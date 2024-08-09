Maymanta: experience a wonderful gastronomic oasis in Ibiza where Peruvian and Mediterranean cuisines seamlessly blend

Perched atop the Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel, in Santa Eulària, Maymanta has carved an indelible mark on Ibiza’s culinary scene. Boasting a Repsol Sun, this gastronomic oasis is celebrating six years of excellence under the stewardship of renowned Peruvian chef Omar Malpartida. Here, Peruvian and Mediterranean flavours intertwine in a unique symphony that continues to amaze its diners.

This year, Maymanta has renewed its menu, reaffirming its commitment to quality and creativity. “Our offering for this season includes an expanded selection of Andean cereals and various types of quinoa, as well as an authentic 100% Peruvian ceviche,” explains Malpartida. With fresh and exotic ingredients, such as lemons imported directly from Peru through fair trade cooperatives, the chef promises to immerse his diners “in an unforgettable gastronomic journey along the Peruvian coast.”

The drinks menu has also been refreshed, featuring a selection of Tacama piscos made from different grape varieties brought from Peru. Among the limited editions available is the Pisco Parra Centenario, crafted from century-old vines, providing a truly exclusive experience.

What inspires the chef?

The inspiration behind these innovations comes from Omar Malpartida’s February trip to Peru, where he explored the richness of its healthy cuisine. This journey was shared with Marta Verona, MasterChef winner and renowned culinary influencer, and her partner, Cesc Escolà, a fitness and wellness expert. Together, they explored and developed proposals that not only delight the palate but also promote a healthy lifestyle.

Maymanta renews itself every year, maintaining its commitment to the freshness and quality of the island’s zero-mile products, a philosophy reflected in its new tasting menus designed for groups and served in the various spaces of the hotel’s rooftop. These menus are intended to offer exclusive gatherings, corporate meetings, family events, or celebrations among friends.

Gastronomic tourism in Maymanta

Maymanta stands out as one of the preferred destinations for gastronomic tourism in Ibiza. Its menu features expertly prepared seafood, a variety of criollo tapas, national snacks, anticuchos, ceviches, tiraditos, woks, and grills, as well as other sharing specialities.

This restaurant offers an exclusive and elegant setting, atop the Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel, where white tones and natural materials like wood and clay predominate, creating a cosy atmosphere bathed in sunlight thanks to its large windows. With unbeatable panoramic views of the Santa Eulària bay, diners can enjoy sunsets accompanied by resident DJ sessions.