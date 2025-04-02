There are experiences in Ibiza that go far beyond the music. Experiences that touch the senses, awaken creativity and connect you to something deeper. WooMooN is one of them. From 16 May to 3 October 2025, this unique gathering returns to its spiritual home at Cova Santa for a new season under the theme ‘Kinetic’ – a celebration of movement, transformation and immersive art that promises to be one of the most exciting cultural journeys of the summer.

Each Friday evening, WooMooN will once again transform Cova Santa into a universe of sound, light and ritual. Expect music from global electronic pioneers, breathtaking visual art, live performances and a community of open-minded people sharing in the magic of Ibiza’s natural energy.

Current Month Clear All Cova Santa Ctra. San José, km 7 (desvío Sa Caleta), 07817 Eivissa, Islas Baleares WooMooN at Cova Santafri16may19:0019:00 VenueCova SantaTypeParties

Why everyone will be at the spiritual WooMooN Ibiza 2025 – and why you should be too 1

If you are planning a trip to the island this summer, WooMooN Ibiza is not just a recommendation – it is a must.

A season inspired by movement: Kinetic

This year, WooMooN enters its ninth season, and with it comes a bold new concept: Kinetic. Inspired by the science of motion and the art of transformation, Kinetic will be the heartbeat of every event throughout the summer.

Cova Santa will become a living, breathing space of creativity. The venue will feature dynamic visual installations including a giant 3D rotating lamp, a floating structure of mesh and air, a mobile toroidal stage, and mirror-based immersive art. These elements will not simply decorate the space – they will animate it. The entire venue becomes part of the performance.

Adding to the atmosphere are the ritual dancers, portraying priestesses from distant worlds, fusing ancient traditions with futuristic visions. Their presence brings a sense of sacredness and wonder that has become one of the most recognisable elements of WooMooN’s identity.

Why everyone will be at the spiritual WooMooN Ibiza 2025 – and why you should be too 2

A carefully curated line-up of global talent

One of the reasons WooMooN continues to stand out year after year is its uncompromising commitment to musical quality. Rather than chasing trends, the curators focus on timeless, emotionally charged music that moves both body and soul. The 2025 season brings an eclectic programme featuring some of the most exciting and respected artists in the world of electronic music.

Throughout the season, guests will enjoy performances from:

Satori , whose cross-cultural soundscapes blend organic instruments with electronic rhythms

, whose cross-cultural soundscapes blend organic instruments with electronic rhythms Bora Uzer , known for his emotionally rich and energetic sets

, known for his emotionally rich and energetic sets Jan Blomqvist , whose live performances create unforgettable atmospheres

, whose live performances create unforgettable atmospheres Viken Arman, Rampue, Henrik Schwarz (Live), RY X (DJ Set), Oliver Koletzki, Parallelle, Sven Väth, Laolu and many more

Why everyone will be at the spiritual WooMooN Ibiza 2025 – and why you should be too 3

In addition to international headliners, WooMooN also champions a diverse line-up of women artists making waves in the electronic scene. Acts such as Fiona Kraft, Deer Jade, Julia Sandstorm, Andrea Vandall and Sylvia Operé will bring powerful and nuanced perspectives to the dancefloor.

Every Friday from sunset until late

One of the unique characteristics of WooMooN is the format of the events, which begin in the late afternoon and continue well into the night.

As the sun begins to set over the hills of Sant Josep, the vibe at Cova Santa shifts from serene to electric. The amphitheatre-style outdoor area offers panoramic views, creating a magical setting to enjoy music beneath the open sky. Later in the evening, the energy moves indoors to the cavernous club space, where the night unfolds in unexpected ways.

This natural transition from day to night creates a flowing experience that feels organic, unforced and deeply connected to the rhythms of the island.

Why everyone will be at the spiritual WooMooN Ibiza 2025 – and why you should be too 4

The spirit of Cova Santa

Cova Santa is more than a venue – it is a place of legend. Carved into the side of a mountain with a natural cave dating back to the 15th century, it embodies the soul of Ibiza: wild, beautiful, mystical. The integration of nature, architecture and creativity makes it one of the island’s most unique and welcoming spaces.

Over the years, WooMooN has made this space its own, cultivating a community of artists, dreamers and music lovers who return each year to share in the experience. The friendly atmosphere, combined with world-class production and thoughtful programming, ensures that no two nights at WooMooN feel the same.

