As Ibiza gears up for another unforgettable summer, Chinois is set to kick-start the season with the much-anticipated return of TRIP. The renowned underground music event, masterminded by Johannes Goller, will take over the club with four pre-season parties throughout April, delivering an unparalleled lineup of electronic music heavyweights and rising talents.

The TRIP pre-season series will feature exclusive collaborations, including partnerships with Get-Traum and Collisions, and will coincide with key moments such as Easter weekend and the opening of the International Music Summit (IMS). Each event promises a unique sonic experience, blending house and techno with the distinct underground energy that has made TRIP a standout in Ibiza’s clubbing landscape.

Warm up for the summer season with TRIP at Chinois: these are the 4 confirmed dates

A month of unmissable experiences

12 April: a grand opening with Chloé Caillet, Gerd Janson, and Tuccillo

The series kicks off on 12 April with an eclectic lineup that brings together some of the most exciting names in the underground scene. Making her TRIP debut, French DJ and producer Chloé Caillet is set to bring her signature deep and groovy sound to Chinois. She will be joined by Gerd Janson, the mastermind behind Running Back Records, renowned for his seamless blend of house and disco-infused techno. Completing the lineup is Tuccillo, a regular fixture in the Ibiza scene known for his deep and minimalistic approach to house music.

17 April: Easter special with Seth Troxler and Ibiza’s local heroes

As Easter weekend unfolds, TRIP welcomes the inimitable Seth Troxler on 17 April for a night of genre-defying grooves and infectious energy. Troxler, a staple in global underground circles, is known for his eclectic and unpredictable sets. Adding a homegrown touch, Ibiza’s own César Vinzent, Isbel, and Hugo Martínez will deliver a dynamic B2B2B performance, showcasing the island’s vibrant local talent. Martínez, the founder of Rhythm Point Ibiza, brings a deep knowledge of Ibiza’s underground rhythms, promising an electrifying Easter celebration.



23 April: TRIP & Collisions – IMS Opening with Ricardo Villalobos and Craig Richards

In partnership with Collisions, the party sets the stage for the IMS week with a stellar lineup on 23 April. This event features the legendary Ricardo Villalobos, who left a lasting impression when he closed TRIP last November. Known for his avant-garde approach to minimal techno, Villalobos will return for another mesmerizing performance. Sharing the bill is Craig Richards, founder of the Houghton Festival and an icon in the underground electronic music scene. Bobby., a rising star from Pleasure Club and Tela, will round out the lineup, adding his own deep and driving sound to the night.

30 April: TRIP & Get-Traum – A celebration of minimal techno

Closing out the pre-season series, TRIP collaborates for the third year with Get-Traum, the acclaimed label helmed by Traumer. This eagerly awaited event on 30 April will see Traumer joined by Raresh, a key member and co-founder of [a:rpia:r], the influential Romanian label that has redefined minimal techno. Completing the lineup is Olga Korol, head of Body Parts Records, bringing a refined and experimental edge to the night.



The TRIP pre-season calendar

Saturday, 12 April – With Chloé Caillet, Gerd Janson, Tuccillo

– With Chloé Caillet, Gerd Janson, Tuccillo Thursday, 17 April – With Seth Troxler, César Vinzent B2B Isbel B2B Hugo Martínez

– With Seth Troxler, César Vinzent B2B Isbel B2B Hugo Martínez Wednesday, 23 April – Collisions with Ricardo Villalobos, Craig Richards, Bobby.

– Collisions with Ricardo Villalobos, Craig Richards, Bobby. Wednesday, 30 April – Get-Traum with Traumer, Raresh, Olga Korol

For those who can’t make it in April, more exciting announcements are expected as the season unfolds. Stay tuned for further updates as TRIP continues to push boundaries and shape the underground sound of Ibiza. With its impeccable curation and immersive atmosphere, TRIP at Chinois promises to be one of the defining experiences of the pre-season.

Whether you are an island regular or a first-time visitor, these four events offer an exclusive opportunity to experience Ibiza’s club scene before the summer rush. Mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and get ready to dance under the spell of TRIP’s world-class soundscape.

