If you are looking for an easy route in Ibiza that works for almost everyone, the route to Cala Espart is a very good option. Located in Santa Eulària des Riu, close to the parish of Jesús and the area of s’Estanyol, this short route combines simplicity, sea views and a quiet natural setting.

This route to Cala Espart is ideal if you want a flat, accessible walk that can be done walking, running or even by bike, and it is also suitable for families with children. There are no technical sections, no steep climbs and no need for special equipment, which makes it a practical plan for any time of the year.

On foot, running or cycling: an easy route to one of Ibiza’s lesser-known beaches 1

Route overview: Cala Espart coastal walk

Type of route: coastal walk / easy path

coastal walk / easy path Distance: approx. 2.5 km one way (5 km return)

approx. 2.5 km one way (5 km return) Elevation: very gentle

very gentle Estimated time: 30–40 minutes one way

30–40 minutes one way Difficulty: easy

easy Terrain: asphalt and dirt paths

The route is not circular, so you return using the same path.

Where this easy route starts: parking and access

The route begins on a path near s’Estanyol, in the municipality of Santa Eulària. There is a practical area where you can leave the car.

To get there, follow Calle del Flamenco. After the signposted turn-off towards s’Estanyol, take the next right-hand turn. This is where the walking route starts and where most people park before beginning the walk.

From this point, the route is very straightforward.

S’Estanyol.

Step-by-step: how to reach Cala Espart

Once you leave the car, you simply need to follow the main path all the way to Cala Espart. There are no confusing junctions or alternative tracks that could cause problems.

The first part of the route runs along a wide, comfortable path, combining short asphalt stretches with compact dirt sections. The terrain is stable and suitable for pushchairs with good wheels, bikes or running at an easy pace.

As you progress, the surroundings become more open and coastal. The sea is never far away, and the walk feels relaxed and unforced, making it easy to maintain a steady rhythm.

Around kilometre 1, a useful reference point is Calle Baiona, which confirms that you are on the right track and roughly halfway to Cala Espart.

From there, the path continues gently towards the coast, with no sudden changes in elevation.

On foot, running or cycling: an easy route to one of Ibiza’s lesser-known beaches 2

A route for walking, running or cycling

One of the main advantages of this route is its versatility. Many people choose it as a leisurely walk, but it is also popular with those who prefer a light run or a relaxed bike ride.

Because the slope is minimal and the surface is generally good, it works well as:

A morning or afternoon walk

A short coastal run

An easy cycling route

A family-friendly outing

It is also a good option if you want to combine light exercise with time outdoors without committing to a longer hike.

On foot, running or cycling: an easy route to one of Ibiza’s lesser-known beaches 3

Practical tips before you go

Wear comfortable footwear , although the route is not technical

, although the route is not technical Bring sun protection , as there are sections with little shade

, as there are sections with little shade Ideal times are early in the morning or late afternoon , especially in warmer months

, especially in warmer months Bring water, particularly if walking with children

Remember the route is out and back, so plan your timing accordingly

Cala Espart: the reward at the end of the walk

The route ends at Cala Espart, a small, quiet cove that feels removed from busier parts of the coastline. Cala Espart is characterised by its natural surroundings, clear water and lack of large infrastructure, which makes it a pleasant place to stop and rest.

It is a good spot for:

A short swim in calm conditions

Sitting by the sea and taking a break

Letting children play safely under supervision

Enjoying a quieter side of Ibiza’s coast

Because it is accessed on foot, Cala Espart tends to remain less crowded than more accessible beaches, especially outside peak summer hours.

A simple coastal route for all ages

The walk to Cala Espart is a clear example of how Ibiza offers easy, accessible routes that still feel connected to nature. Its proximity to Santa Eulària, gentle terrain and straightforward layout make it a reliable choice for visitors who want a relaxed outdoor plan without complications.

If you are staying near Santa Eulària or Jesús, add the route to Cala Espart to your plans for an easy coastal walk that works for walking, running or cycling, and is perfect for families.