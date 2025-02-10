Ushuaïa Ibiza presents ANTS’ spectacular new era for summer 2025

In 2025, Ushuaïa Ibiza is set to undergo a complete transformation, evolving into a vast, industrial metal factory every Saturday from May 3rd to October 4th. ANTS METALWORKS is not just a reinvention—it is a revolution in the electronic music scene, an immersive experience where machines, humans, and music merge into a single entity. The Colony, known for its dedication to underground music, is ready to unveil its most ambitious concept yet, redefining the clubbing landscape in Ibiza and beyond.

The evolution of The Colony: welcome to ANTS METALWORKS

For years, ANTS has been a leading force in the Ibiza clubbing scene, synonymous with cutting-edge productions, forward-thinking electronic music, and an unrivalled community of music lovers. Now, in 2025, it takes an extraordinary leap into the future with ANTS METALWORKS, a concept that fuses industrial aesthetics with pulsating underground beats, creating a world where man and machine coexist in perfect harmony.

In the near future, the world of Ushuaïa Ibiza will be unlike anything seen before. The venue will morph into a fully operational factory, pulsating with mechanical rhythms, where The Colony fuels its relentless production. Towering steel structures, gears in motion, and hypnotic beats will create an atmosphere that blurs the line between the real and the surreal. The dancefloor will become a dynamic production line, where every beat, light, and movement contributes to the overall experience.

Every Saturday, thousands of devoted members of The Colony will gather to energise this metallic beast, feeding it with their unyielding passion for music. But beneath the surface, something mysterious is taking shape. Unusual anomalies have begun to manifest—machines seem to be gaining intelligence, and strange liquid-metal creations, known as the Chromatic ANTS, are emerging from the shadows. Their purpose remains unknown… for now. These anomalies add an element of intrigue to the event, making every week a unique and evolving experience.

The factory of the future: where music meets machinery

ANTS METALWORKS represents the next step in the evolution of ANTS, staying true to its underground roots while introducing a concept that redefines the party experience. The new stage design will immerse the audience in a working factory, with moving mechanical elements, cutting-edge visuals, and mind-blowing performances that will transport clubbers into an industrial dystopia where music reigns supreme.

This season, the spectacle reaches unprecedented levels. Expect a sensory overload of pounding basslines, towering metallic structures, and a visual experience that captures the essence of a futuristic assembly line. At the core of this mechanical world, The Colony remains the engine that drives the night forward, pushing the boundaries of club culture in Ibiza.

The event is designed to create a completely immersive environment, where attendees feel as though they are stepping into an alternate reality. Every detail, from the lighting design to the soundscapes, has been carefully curated to enhance the theme. The fusion of industrial aesthetics with underground electronic music creates an atmosphere unlike anything else on the island.

ANTS: a pillar of Ibiza’s underground scene

From its origins as Ibiza’s leading underground party to becoming a global force in electronic music, ANTS has continuously evolved. Over the years, it has redefined the clubbing experience through groundbreaking productions and an ever-growing international community. Now, with ANTS METALWORKS, The Colony embarks on its most ambitious journey yet.

Following a thrilling winter tour that brought the spirit of Ibiza’s underground to some of the world’s most prestigious venues, and an exclusive takeover of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, ANTS returns home to Ibiza with a concept designed to challenge expectations. This global expansion has only strengthened The Colony’s reputation as a driving force in electronic music, and the return to Ushuaïa Ibiza is set to be the most spectacular chapter yet.

For 23 electrifying Saturdays, from May 3rd to October 4th, The Colony will take over Ushuaïa Ibiza, delivering a season-long spectacle where music and metal forge a new reality. Each week, the factory’s machines will roar to the rhythm of the underground, powered by the energy of its devoted followers. The journey does not end on the dancefloor—the experience continues to evolve throughout the season, offering unexpected twists, exclusive performances, and moments of pure magic.

Enter the heartbeat of ANTS METALWORKS

With a reputation for pushing creative boundaries, ANTS METALWORKS is set to redefine what an Ibiza residency can be. The industrial setting, the mystery of the Chromatic ANTS, and the sheer power of the production will ensure that every Saturday night is an unmissable event.

The Colony is more than just a party—it is a movement, a lifestyle, and a community. This season, ANTS METALWORKS invites clubbers to become part of the revolution, to immerse themselves in a world where music, technology, and creativity collide in spectacular fashion.

What hidden secrets does the factory hold? There is only one way to uncover the truth—step inside the mechanical heart of ANTS METALWORKS and become part of the future of clubbing in Ibiza.