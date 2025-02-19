Tomorrowland returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2025 with ‘The Reflection of Love’

A new season of electrifying beats, world-class performances, and an unparalleled atmosphere awaits as Tomorrowland and the legendary duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for another unforgettable summer. From 14 May to 28 September, the iconic open-air stage of Ushuaïa will host ‘The Reflection of Love’—one of Tomorrowland’s most celebrated concepts—promising 18 spectacular Wednesday events that will illuminate the island like never before.

An unmissable summer residency

After taking the global charts by storm with their hit ‘Thank You’ alongside Dido and Tiësto, multi-platinum DJs and producers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are set to captivate Ibiza once again. With over a decade of experience creating groundbreaking shows on the island, the Belgian brothers have become a fixture in Ibiza’s summer nightlife, drawing thousands of fans eager to experience their high-energy sets and festival anthems.

Tomorrowland, known for pushing the boundaries of electronic music events, debuted ‘The Reflection of Love’ in Belgium in 2022. It quickly became one of the festival’s most iconic themes, expanding to Tomorrowland Brazil in 2023 before finding its next home in Ibiza. More than just a concept, ‘The Reflection of Love’ embodies the essence of the event—radiating positivity, unity, and the unbreakable bond between music lovers from around the world.

Every Wednesday at Ushuaïa will transform into an electrifying spectacle, with cutting-edge audiovisual production, pyrotechnics, and immersive stage designs that have become synonymous with the Tomorrowland brand. With each passing season, the partnership between Tomorrowland and Ushuaïa has redefined the island’s nightlife experience, offering a fusion of top-tier DJ performances and state-of-the-art entertainment.

The ultimate open-air experience

Ushuaïa is the ideal venue to bring Tomorrowland’s vision to life. Known as the island’s premier open-air stage, it offers an immersive festival experience complete with cutting-edge production, state-of-the-art sound systems, and an atmosphere charged with energy. The venue’s sun-drenched dance floor, world-renowned visual effects, and pulsating beats create the perfect setting for an unforgettable night.

With 18 exclusive shows scheduled throughout the summer, each Wednesday at Ushuaïa will be an electrifying journey through the world of electronic music. Alongside Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, an impressive line-up of international DJs and special guests will be announced soon, ensuring that every event is a unique and exhilarating experience. This residency will bring some of the most respected names in electronic music to Ibiza, making it one of the most anticipated line-ups of the season.

In addition to the breathtaking stage design and high-energy performances, Ushuaïa provides an unmatched VIP experience, offering guests the chance to enjoy the show from the best vantage points while indulging in top-tier hospitality services. Whether you prefer the high-energy dancefloor or a luxury VIP table, this event guarantees an extraordinary night.

A legacy of record-breaking seasons

2025 marked the duo’s sixth record-breaking season at Ushuaïa Ibiza, further cementing their reputation as one of the island’s most sought-after acts. Their electrifying performances, combined with Tomorrowland’s signature magic, have consistently drawn massive crowds eager to be part of something extraordinary. This year, the partnership between Tomorrowland and Ushuaïa promises to raise the bar even higher.

Over the years, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have established themselves as one of the most influential DJ duos in the electronic music industry. Their infectious energy, powerful anthems, and seamless ability to engage with the crowd have made them a fan-favourite act across the globe. Their residency at Ushuaïa is not only a testament to their legacy but also a highlight of the island’s music scene.

Tomorrowland, on the other hand, has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, bringing together people from different backgrounds and nationalities under the universal language of music. The festival’s core values of love, unity, and creativity are deeply embedded in ‘The Reflection of Love’ concept, making this residency much more than just a series of shows—it is an experience that connects people through the power of music and celebration.

Secure your spot at Ibiza’s hottest summer event

With a production that rivals the world’s biggest festivals, ‘The Reflection of Love’ at Ushuaïa is not to be missed. The countdown has begun for a summer filled with euphoric beats, spectacular visuals, and unforgettable moments under the Ibiza sky.

The demand for tickets is expected to be high, as Tomorrowland events consistently sell out due to their immense popularity. Those eager to be part of this iconic experience are encouraged to secure their tickets early. Ushuaïa also offers premium VIP packages for those looking to elevate their experience, providing exclusive seating areas, premium bottle service, and unparalleled views of the stage.

Tickets and VIP tables are already available, so make sure to secure your spot and be part of the most anticipated event of the season.

Join the movement where music meets magic. Tomorrowland and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike await you at Ushuaïa!