Marc’s restaurant owner: «I try to maintain the quality, prices, service and loyalty of my customers»

Marc Lindemann (Hannover 1970), Marc’s restaurant owner, studied at the Hanover Hotel Management School and after a stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant, he started his career as a restaurateur in 1995 when he opened El Madrigal in Marina Botafoc. After achieving success he decided to change location and move to the country followed by his faithful clientèle.

Do you consider yourself to be a chef, businessman, restaurateur or entrepreneur?

Before I was a chef, now I’m more of a businessman because I have responsibilities as a company, but my heart is in cooking.

Do you miss being at the stoves?

Yes, because it’s a very creative job and I love it. I miss being in the kitchen but as I have meetings with my chefs and team every day, I stay in touch that way, so I am still cooking in some way. I have two chefs who I absolutely trust, and they work as if they were five; they form a great team and I don’t have to get too involved in the day-to-day running, so I’m very happy.

What does Marc’s restaurant offer as a current culinary trend?

The head chef is from Argentina, and second in command is Romanian, he started as a dishwasher in El Madrigal and now he’s the pantry chef, which he does wonderfully well. He learnt from me, and another chef and he does it very well indeed. At Marc’s we create Mediterranean food with an Asian twist, and signature cuisine based on local, seasonal products with some specific added German ingredients, such as white asparagus, which we have on the menu right now.

Your restaurant is also a rendezvous point in Jesus for a going out for a drink, meeting up with friends or listening to jazz or live music. Does this make a difference?

I would like to stress that we are not a German restaurant for German people, we have a multicultural vibe with customers of various nationalities, including our Spanish and Ibizan neighbours. Our atmosphere is open and relaxed both for eating and to have a drink. It has taken time, but we have achieved a special atmosphere to enjoy gastronomy and friendship. Our Argentine chef seems to have been born in a barbecue and cooks the Saturdays BBQs with magnificent meats and fresh fish. This also creates a special atmosphere. We’ve had to stop live music for the moment.

You have been on an interesting journey as a chef and entrepreneur from the seashore to the countryside. How was the change from a buzzling place in the marina to inland at a complicated time?

It has been a perfect trip for me, as I now work all year round. In the port of Marina Botafoc it was good in summer, but the winters were difficult despite the fact that we did many events to attract the public. In business terms we are going better because there are many luxurious residential areas such as Roca Llisa, Can Furnet and Can Rimbau around with a clientèle that we already had in El Madrigal and that has continued to grow. It was also an interesting way to find out if my customers accompanied me and value me.

Has this move also affected your cuisine?

At first, we stuck to the same menu to see how our regulars responded and that it did not have a negative impact on them, however over the years we have evolved and changed the menu.

Have you evolved as a chef?

I’ve made a logical transition as a chef with my team, and I’ve had to rejuvenate my clientèle at El Madrigal; now my customer’s children come to Marc’s. As a businessman I see that’s it is becoming harder and harder each year to stay at the top in Ibiza. All this attitude of super luxury, VIPs, concierge services… I think that the door control to places is a little strange for a place like Ibiza that has its own essence and singularity.

How do you see the changes in local gastronomy in the last decade?

Every year there are new places opening up and not all of them survive. This is good because there is more offer of the same category to choose from than before, but the prices are exorbitant for the quality and service they provide. I try to maintain the prices, quality, good service and customer loyalty and despite the rise of products I adjust my costs. I don’t like the type of reception with hostesses and doormen at the entrance or where you have to pay up front for your reservation. I cook and when the customer has finished, they pay the bill, everything else does not enter into my culinary world.

You have a fond love of art and gastronomy which are reflected in your premises. Is there a special or personal meaning?

My mother was a painter, and my father was a designer. I have lived with art since my childhood. I love art, I’m a collector. I particularly like impressionism, contemporary and conceptual art, but above all art that excites me personally. I organise several exhibitions a year in the restaurant and that is a great way to build relationships with friends and customers around culture.