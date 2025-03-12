Do you know the violin spider? This arachnid injects a dangerous venom and has already bitten people in Ibiza

The violin spider, scientifically known as Loxosceles rufescens and commonly referred to as the Mediterranean recluse, has been making headlines in Spain due to a series of reported bites. The spider, which is considered one of the most venomous in Europe, has already been responsible for cases in Ibiza, raising concerns among residents and visitors alike.

While it is not aggressive, its bite can lead to severe medical complications, including necrosis and, in extreme cases, even amputation.

Identifying the violin spider

The violin spider belongs to the Loxosceles genus and gets its name from the violin-shaped marking on its cephalothorax. This distinctive pattern is one of the key features that help differentiate it from other spiders.

Physically, it measures between 1 to 2 centimetres in body size, with long, thin legs extending its reach further. Unlike most spiders, which have eight eyes, the violin spider has only six, arranged in three pairs. This unique eye structure, combined with its brownish to reddish-greenish colour, makes it an easily recognisable species—although it is often overlooked due to its preference for hiding in dark, undisturbed areas.

The spider’s body is covered in fine hairs, giving it a slightly velvety appearance. It has a flattened build, allowing it to squeeze into the narrowest of spaces, including cracks in walls, behind furniture, and inside old books.

Where does it live?

Originally from the Mediterranean region, the violin spider has spread to various parts of Europe, North Africa, and even the Americas. It thrives in warm, dry climates, making Ibiza an ideal environment for its survival.

In urban settings, this arachnid prefers dark, cluttered spaces such as:

Storage rooms, basements, and attics

Behind furniture, picture frames, or under carpets

Garages, sheds, and woodpiles

Inside shoes, clothing, or folded fabrics left untouched for long periods

During the day, the violin spider remains hidden, becoming active at night to hunt insects. Unlike other spider species, it does not rely on webs to catch prey but rather uses its venom to immobilise small insects such as cockroaches, ants, and silverfish.

Cases in Ibiza: real incidents of bites

Although the violin spider has been present in Spain for years, its presence in Ibiza has raised alarms due to severe cases of envenomation.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred a few years ago when a 32-year-old woman in Ibiza almost lost her leg due to a bite. She was initially unaware of the bite, but within hours, she experienced severe swelling, pain, and discolouration in the affected area. The venom caused tissue necrosis, and doctors had to intervene immediately to prevent the infection from spreading further. Fortunately, she received medical attention in time, avoiding amputation, but required multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

In another case, a young man in Ibiza had to have two fingers amputated after being bitten by a violin spider. His condition worsened rapidly due to the deep penetration of the venom, which led to irreversible tissue damage.

More recently, a 19-year-old tourist from Wales was bitten while on holiday in Ibiza. While resting his hand on a rock, he unknowingly disturbed a violin spider, which bit him. At first, he ignored the bite, thinking it was a minor insect sting, but within hours, his fingers turned dark purple, and he developed a fever. Medical professionals later confirmed that the necrosis was too advanced, leading to partial amputation of two fingers.

How dangerous is the violin spider?

The violin spider is not aggressive and will only bite when it feels threatened—typically when it is accidentally pressed against human skin. However, the danger lies in its venom, which contains sphingomyelinase D, an enzyme that destroys red blood cells and causes tissue necrosis.

Initially, the bite may go unnoticed, but symptoms typically develop within 2 to 8 hours. The most common effects include:

Mild cases : redness, minor swelling, and discomfort

: redness, minor swelling, and discomfort Moderate cases : intense pain, blistering, and a deep purple or black wound

: intense pain, blistering, and a deep purple or black wound Severe cases: spreading necrosis, fever, chills, and systemic reactions affecting the kidneys or liver

In extreme cases, the venom can spread beyond the bite site, leading to life-threatening complications such as kidney failure or blood poisoning. Although fatalities are rare, the consequences of a violin spider bite should never be underestimated.

What to do if you are bitten

If you suspect you have been bitten by a violin spider, immediate medical attention is crucial. Here are the steps you should take:

Wash the bite area with soap and water to prevent infection. Apply a cold compress to reduce swelling but avoid using heat, as it may accelerate venom absorption. Keep the affected limb elevated to slow the spread of venom. Seek medical help immediately—even if the bite seems mild at first. Do not try home remedies, as some may worsen the condition.

How to prevent encounters with the violin spider

Due to its reclusive nature, the violin spider is not easy to spot. However, there are measures you can take to reduce the risk of being bitten:

Regularly clean and declutter storage areas to remove potential hiding spots.

to remove potential hiding spots. Shake out clothing, shoes, and bedding before use, especially if they have been unused for a long time.

before use, especially if they have been unused for a long time. Seal cracks and crevices in walls and floors where spiders could hide.

in walls and floors where spiders could hide. Avoid leaving piles of clothes or paper in corners where spiders could settle.

in corners where spiders could settle. Use insect screens on windows and doors to prevent them from entering homes.

The violin spider has become an increasing concern in Ibiza, particularly after several confirmed bite cases. While it does not seek human interaction, its presence in homes, hotels, and public spaces means that both residents and tourists should be aware of the risks.

Education, prevention, and swift medical intervention remain the best ways to avoid severe consequences from a bite. Though rare, the potential for necrosis and permanent injury makes the violin spider one of the most feared arachnids in the Mediterranean.

By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, the risk of serious incidents can be minimised, ensuring that Ibiza remains a safe destination for all.