One of the most spectacular terraces on the island awaits diners every evening at Can Bass, a restaurant for all the senses in Sant Josep. The dining experience is focused on international dishes with a unique signature twist, served in exquisite surroundings with a fascinating ambience.

Can Bass flavors

The gastronomy at Can Bass includes flavours from all four corners of the world. «We start with a menu based on Mediterranean cuisine, but we like to innovate and adapt to new trends, so every year we offer new things», the restaurant explains. The kitchen team create dishes made with fresh seasonal products, «designed with everyone in mind and at super-competitive prices».

Can Bass: unique, sophisticated flavours on one of the most magical terraces in Ibiza 1

Some of the house recommendations include the loin of wild seabass and the Galician picanha beef, which are always very well received by our diners. Can Bass also has a bar dedicated exclusively to making and preparing sushi. «We adore Asian food», they say.

Can Bass: unique, sophisticated flavours on one of the most magical terraces in Ibiza 2

One of Ibiza’s most beautiful terrace

There’s magic in the air surrounding all the different areas at Can Bass: the pretty inside dining room, the large dining terrace and the chill-out area, complete with cocktail bar and Bali beds for chilling under the stars. A very versatile place where you can celebrate events in total exclusivity, or without it.

Can Bass: unique, sophisticated flavours on one of the most magical terraces in Ibiza 3

The tasteful décor and the quality of the cocktails encourages diners to stay on after dinner. There is music all evening, creating the perfect setting for a perfect summer’s evening. «We take a lot of care in selecting the right music for the restaurant». Can Bass, is a paradise within the paradise that is Ibiza.