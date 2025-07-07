The best top 10 family beaches for a day out in Ibiza

Ibiza offers numerous family beaches perfect for a day out with the family. With crystal-clear waters, soft sandy beaches and a range of amenities, the island offers numerous beaches perfect for a day out with the family.

Whether you’re seeking shallow waters for safe swimming or nearby facilities like restaurants and shops, Ibiza has it all.

Here are the top 10 beaches in Ibiza where families can enjoy the sun, sea and sand.

Cala Llonga: a spacious family retreat

Cala Llonga, in Santa Eulària, is known for its wide sandy shores and shallow waters, surrounded by picturesque pine-covered hills. It offers convenient parking and there are several beachside cafes like La Casa on the Beach or Nun Ibiza. Lifeguards are on duty, and sunbeds and umbrellas are available for rent, ensuring a comfortable day for families.

Talamanca: close to Ibiza Town

Near Ibiza Town, Talamanca offers a relaxed beach day for families. With parking available nearby, the beach has a long stretch of sand and clear, shallow waters. Numerous restaurants, such as Hostal Talamanca or Es llaüt d’en Marc, provide dining options. Lifeguard services are present and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented.

Cala Tarida: stunning sunsets

Located in Sant Josep, Cala Tarida boasts beautiful sunsets, perfect for families to enjoy together. The beach features soft white sand and calm, turquoise waters. Parking is conveniently located nearby. Dining options include the Restaurante Ses Eufàbies and Ca’s Milà, among others. Lifeguards are on duty, and sunbeds and umbrellas are available for rent.

Cala Vadella: sheltered bay beaut

Nestled in a sheltered bay in Sant Josep, Cala Vedella offers clear, shallow waters ideal for family swimming. There is parking close to the beach and various restaurants, such as Restaurante María Luisa and Can Jaume, among others, are available. Lifeguard services ensure safety and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented.

Es Canar: beach and market fun

Famous for its weekly hippie market, Es Canar features a family-friendly beach with sandy shores and calm waters in Santa Eulària municipality. