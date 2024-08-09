Humo Restaurant: rediscovering the true essence of flavour in Ibiza

Humo Restaurant stands out as a culinary gem that combines sustainability with global cuisine, featuring local, seasonal products. Located on the rooftop of Nativo Hotel Ibiza (Santa Eulària), the island’s only Barefoot Luxury hotel, and led by chef Alberto Bermejo, the restaurant is noted for its primitive cooking enriched with exotic touches. This creates a unique gastronomic experience inviting diners to rediscover the origins of flavour.

“Humo Restaurant is a blend of exotic flavours based on the fusion and communion of cultures, where the Mediterranean basin meets Latin American, Middle Eastern, and South Asian flavours in an unparalleled setting like Ibiza,” explains Bermejo, who has elevated this gastronomic space to new heights.

Gastronomic proposal in Humo Restaurant

Humo’s menu pays homage to the smoke of the grills and ancient flavours, offering a wide selection of grilled meats combined with exotic ingredients such as banana leaf and maize-based preparations. Highlighted dishes include aged meats served in Spanish, Argentine, and American cuts, accompanied by seasonal vegetables like ‘patató reventado’ with green chimichurri, cauliflower steak with curry and sour apple masala, and the Flora salad, made of sprouts, herbs, and green shoots.

In addition, Humo Restaurant offers a varied selection of whole fish, seafood, crustaceans, and bivalves. Among the most anticipated creations this season are smoked mussels with coconut juice, cashew, citronella, and chipotle, and sea carpaccio with grapes, fennel, and pine nuts. Using the ‘rescoldo’ technique, the restaurant intensifies the flavour of proteins in main dishes like ‘picantón’ or the strip of rib roasted with achiote barbecue and apricots from the Ibizan countryside.

Humo’s decor is Inspired by nature

The warm and relaxed atmosphere of Humo Restaurant, combined with nature-inspired decor, provides the perfect refuge to enjoy the original creations introduced by chef Omar Malpartida and the innovative additions by Alberto Bermejo. The culinary experience is complemented by a ‘wild’ cocktail menu, full of tropical juices made from fruits like papaya, mango, and passion fruit, combined with various tequilas, pisco, and other spirits.

Humo’s wine list, carefully curated by Nativo Ibiza’s maître d’hôtel, Mario González, offers the perfect pairing for each dish, exploring the main viticultural capitals of the old and new worlds, including regions such as Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

Nativo Restaurant: a haven of freshness

On the ground floor of the hotel, Nativo Restaurant complements the gastronomic offer with a healthy menu based on fresh, local Ibizan, and Mediterranean products. Under the direction of Alberto Bermejo, this space offers everything from daily fresh fish to seasonal produce grown on Ibizan farms, maintaining a philosophy of freshness and proximity.

Nativo also offers exclusive outdoor afternoon plans during the summer, with live music concerts on Wednesdays and DJ sessions on Saturdays from 14:00 to 18:00.