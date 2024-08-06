Ca La Calma: savour the exquisite local gastronomy in this restaurant in Ibiza

The Ca La Calma exudes love for local cooking. Managed by Jesús Cardona, this family-run establishment is located in Cala de Sant Vicent and stands out for its traditional fare made with authentic products, such as the fresh fish supplied by two local fishermen every day. The food is prepared according to what’s offered by the sea, with varieties such as rotja, John Dory, bream, grouper or hake, meaning the menu can vary and on days with bad weather, there’s no fish available.

The restaurant is famous for its traditional cuisine, with dishes like bullit de peix and salmorra, as well as grilled fish platters and oven baked fish. Also for its rice dishes especially the seafood and mixed paellas, and the one prepared with vegetables grown in its own organic allotment in Santa Gertrudis, which has made Ca La Calma a reference throughout the island.

Typical ibizan Bullit de peix.

Apart from the fish and paellas, this restaurant also offers two high quality beef breeds – Rubia Gallega and Retinta – which are delivered directly every week by plane from the south of Spain.

And, to put the finishing to a sumptuous meal, dessert lovers cannot fail to be impressed by the home-made flaó, the typical Ibizan cheese and spearmint tart.

Breakfast at Ca La Calma

Another popular speciality at the restaurant is toasted payés country-style bread prepared in the traditional way. A delicacy that perfectly combines with ingredients such as tomato, cheese, ham, avocado or sobrasada, offering the perfect start to the day.

At Ca La Calma, each dish is lovingly prepared, without rushing, and with a philosophy of local, often zero-kilometre products or ones that have been selected for their superior quality.

The restaurant is open all year round from 9am to 8pm. In summer it is closed on Mondays and in winter it is open from Thursday to Sunday.