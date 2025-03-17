Ibiza has a new fixed speed radar to monitor traffic and enforce speed limits. The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has installed the device at kilometre 2.5 of the Santa Eulària road, just after the Jesús roundabout.

The new radar sets the maximum speed limit in this area at 80 km/h, aiming to improve road safety and reduce the number of speeding violations.

New traffic speed radar enhances safety in Ibiza: here’s where it is 1

Why was this speed radar installed?

The installation of this speed radar is part of a broader strategy by the DGT to enhance traffic safety on Ibiza’s roads, particularly in high-risk areas. In 2024, the agency announced its intention to introduce a speed control device at this location. The decision was made following multiple reports from local authorities and residents highlighting the excessive speed of vehicles on this stretch of road. According to the DGT, speed control is essential to reducing accidents and ensuring safer driving conditions, especially in areas with frequent pedestrian activity or a history of collisions.

This installation is part of a wider initiative that also includes the placement of speed cameras in other critical locations on the island. Alongside the Santa Eulària radar, the DGT also approved the request from the Consell de Ibiza and local residents to install speed cameras in Can Guillemó and Sant Francesc—two locations known for recurrent serious accidents and where vehicles often exceed legal speed limits.

New traffic speed radar enhances safety in Ibiza: here’s where it is 2

Impact on drivers

The new speed radar is expected to influence driver behaviour by encouraging compliance with speed limits. Data from previous radar installations in Spain suggest that speed cameras can lead to a significant reduction in traffic accidents, particularly in areas with a history of high-speed incidents. In many cases, the mere presence of a radar device acts as a deterrent, prompting drivers to adopt a more cautious approach to speed.

However, some motorists may express concerns about the increasing number of speed cameras on the island, particularly if they view them as revenue-generating tools rather than safety measures. While the primary goal of speed enforcement is road safety, it is not uncommon for such measures to generate debates regarding their effectiveness and fairness.

Are there more speed cameras coming to Ibiza?

The addition of this new radar suggests that the DGT is likely to continue expanding its network of speed cameras across Ibiza. Other locations have been identified as areas of concern, including stretches of road leading to popular tourist spots, where traffic congestion and reckless driving have been reported.

For instance, local authorities have been assessing the need for speed control measures on roads leading to Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni, particularly during peak tourist months. The combination of high traffic volume, rental cars, and unfamiliar drivers can increase the risk of accidents, making speed enforcement a critical issue for road safety.

Additionally, discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of implementing mobile speed cameras, which could be deployed flexibly in different areas depending on traffic patterns and seasonal needs.

New traffic speed radar enhances safety in Ibiza: here’s where it is 3

Is the new radar already operational?

Although the installation of the radar was completed a week ago, as of now, the device does not yet appear on the DGT’s official list of operational radars, according to their website. This means that, while it has been set up, it may not yet be issuing fines. However, it is expected to become fully operational soon, so drivers should already adhere to the designated speed limit to avoid potential penalties.

To stay informed about radar locations and updates, drivers are advised to regularly check the DGT’s official website or use reliable GPS navigation apps that provide real-time traffic and speed camera alerts.

Road safety in Ibiza: a growing concern

Ibiza has witnessed an increase in road safety measures in recent years, largely due to concerns about traffic-related incidents. Speeding, reckless driving, and alcohol consumption remain some of the biggest challenges in maintaining safe roads, particularly during the summer season when the island experiences a surge in tourism.

In response to these concerns, the Consell de Ibiza, in collaboration with the DGT, has implemented additional measures, including:

Increased police presence on main roads : traffic enforcement officers have been deployed more frequently to monitor compliance with speed limits and drink-driving regulations.

: traffic enforcement officers have been deployed more frequently to monitor compliance with speed limits and drink-driving regulations. Awareness campaigns : public information campaigns have been launched to educate both residents and visitors about the importance of safe driving habits.

: public information campaigns have been launched to educate both residents and visitors about the importance of safe driving habits. Infrastructure improvements: some roads have undergone modifications to enhance safety, including better signage, improved lighting, and upgraded pedestrian crossings.

The new speed radar on the Santa Eulària road is one of several steps being taken to improve road safety in Ibiza. While not yet operational, it is expected to be active soon, reinforcing the importance of adhering to speed limits in the area. As Ibiza continues to grow as a major tourist destination, ensuring safe and responsible driving remains a priority for local authorities. Drivers are encouraged to stay informed about speed regulations and road safety measures to contribute to a safer environment for all road users.