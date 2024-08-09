La Gaia, the restaurant at Ibiza Gran Hotel 5* Grand Luxury, distinguished with a Michelin star and two Repsol suns, continues to solidify its reputation as a culinary landmark on the island, pushing boundaries even further. These accolades stand as a testament to the culinary excellence and unwavering commitment to sustainability demonstrated by La Gaia and its chef, Óscar Molina.

Situated within the heart of Ibiza Gran Hotel, La Gaia is renowned not only for its exquisite culinary offerings but also for its philosophy, which revolves around respecting and utilising high-quality local produce. Under the guidance of Óscar Molina, who has been leading La Gaia’s kitchen since 2008, the restaurant has developed a unique identity where each dish pays homage to the natural resources of the Pityusic island.

La Gaia Ibiza: Michelin-starred sustainable and exquisite dining experience at Ibiza Gran Hotel 1

A unique sensory journey with La Gaia’s tasting menus

La Gaia offers a sophisticated gastronomic experience that invites diners on a sensory journey through two tasting menus: Tanit and Posidonia. Tanit is a celebration of the most iconic flavours created by the chef, while Posidonia adapts to the seasonality and freshness of local produce, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to ecology.

La Gaia Ibiza: Michelin-starred sustainable and exquisite dining experience at Ibiza Gran Hotel 2

Both menus are marked by their creativity and authenticity, with Mediterranean ingredients playing a central role. The menu is designed to enhance the island’s flavours with utmost honesty, fostering close relationships with local producers and respecting the island’s natural environment.

Passion for sustainability: the first hotel restaurant in Ibiza to receive a Michelin star

Óscar Molina is recognised as one of Spain’s most prestigious chefs, with awards such as the VI National Gastronomy Prize in 2004 and the Ibiza – Formentera Gastronomic Award for Best Chef of the Year in 2018. His culinary approach not only seeks to elevate the purest flavours of food but also contributes to the sustainable development of the region. This commitment has been crucial in making La Gaia the first restaurant in a hotel in Ibiza to receive a Michelin star.

La Gaia Ibiza: Michelin-starred sustainable and exquisite dining experience at Ibiza Gran Hotel 3

The experience at La Gaia goes beyond just the food. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer an immersive environment that appeals to all five senses.