Palladium Hotel Group is making waves this summer with an ambitious new strategy: the launch of its latest brand, The Unexpected Hotels. In Ibiza, this transformation brings an exciting change— the renowned Ushuaïa Tower will be rebranded as The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, offering a bold new concept that fuses luxury, exclusivity, and top-tier gastronomy.

This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 1

The Unexpected Hotels: a new era in luxury hospitality

With The Unexpected Hotels, Palladium is redefining the experience of modern travellers who seek more than just a place to stay. The brand’s tagline, “There’s a place where what you’re not supposed to do is exactly what you should. Are you ready to dare your don’ts?”, encapsulates its ethos—inviting guests to challenge expectations and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences.

The first property under this new brand, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, is located in Playa d’en Bossa, one of the island’s most vibrant destinations. Designed as an adults-only retreat, this revamped hotel balances privacy with the exhilarating energy Ibiza is known for. It is set to become a landmark for luxury travellers looking for a unique getaway where indulgence meets adventure.

A hotel designed to surprise

Situated next to the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel promises a sophisticated yet playful experience. Key features include:

181 rooms and suites with cutting-edge design, private terraces, and options with outdoor Jacuzzis.

with cutting-edge design, private terraces, and options with outdoor Jacuzzis. Breathtaking sea views capturing Ibiza’s famous sunsets.

capturing Ibiza’s famous sunsets. An atmosphere of laid-back luxury , ideal for those seeking indulgence with an adventurous edge.

, ideal for those seeking indulgence with an adventurous edge. Exclusive poolside experiences featuring top DJs and curated entertainment.

featuring top DJs and curated entertainment. Personalised concierge services, ensuring guests have access to the best experiences Ibiza has to offer.

This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 2 This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 3 This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 4

With its new identity, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel aims to push the boundaries of luxury and entertainment, offering bespoke services tailored to each guest’s desires.

Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza: Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in Spain

One of the standout features of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel is the arrival of Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in Spain: Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza. Inspired by the hit television show, this new dining venue promises to revolutionise the island’s gastronomic scene with:

A menu crafted by Gordon Ramsay himself , featuring his most iconic dishes.

, featuring his most iconic dishes. A lively atmosphere replicating the intensity and drama of Hell’s Kitchen.

A unique fusion of high-end cuisine and immersive entertainment.

Signature dishes , including the legendary Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

, including the legendary Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding. An open kitchen concept, where guests can watch chefs in action, bringing the excitement of the show to life.

This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 5

Set to open in summer 2025, Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza will further cement Ibiza as a must-visit destination for fine dining enthusiasts. Visitors can expect an unparalleled culinary experience that blends the sophistication of Ramsay’s dishes with the island’s vibrant energy.

Exclusive experiences tailored for the modern traveller

Beyond its luxurious rooms and world-class dining, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel will offer a range of curated experiences tailored to the discerning traveller. Guests can expect:

Beach access , perfect for soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

, perfect for soaking up the Mediterranean sun. Wellness programmes including personalised spa treatments, yoga sessions, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

including personalised spa treatments, yoga sessions, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. VIP nightlife experiences , with direct connections to Ibiza’s top clubs and events.

, with direct connections to Ibiza’s top clubs and events. Rooftop parties featuring international DJs and themed entertainment.

featuring international DJs and themed entertainment. Luxury shopping experiences , with access to high-end fashion and exclusive brands.

, with access to high-end fashion and exclusive brands. Cultural excursions, allowing guests to explore the rich history and heritage of Ibiza through tailored guided tours.

This is the spectacular new campaign by Palladium to attract visitors in 2025 6

The ultimate destination for luxury and entertainment

Ibiza has always been synonymous with innovation and exclusivity, and The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel is set to elevate this reputation. Whether you are looking for an intimate, design-led retreat, unparalleled entertainment, or a culinary adventure led by one of the world’s most renowned chefs, this hotel is your ultimate destination.

With doors opening to a new era of luxury and hedonism, The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel invites you to embrace the unexpected and live an experience beyond the ordinary. From its cutting-edge accommodations to its immersive gastronomic and entertainment offerings, this hotel redefines what it means to stay in Ibiza.

Are you ready to dare your don’ts? The future of luxury hospitality has arrived in Ibiza— and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.