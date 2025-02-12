Dom Dolla lands in Ibiza: the renowned dj will reside at Hï Ibiza every Wednesday in 2025

Hï Ibiza has unveiled an electrifying new addition to its 2025 lineup, welcoming one of Australia’s most celebrated electronic artists, Dom Dolla, for a landmark residency. Running from 2nd July to 3rd September, the internationally renowned DJ and producer will command The Theatre every Wednesday night, delivering a sonic experience that is set to define the season on the White Isle.

A milestone in Dom Dolla’s meteoric rise

Dom Dolla’s rise to the top of the global electronic music scene has been nothing short of meteoric. With chart-topping hits, high-profile collaborations, and sold-out performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues—including Madison Square Garden—he has cemented himself as one of the most in-demand artists in dance music. His signature high-energy house sound, seamlessly blending infectious grooves with peak-time intensity, has garnered him critical acclaim, including a Grammy Award nomination and accolades from Rolling Stone, Billboard Dance, and GQ.

His journey from the underground club scene to global stardom has been marked by an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic music. Over the years, Dolla has cultivated a devoted fan base, thanks to his infectious beats and ability to read the dancefloor like few others. Tracks like ‘Take It’ and ‘San Frandisco’ have become anthems, fueling dancefloors across the globe and solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse producer and DJ.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dom Dolla expressed his excitement about his debut Ibiza residency: “I’ve spent the last few summers in Ibiza performing at various venues across the island, but I was repeatedly drawn back to Hï Ibiza. It’s an honour to be asked to host my own residency at such an iconic venue and to now call it home. I’ll see you all on Wednesday :)”.

Hï Ibiza: the ultimate stage for a new residency

Consistently ranked as the #1 club in the world, Hï Ibiza is renowned for its cutting-edge production, immersive experiences, and an unparalleled roster of resident DJs. Dolla’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter, with Wednesdays set to become the go-to night for high-energy house music. Ibiza has long been a breeding ground for electronic music’s most significant moments, and this residency is poised to be one of the highlights of the 2025 season.

Yann Pissenem, Owner, Founder, and CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, welcomed the residency with enthusiasm: “Dom Dolla is one of the most exciting artists today. His energy, sound, and vision make him a perfect fit for Hï Ibiza, and we are delighted to welcome him for his debut residency. With an innate ability to command the dancefloor, he is destined to make Wednesday nights at The Theatre truly unforgettable“.

The significance of this residency cannot be understated. For artists, securing a summer-long residency in Ibiza is a rite of passage—a signal that they have reached the upper echelon of electronic music. Hï Ibiza, known for hosting some of the most iconic names in the industry, provides a stage where DJs can take their performances to the next level. Dom Dolla’s Wednesday night residency will give fans the chance to experience his artistry in an intimate yet electrifying environment, where music and production align to create an unforgettable experience.

What to expect

With Hï Ibiza’s state-of-the-art visuals, lighting, and sound design, Dom Dolla’s residency is set to be a groundbreaking experience. Fans can expect an electrifying journey through pulsating house beats, seamless transitions, and an atmosphere that encapsulates the spirit of Ibiza’s legendary nightlife. Each show will be an unmissable spectacle, bringing together cutting-edge production and Dolla’s unmatched energy behind the decks.

This residency will also see the Australian DJ curate a selection of guest artists and performers, adding another layer of excitement to his weekly shows. Fans can look forward to an evolving musical journey each Wednesday, where surprise appearances and special collaborations will heighten the experience. Ibiza is known for fostering musical innovation, and with Dom at the helm, these nights promise to be unlike anything seen before.

The future of Dom Dolla’s influence in dance music

As electronic music continues to evolve, Dom Dolla is at the forefront of shaping its future. His ability to blend underground influences with mainstream appeal has set him apart, making him a favourite among both casual listeners and seasoned house music fans. His Ibiza residency is not just another achievement—it’s a defining moment that will likely pave the way for even bigger milestones in his career.

With Ibiza being a melting pot of cultures and musical influences, Dom Dolla’s residency at Hï Ibiza is expected to attract a global audience. House music lovers from all corners of the world will converge on the island to experience his dynamic sets, cementing his reputation as a leading figure in contemporary electronic music.

For those looking to experience the pinnacle of Ibiza’s 2025 season, Wednesday nights at Hï Ibiza with Dom Dolla will be the ultimate destination. The countdown to summer begins—get ready for an unforgettable ride. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so securing a spot for this groundbreaking residency is highly recommended.