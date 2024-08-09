Visit Ibiza’s inviting five Michelin Star restaurants

Having several restaurants recognised with the prestigious Michelin Star enhances Ibiza’s appeal as a gastronomic destination, showcasing its cuisine and local produce.

The culinary scene in Ibiza has evolved significantly in recent years, evidenced by the island boasting five Michelin-starred restaurants and nearly twenty establishments highlighted by the esteemed guide. This would have been unimaginable a decade ago. Remarkably, all these accolades have been achieved within a span of four years. This is a milestone for the island’s gastronomic offerings, which have always been of high quality but now benefit from the international visibility these distinctions provide.

Following the recognition of Can Dani in Formentera, which shone between 2014 and 2016 under chef Ana Jiménez, the Pityuses experienced a lull before the burst of stars that would soon be awarded to Ibiza. Over the years, many restaurants came and went, as always, but there were those determined to chart a course to the top, driven by dedication and tenacity to earn recognition beyond their diners.

One of the innovative dishes crafted by David Grussaute, the chef at Unic Restaurant, who continually explores and incorporates new ingredients from Ibiza into his culinary repertoire. (Aisha Bonet)

This philosophy of effort and perseverance led to Ibiza’s first star, awarded to Álvaro Sanz for Es Tragón in 2020. The second star followed a year later, going to La Gaia, the restaurant at Ibiza Gran Hotel helmed by Óscar Molina. The third star was awarded to Etxeko Ibiza, led by Martín Berasategui, in 2022. The last two stars, for Unic Restaurant by David Grussaute and Omakase by Walt, led by Walter Sidoravicius, were awarded simultaneously at the most recent Michelin gala in late 2023.

As the renowned chef Martín Berasategui puts it, “everyone who works hard has rewards waiting,” and for these five restaurants in Ibiza, this prediction has come true, even though they all claim to work “without thinking about recognitions.”

One of the dishes at La Gaia, the restaurant with one Michelin star and two Repsol suns in Ibiza. (Luana Failla)

Importance of Michelin Stars in Ibiza

Being recognised by Michelin is a boost of adrenaline and confidence for the chefs who receive it. “I think it’s a dream and a recognition that any chef would like to have at some point,” Walter Sidoravicius of Omakase by Walt told Diario de Ibiza hours after earning the star. Receiving this distinction verifies that they are doing things right, that their project is solid and valued by experts. “The Michelin star has given me confidence and security,” says David Grussaute, executive chef of Unic Restaurant, which also received the star last November.

Having not just one or two, but five restaurants with this distinction is beneficial for everyone, creating a perception of a solid gastronomic destination. Martín Berasategui, who remotely manages Etxeko Ibiza, expressed his pride in contributing to making Ibiza “a gastronomic tourism destination.”

Walter Sidoravicius, Álvaro Sanz, and David Grussaute at the Michelin Gala. (Alicia Reina)

“We have clients who come for a gastronomic weekend in Ibiza. One night they dine here, another at another restaurant,” says Grussaute. Since receiving the distinction, reservations at his restaurant have surged, a trend that had already begun when they were first recommended by Michelin.

Connection to Local Produce in Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Having restaurants of this calibre in Ibiza raises the quality standards in cuisine and acts as a springboard for promoting the island’s gastronomy and products. Many of these renowned restaurants’ menus feature reinterpretations of traditional dishes, all supporting local ingredients, both from the land and the sea.

Martín Berasategui at Etxeko Restaurant. (Toni Escobar)

Walter Sidoravicius exemplifies this approach, stating, “My technique is Japanese, very traditional, but with as much local produce as possible.” The chef highlights products such as tuna, red mullet, lobster, mahi-mahi, and snapper. “We have almost everything here,” he told Diario de Ibiza.

Working with local producers is a priority for another of the island’s renowned chefs, Óscar Molina, who believes his restaurant would not be the same without them. “I create regional cuisine,” he has emphasised on multiple occasions. This conviction is reflected in his tasting menus at La Gaia, a restaurant he has evolved over more than 15 years, also embracing sustainability, a key value for Michelin when awarding its distinctions.

Óscar Molina at La Gaia. (Luana Failla)

In this regard, Es Tragón has gone a step further this year. The first establishment to receive a star in Ibiza has also impressed inspectors with its proposal to earn the Green Star, the new distinction that celebrates the most sustainable culinary visions. “Prioritising the highest gastronomic quality, we bring our commitment to the land, small artisans, and local products to our diners, always striving for a superlative global experience. We even recover endemic plants from Ibiza!” says chef Álvaro Sanz in the Michelin Guide.