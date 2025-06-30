With Ibiza under a yellow weather alert this week due to a significant heatwave, travellers should be ready for more than just sunshine. Temperatures are expected to exceed 36 °C, and humidity levels remain high, turning popular holiday spots into potential health hazards if precautions are not taken.

But do not worry. With a few smart adjustments, you can still enjoy everything this magical island offers without overheating.

Here are 10 essential ways to beat the heat in Ibiza this week while keeping your holiday fun, safe, and refreshing.

1. Stay constantly hydrated

In these temperatures, water is not just important, it is vital. Carry a reusable bottle wherever you go and drink before you feel thirsty. Dehydration can happen faster than you realise, especially when you are walking, dancing, or lying in the sun.

10 essential ways to beat the heatwave in Ibiza this week 1

Avoid alcohol, energy drinks, and excess caffeine during the hottest hours, they act as diuretics and may leave you more dehydrated than before.

2. Avoid the sun between 12 pm and 5 pm

This is when UV radiation and air temperature are at their highest. Locals stay indoors or in the shade for a reason, copy them. Schedule sightseeing, beach walks, or outdoor lunches early in the morning or later in the evening.

Afternoons are ideal for a nap, a visit to an air-conditioned museum, or relaxing in a shaded café with a cold drink.

10 essential ways to beat the heatwave in Ibiza this week 2

3. Dress for the weather, not the selfie

Choose loose, light-coloured clothes made of breathable materials such as cotton or linen. Avoid tight clothing and dark colours, which absorb more heat.

Add a wide-brimmed hat, quality sunglasses and comfortable sandals. Looking good and staying cool can go hand in hand if you dress smart.

4. Use sunscreen and reapply it often

Sunburn can creep up quickly in high UV conditions. Use SPF 30 or higher, apply it 20 minutes before going out, and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

10 essential ways to beat the heatwave in Ibiza this week 3

Do not forget your ears, nose, feet and scalp, the areas many people miss.

5. Book accommodation with cooling options

If your hotel, apartment or villa does not have air conditioning, ask for fans or portable cooling devices. Close shutters during the day and ventilate rooms at night.

Poor sleep due to heat can ruin your energy levels and increase your risk of heat-related fatigue or illness.

10 essential ways to beat the heatwave in Ibiza this week 4

6. Plan your day like a local

Embrace the Spanish way of life: early mornings, long lunches, nap hours, and late evenings. The city streets, beaches and bars come back to life as the sun starts to go down.

Enjoy tapas, seaside walks, or outdoor markets during the cooler hours.

7. Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion

Watch out for dizziness, nausea, headaches, fast heartbeat or confusion. If you feel any of these symptoms, stop all activity immediately. Move to a shaded or cool place, drink water, and cool down with wet cloths or a cold shower.

If symptoms worsen or do not improve within 30 minutes, seek medical help immediately.

10 essential ways to beat the heatwave in Ibiza this week 5

8. Keep kids and older travellers safe

Children and older adults are especially vulnerable during heatwaves. Make sure they stay in the shade, drink water frequently, and rest regularly.

Do not leave anyone, especially babies or pets, in parked cars, even with the windows cracked open. Temperatures inside vehicles can rise dangerously fast.

9. Avoid midday exercise or outdoor sports

That beach jog or cliffside hike can wait. Strenuous activity in high heat can be dangerous, even for experienced athletes. Choose early-morning swimming or post-sunset beach walks instead.

If you must exercise, keep it gentle, bring water, and stick to shaded areas.

10. Use cooling tools and tricks

Small items can make a big difference:

Cooling towels that stay cold for hours when wet

that stay cold for hours when wet Handheld fans (battery-powered or rechargeable)

(battery-powered or rechargeable) Cooling face mists for an instant refresh

for an instant refresh Aloe vera gel in the fridge to soothe sun-heated skin

Carry them in your beach bag or backpack, you will be glad you did.

A heatwave is not a holiday ender

Ibiza is still the dreamy escape you imagined, but this week, the heat demands respect. A few changes to your usual routine can keep your body safe and your holiday on track.

From sunset dinners to early morning swims, you can experience the island’s magic in comfort as long as you stay one step ahead of the sun.

Your Ibiza heatwave checklist

To-Do Why Drink water constantly Prevent dehydration Stay inside midday Avoid heatstroke Wear loose clothing Keep your body cool Use SPF regularly Avoid painful burns Book air-conditioned stays Sleep and rest properly Spot heat symptoms early Prevent serious illness

Share and prepare

Are you travelling with friends or family? Share this guide with your group so everyone knows how to stay safe.

Check the latest alerts via Aemet

Stock up on water, SPF and cooling gear today

Follow local advice and adjust your plans if needed

Heat does not have to ruin your holiday. With smart moves and a little preparation, Ibiza is still the perfect place to unwind this summer.