 8:15 PM: Arrival at Plaça Albert i Nieto and reading of the manifesto. 8:30 PM: Protest karaoke.

Sant Llorenç 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM: Women’s rugby seven league event at Carnes March Rugby Field in Sant Llorenç de Balàfia.

Formentera 8:30 PM: ‘Aletheia’ music and dance performance at the Culture Hall. Free entry.



Women’s Day demonstration in Ibiza Town.

Santa Eulària Festivities

10:00 AM: Second school canoeing regatta in the bay.

11:30 AM: 9th Fira des Gerret. Sale and tasting of dishes featuring this fish, exhibitions, contests, live music. With participation from local fishing guilds, restaurants, and charities. Sant Jaume Street.

Carnival

Ibiza Town 11:30 AM: Ibiza Town Carnival Parade, starting at the port and proceeding along Bartolomé Roselló, Isidor Macabich, País Valencià Street, Avenida de España, and ending at Vara de Rey. A barbecue for 800 people follows.



Music

7:00 PM: CEIF Quintet . Classical. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle. Entry: €2 in advance, €3.50 at the door. Cultural Centre Cervantes, Sant Antoni.

. Classical. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle. Entry: €2 in advance, €3.50 at the door. Cultural Centre Cervantes, Sant Antoni. 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Roller Disco Party . Roller-skating disco event at Es Cubells Sports Hall. Free entry. Two sessions: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM (children under 12), 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (13+ and adults). Music by José María Ramon, D-Ramones. Skate rental available (limited supply); knee pads and helmets recommended.

. Roller-skating disco event at Es Cubells Sports Hall. Free entry. Two sessions: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM (children under 12), 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (13+ and adults). Music by José María Ramon, D-Ramones. Skate rental available (limited supply); knee pads and helmets recommended. 1:00 PM: Lara Vizuete Blues Quartet . Blues and jazz. Sant Josep es Música. Can Jordi Blues Station.

. Blues and jazz. Sant Josep es Música. Can Jordi Blues Station. 4:30 PM: Crossroad. Blues and rock covers. Sant Josep es Música. Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

Children’s events

6:30 PM: ‘The Lion’s Legacy’ children’s musical. Fairground. Tickets: €8 (children), €12 (adults).

Cinema

IbizaCineFest 10:30 AM: ‘Filming in Ibiza’ panel by Ibiza Film Commission at Hotel THB Los Molinos. 11:30 AM: AI Masterclass by Alex Valverde and Adrián Sánchez at Hotel THB Los Molinos. 5:00 PM: Screening of ‘Savanna and the Mountain’ by Paulo Carneiro at Can Jeroni. 7:00 PM: National short film screening at Can Jeroni. 8:30 PM: Premiere of ‘Polvo Serán’ by Carles Marquès Marcet at Can Jeroni.



Sunday, 9 March

8M

Ibiza Town 7:00 PM: ‘I’m in Jazz’ concert honouring great female jazz voices with Miss Aránzazu and Lauren. Can Ventosa. Free entry (reservation required). 11:30 AM: Women’s Race starting at Plaça Julià Verdera.

Sant Antoni 10:00 AM: Nordic walking from S’Olivera de Can Tomàs car park.



Sant Josep Festivities

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Ibiza Team Spearfishing Championship.

4:30 PM: Weigh-in, classification results, and fish raffle. Church Square.

Music

11:00 AM: II Youth Music Festival . Early childhood music workshop by Isabel Albadalejo (ages 0-3 and 4-7). Music Patronage Classroom 3, Can Ventosa.

. Early childhood music workshop by Isabel Albadalejo (ages 0-3 and 4-7). Music Patronage Classroom 3, Can Ventosa. 8:00 PM: Apotropaico . Metal. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle. Entry: €2 advance, €3.50 at the door. Cultural Centre of Jesús.

. Metal. ‘Dies Musicals’ cycle. Entry: €2 advance, €3.50 at the door. Cultural Centre of Jesús. 1:30 PM: Uncle Sal. American rock. Sant Josep es Música. Can Berri, Sant Agustí.

Children’s events

6:30 PM: ‘The Lion’s Legacy’ children’s musical. Fairground. Tickets: €8 (children), €12 (adults).

