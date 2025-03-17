Affordable dining in Ibiza for under €10: ‘The idea that they rip you off is a myth’

Ibiza has a reputation for being excessively expensive. Just recently, MotoGP rider Marc Márquez claimed he left the island feeling overcharged. “I’ve been to Ibiza once in my life, and once was enough. If you get ripped off once, you don’t go back“. Similarly, Vicente One More Time—a Spanish entrepreneur, radio host, DJ, composer, and producer—criticised the island harshly in a recent podcast. “You’re being scammed from the moment you arrive until the moment you leave. Something that costs X in Madrid costs three times more in Ibiza“, he stated.

However, a TikToker is now making waves by sharing a completely different perspective. “The idea that you get ripped off in Ibiza when it comes to food is simply not true“, he argues.

Affordable menus still exist in Ibiza

“For less than €10, look at this“, the TikToker explains in his video while filming his meal. “Here in my neighbourhood, you can get a half-menu with ribs, potatoes, a drink, and dessert or coffee for €9.50“. The video, featuring a meal from the bar at the San Pablo neighbourhood association in Ibiza Town, has already gained more than 30,000 views.

While some viewers were impressed, others remained sceptical. Many comments pointed out that this was an exception rather than the rule: “There must be only three places like this in Ibiza, and they’re for the few locals left here“. Another user compared it to prices in other Spanish cities: “That would be a tapa in Granada for €3“. Another comment highlighted the rarity of such deals: “Yes, it’s a neighbourhood association bar—there are a few of these in Ibiza, and I love them—but in 99% of places here, they really do overcharge. (I’m from Ibiza)“.

Is Ibiza really that expensive?

The island has long been labelled as an exclusive, high-end destination. From luxury beach clubs charging €500 for sunbeds to cocktails priced at over €20 in some venues, the island often appears in news stories as an example of extreme tourism pricing. However, while it is true that many tourist hotspots cater to those willing to spend lavishly, there are still plenty of places where locals and visitors alike can eat affordably.

Beyond neighbourhood association bars like the one featured in the TikTok video, there are various family-run establishments that offer traditional and hearty meals at reasonable prices. ‘Menú del día‘ (set lunch menus), a Spanish staple, can still be found for under €15 in some restaurants away from the main tourist areas. Bakeries and local cafés also serve inexpensive breakfast options, and traditional Spanish tapas bars provide an opportunity to share a variety of dishes without breaking the bank.

Where to eat cheaply

If you’re looking to eat well without spending a fortune, consider these options:

Local ‘menú del día’ spots : many traditional Spanish restaurants like Es Cucó , Bar Costa , Rita’s Cantina or Bar Astro still offer a set lunch menu including a starter, main course, drink, and dessert or coffee for €12-€15.

: many traditional Spanish restaurants like , , or still offer a set lunch menu including a starter, main course, drink, and dessert or coffee for €12-€15. Bakeries and cafés : a simple breakfast with coffee and a pastry can cost as little as €3-€5.

: a simple breakfast with coffee and a pastry can cost as little as €3-€5. Neighbourhood bars : places like the San Pablo association bar offer substantial meals at reasonable prices.

: places like the San Pablo association bar offer substantial meals at reasonable prices. Takeaway kiosks : small food stalls near beaches and markets sometimes offer sandwiches, empanadas, or bocadillos for €5 or less.

: small food stalls near beaches and markets sometimes offer sandwiches, empanadas, or bocadillos for €5 or less. Supermarkets and local markets: fresh produce, cheeses, and meats from Ibiza’s local markets allow budget-conscious travellers to prepare their own meals affordably.

The TikTok effect: changing Ibiza’s image?

Social media plays a significant role in shaping the perception of destinations like Ibiza. While viral videos often highlight extravagant spending—showing off VIP tables, yacht parties, and gourmet dining—this TikTok trend sheds light on an alternative reality: affordable, local dining still exists. It also serves as a reminder that the island is not just about luxury tourism; it remains home to a vibrant local community where everyday life isn’t dictated by high prices.

For travellers who are willing to explore beyond the most famous (and most expensive) areas, Ibiza still offers authentic and budget-friendly experiences. Whether it’s a meal at a neighbourhood bar, a picnic with fresh products from a local market, or a casual tapas evening away from the main tourist strips, the island can be enjoyed without spending a fortune.

The TikToker’s video has opened up an important debate: while Ibiza undeniably has its overpriced spots, those who claim that every meal on the island costs a fortune might be missing out on hidden gems that cater to both locals and savvy travellers. So next time you visit the island, remember—good food at good prices still exists, if you know where to look.