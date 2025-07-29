Party on wheels with Uber: the amazing Ibiza experience you did not know you needed

If you are planning a trip to Ibiza this summer, there is a new way to experience the island’s world-famous nightlife before you even reach the club. Uber and Amnesia Ibiza have joined forces to launch Party Van, a unique service that transforms your journey into a live clubbing experience. Available exclusively through the Uber app on Fridays and Saturdays from 25 July to 16 August, between 10 PM and 1 AM, this van is designed to make your night out even more special.

What exactly is it?

Party Van is not a standard transfer. Each vehicle has been specially redesigned to include a professional sound system, a DJ booth, lighting and space for up to seven passengers. Once you step inside, you are welcomed by a DJ selected by Amnesia who will perform a live set for you and your group during the ride. This is not background music. It is a full audio-visual experience curated by one of the most legendary clubs in the world.

The idea is simple but powerful: start your night as soon as you get in the car.

“Ibiza is synonymous with music, nightlife and global culture, and Party Van was created to celebrate exactly that”, explains Felipe Fernández Aramburu, General Manager of Uber in Spain and Portugal. “Thanks to our partnership with Amnesia, we are launching a pioneering service that will not only allow users to travel around the island but will also make the journey part of the Ibizan nightlife experience”.

Why is Party Van perfect for tourists?

One of the challenges of nightlife in Ibiza is getting around the island, especially in the busiest summer months when thousands of tourists are out at the same time. Party Van solves this by offering a private, pre-bookable experience for groups. You do not need to wait in long taxi queues, you do not have to worry about missing out on the atmosphere, and you can enjoy the same energy you would find on a dance floor while travelling safely to your destination.

The vehicles have space for seven passengers, which makes them ideal for groups of friends visiting Ibiza together. If you are celebrating a birthday, a stag or hen party, or simply want to make your trip to Amnesia even more memorable, this new service is a great option.

The official launch during RESISTANCE

Party Van was officially presented during the opening of RESISTANCE, one of the most anticipated club nights of the summer in Amnesia. The launch event included a high-energy line-up led by Amnesia’s resident DJs Artbat and Adam Beyer, who performed a special back-to-back session with Mau P. The excitement of that evening perfectly captured the vibe this new service aims to deliver on every single trip.

As part of the collaboration, Uber will also operate a dedicated pick-up and drop-off point at Amnesia, making it much easier for visitors to reach the club and return to their accommodation at the end of the night. This is particularly helpful on the busiest nights when transport on the island can be difficult to organise.

Uber’s commitment to innovation in Ibiza

Since arriving in Ibiza in 2023, Uber has expanded its range of services to meet the needs of both locals and tourists. It started with Uber Comfort and later introduced Van, Black and the recently launched Van XL, which can accommodate up to ten passengers. Party Van is the next step in the company’s strategy to offer innovative mobility solutions in Ibiza, which according to official figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), welcomed nearly four million tourists in 2024.

“Ibiza is one of the global epicentres of nightlife, and we want to continue delivering innovative services that improve the mobility and overall experience of everyone visiting the island”, adds Fernández Aramburu.

Amnesia has been a symbol of the island’s nightlife for almost half a century. Located in the heart of the island, the club has been home to some of the biggest DJs and most iconic parties in the electronic music world. With two main areas, the Terrace and the Main Room, it is famous for pushing the boundaries of sound and visuals while maintaining its authentic Ibiza spirit.

“Ibiza is much more than an island; it is unique energy and a way of life. Amnesia has represented the soul of the party for nearly half a century”, says Stéphane Schweitzer, partner at Amnesia. “We are always looking for new ways to surprise and connect with our audience. This collaboration with Uber allows us to extend the club’s magic beyond our doors and offer an experience that begins before you even arrive”.

How to book Party Van

If you are visiting Ibiza between 25 July and 16 August, you can request Party Van exclusively through the Uber app. The service is available on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 PM until 1 AM, and availability is limited.

Booking is simple:

Open the app. Select Party Van as your vehicle option (only visible during service hours). Confirm your pick-up location and enjoy a ride that will get your night started in style.

Do not miss the chance to turn your journey into part of the party. Book your Party Van now through and start your night in true Ibiza style.