Cinema

IbizaCineFest 3:00 PM: ‘Slow Cinema’ screenings at Can Jeroni. 5:00 PM: National short film screenings at Can Jeroni. 8:30 PM: Closing LGTBIQ+ feature film ‘Asog’ with Sean Devlin and Matthew Krysko at Can Jeroni.



‘Art de dones’ exhibition at Sa Nostra Sala in Ibiza Town.

Exhibitions

’30 Artists in Ibiza’ : 32 works by 30 women connected to the island for International Women’s Day. Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Until 26 March.

: 32 works by 30 women connected to the island for International Women’s Day. Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Until 26 March. MACE Focus VII : Exhibition of new acquisitions at MACE, featuring works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell, and Antonio Tomás. Until 1 June.

: Exhibition of new acquisitions at MACE, featuring works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell, and Antonio Tomás. Until 1 June. ‘C.A.L. White on White’ : Exhibition on lime by the Contemporary Architecture Foundation, with photos by Fernando Alda. Ibiza and Formentera Architects’ Association Headquarters, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Until 31 March.

: Exhibition on lime by the Contemporary Architecture Foundation, with photos by Fernando Alda. Ibiza and Formentera Architects’ Association Headquarters, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Until 31 March. ‘Metamorphosis’ : A reflection on motherhood from a male perspective through photos by David Angulo (Madrid) and Alfredo Esteban (Menorca, Dominican Republic), curated by Cris Dramin. At Far de ses Coves Blanques. Monday to Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Until 15 March.

: A reflection on motherhood from a male perspective through photos by David Angulo (Madrid) and Alfredo Esteban (Menorca, Dominican Republic), curated by Cris Dramin. At Far de ses Coves Blanques. Monday to Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Until 15 March. Jean Willi : Paintings. Refectori Hall, Ibiza Town Hall. Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Until 7 March.

: Paintings. Refectori Hall, Ibiza Town Hall. Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Until 7 March. Carnival Group Exhibition : Works by artists from the Associació MultiArt Eivissa (AMAE). Tuesday to Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Can Portmany Cultural Centre, Sant Rafel. Until 7 March.

: Works by artists from the Associació MultiArt Eivissa (AMAE). Tuesday to Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Can Portmany Cultural Centre, Sant Rafel. Until 7 March. ‘3 Artists… 3 Styles’ : Painting and sculpture by Anthony Gofer, Pepe Castells, and Llorenç Escrivà. Curated by Gofer. Jesús Cultural Centre. Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Until 25 March.

: Painting and sculpture by Anthony Gofer, Pepe Castells, and Llorenç Escrivà. Curated by Gofer. Jesús Cultural Centre. Monday to Friday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Until 25 March. ‘Mission in Antarctica’ : Photography exhibition about the Armed Forces’ mission in the icy continent. Until 20 April at Es Polvorí. Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

: Photography exhibition about the Armed Forces’ mission in the icy continent. Until 20 April at Es Polvorí. Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. ‘Japan in Motion’ : Photography exhibition by Santiago Marí Moreno. Ebusus Cultural Society, Vara de Rey. Until 9 March.

: Photography exhibition by Santiago Marí Moreno. Ebusus Cultural Society, Vara de Rey. Until 9 March. Zulema Bagur: ‘Mediterranean Connections’ : Paintings. Monday to Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Club Diario de Ibiza. Until 4 April.

: Paintings. Monday to Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Club Diario de Ibiza. Until 4 April. Anthony Gofer : Paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café, Sant Mateu. Until 1 April.

: Paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café, Sant Mateu. Until 1 April. Winter Collective Exhibition at Estudi Tur Costa : Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez, and Aline de Laforcade. Es Taller Hall, Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús.

: Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez, and Aline de Laforcade. Es Taller Hall, Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Winter Collective Exhibition at Espacio Micus : Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak, and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM or by appointment at +34 971 191 923. Until April 2025.

: Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak, and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM or by appointment at +34 971 191 923. Until April 2025. ‘5180: A Journey into Memory’: Photography by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick, and Reinald Wünsche. Far de la Mola, Formentera.

Markets