A glimpse into the summer calendar

Every Friday from 16 May to 3 October, WooMooN Ibiza will bring a new story to life under the stars of Cova Santa. Each date features a carefully curated line-up of artists from across the globe, blending genres, emotions and rhythms to create unforgettable evenings. Here is the full calendar of the Kinetic season:

16 May – Satori, Notre Dame, Chambord, Meera, Bohem, Tanika

– Satori, Notre Dame, Chambord, Meera, Bohem, Tanika 23 May – Bora Uzer, Valentin Huedo, Fiona Kraft, Omer Tayar, Cris 44

– Bora Uzer, Valentin Huedo, Fiona Kraft, Omer Tayar, Cris 44 30 May – Laolu, Parra For Cuva (Live), Nandu, Argia, Landikhan, Bohem

– Laolu, Parra For Cuva (Live), Nandu, Argia, Landikhan, Bohem 6 June – Viken Arman, Avangart Tabldot, Acid Trainer, Cris 44, Medusa Odyssey

– Viken Arman, Avangart Tabldot, Acid Trainer, Cris 44, Medusa Odyssey 13 June – Jan Blomqvist, Deer Jade, Mimi x Fy, Julia Sandstorm, IzHy

– Jan Blomqvist, Deer Jade, Mimi x Fy, Julia Sandstorm, IzHy 20 June – Rampue (Live), Fiona Kraft, Hardt Antoine, Sinego, IzHy, Sylvia Operé

– Rampue (Live), Fiona Kraft, Hardt Antoine, Sinego, IzHy, Sylvia Operé 27 June – RY X (DJ Set), Unders, Nandu (Live), Socko (Live), Isadora Mulvey (Live)

– RY X (DJ Set), Unders, Nandu (Live), Socko (Live), Isadora Mulvey (Live) 4 July – Viken Arman, Antdot, Argia, Share, Audera

– Viken Arman, Antdot, Argia, Share, Audera 11 July – Oliver Koletzki, Chris Schwarzwalder, Landikhan, Igor Marijuan b2b Cris 44, Bohem

– Oliver Koletzki, Chris Schwarzwalder, Landikhan, Igor Marijuan b2b Cris 44, Bohem 18 July – Rampue (Live), Chambord, Share, Words of Nio, Bohem

– Rampue (Live), Chambord, Share, Words of Nio, Bohem 25 July – Sven Väth, Deer Jade, Valentin Huedo, Maurizio Schmitz

– Sven Väth, Deer Jade, Valentin Huedo, Maurizio Schmitz 1 August – Viken Arman, Hardt Antoine, Meera, Yet More, Audera

– Viken Arman, Hardt Antoine, Meera, Yet More, Audera 8 August – Parallelle, Nandu, Jenia Tarsol, Sinego

– Parallelle, Nandu, Jenia Tarsol, Sinego 15 August – Alex Wann, Laolu, Share, Igor Marijuan b2b Cris 44, Andrea Vandall

– Alex Wann, Laolu, Share, Igor Marijuan b2b Cris 44, Andrea Vandall 22 August – Oliver Koletzki, Nenahalena, Fiona Kraft, Aigua, Sylvia Operé

– Oliver Koletzki, Nenahalena, Fiona Kraft, Aigua, Sylvia Operé 29 August – Henrik Schwarz (Live), Awen, Elisa Elisa, Valentin Huedo, Landikhan, Omer Tayar

– Henrik Schwarz (Live), Awen, Elisa Elisa, Valentin Huedo, Landikhan, Omer Tayar 5 September – Bora Uzer, Christian Löffler (Live), Julia Sandstorm, Baron, IzHy, Panyer

– Bora Uzer, Christian Löffler (Live), Julia Sandstorm, Baron, IzHy, Panyer 12 September – Bora Uzer, Unders, Jamiie, Animal Trainer, Cris 44

– Bora Uzer, Unders, Jamiie, Animal Trainer, Cris 44 19 September – Bora Uzer, Laolu, Samm, Mona Pirzad, Bohem

– Bora Uzer, Laolu, Samm, Mona Pirzad, Bohem 26 September – Bora Uzer, Super Flu, Sam Shure, IzHy, Sylvia Operé

– Bora Uzer, Super Flu, Sam Shure, IzHy, Sylvia Operé 3 October – Closing Party – Oliver Koletzki, Deer Jade, Parra For Cuva (Live), Unders, Frida Darko, Cris 44, Aigua

Why everyone will be at the spiritual WooMooN Ibiza 2025 – and why you should be too 5

Each of these Fridays is more than just a date — it is an invitation. A call to join a global community, to let go, and to discover something rare and meaningful in the heart of Ibiza’s nature.

Why you should not miss WooMooN 2025

There are many parties in Ibiza, but WooMooN is in a category of its own. It offers something deeper than the average club night – a chance to step into a world built with intention, artistry and meaning. The combination of conscious music, visionary art, natural surroundings and a global community creates something rare: a festival spirit condensed into a weekly event.

Whether you come alone or with friends, whether you dance all night or simply take in the beauty of it all, WooMooN offers a chance to experience Ibiza in a way that will stay with you long after the summer ends.

Be part of the journey

If you feel the call to connect, to move, to be inspired – then the Kinetic season of WooMooN 2025 is waiting for you. This is not just a party. It is a weekly celebration of human creativity, connection and movement.

Buy your tickets now, secure your place under the stars, and let the energy of WooMooN carry you into the summer you have been waiting for.

Full Calendar