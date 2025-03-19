Discover the 2 new restaurants awarded a Sol Repsol in Ibiza and Formentera

Ibiza and Formentera are well known for their breathtaking beaches, vibrant nightlife, and bohemian charm, but they are also fast becoming top destinations for food lovers. The recent recognition of two local restaurants—Es Fumeral in Cala Nova (Ibiza) and Sol Post in Cala Saona (Formentera)—by the Repsol Guide, has further solidified the gastronomic reputation of the Pitiusas Islands. Both establishments have been awarded their first Sol Repsol, marking them as must-visit spots for anyone seeking high-quality Mediterranean cuisine with a unique touch.

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza or Formentera and want to experience their emerging fine dining scene, here’s everything you need to know about these two standout restaurants.

Es Fumeral: a seafood lover’s paradise in Cala Nova

Located on the scenic Cala Nova beach, Es Fumeral is more than just a typical chiringuito. While it embraces the relaxed ambiance of a seaside eatery, it takes seafood dining to the next level with an emphasis on premium ingredients, traditional cooking techniques, and a modern Mediterranean twist.

The menu, designed by Chef Alberto Pacheco, showcases the finest seafood, including Galician clams, Kamchatka king crab, and Mediterranean red prawns. Pacheco, who has previously worked with acclaimed chef Rafa Zafra, brings his expertise in seafood to the forefront, offering dishes that emphasize simplicity, freshness, and intense flavour.

What to expect on the menu

At Es Fumeral, dishes are prepared using authentic techniques such as:

Grilling over an open flame , which enhances the natural smokiness of fresh fish and shellfish.

, which enhances the natural smokiness of fresh fish and shellfish. Slow cooking in rich stews , ideal for traditional recipes that extract deep, complex flavours.

, ideal for traditional recipes that extract deep, complex flavours. Minimal intervention frying and steaming, allowing the premium ingredients to shine.

Signature dishes include their grilled carabinero prawns, seafood rice, and Ibiza-style fish stew, all paired with an exceptional selection of wines and signature cocktails.

A stunning location & design

The restaurant seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings, featuring sustainable wooden structures and open-air seating that provides breathtaking views of Cala Nova’s turquoise waters. The laid-back yet refined atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for both casual lunches and elegant evening meals.

Essential information

Location: Cala Nova, Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza

Cala Nova, Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza Contact: +34 602 47 72 77

+34 602 47 72 77 Website: www.esfumeral.com

www.esfumeral.com Instagram: @esfumeral

@esfumeral Reservations recommended, especially during the summer season.

Sol Post: a culinary gem in Cala Saona

Nestled within the Hotel Cala Saona in Formentera, Sol Post is an intimate restaurant that takes diners on a journey through Mediterranean and Central American influences. Led by a team of young, passionate chefs under Joan Costa, the restaurant is known for its experimental approach to classic dishes and its focus on locally sourced ingredients.

This fresh perspective has earned Sol Post a Sol Repsol, recognising its commitment to exceptional quality, creativity, and sustainability.

A unique tasting menu experience

Unlike traditional à la carte dining, Sol Post offers a single tasting menu, designed to highlight the best seasonal ingredients and the culinary expertise of the kitchen team. Some standout elements of the menu include:

Handcrafted dishes using fresh fish, organic vegetables, and high-quality meats.

using fresh fish, organic vegetables, and high-quality meats. A perfect balance between Catalan and Latin American culinary traditions , adding an exotic twist to Mediterranean flavours.

, adding an exotic twist to Mediterranean flavours. A carefully curated wine list with over 200 selections, ensuring the perfect pairing for each course.

An intimate setting with breathtaking views

With only five beautifully set tables, Sol Post offers a personalised and immersive dining experience. The open kitchen concept allows guests to engage with the chefs, making each meal a memorable event.

Situated just steps away from Cala Saona’s pristine waters, the restaurant boasts panoramic sunset views, making it an ideal location for a romantic dinner or a special celebration.

Essential information

Location: Hotel Cala Saona, Playa Cala Saona, Sant Francesc Xavier, Formentera

Hotel Cala Saona, Playa Cala Saona, Sant Francesc Xavier, Formentera Contact: +34 971 322 030

+34 971 322 030 Website: www.restaurantsol.com

www.restaurantsol.com Instagram: @restaurantsolpost

@restaurantsolpost Advanced reservations required, due to limited seating.

Ibiza & Formentera’s rising culinary scene

The addition of Es Fumeral and Sol Post to the Repsol Guide highlights the increasing recognition of Ibiza and Formentera as gastronomic destinations. These islands, often associated with beach clubs and nightlife, are now attracting travellers who seek authentic and high-quality dining experiences.

Both restaurants join the ranks of other Michelin and Repsol-starred establishments, such as Es Tragón (2 Soles) and La Gaia (2 Soles), reinforcing the islands’ reputation as a hub for food lovers.

Why foodies should visit Ibiza & Formentera

Authentic Mediterranean cuisine with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. A mix of traditional and innovative cooking styles, blending local heritage with modern techniques. Stunning locations by the sea, offering spectacular sunset views while you dine. Award-winning restaurants, recognised for their quality and creativity by prestigious guides like Repsol and Michelin. A growing number of fine dining options, making the islands an attractive destination for food tourism.

Plan your visit

If you’re visiting Ibiza or Formentera, be sure to book a table at Es Fumeral or Sol Post to experience the latest in Pitiusas fine dining. Whether you’re a seafood lover, a fan of innovative fusion cuisine, or simply looking for a memorable meal with a view, these two restaurants promise an unforgettable gastronomic experience.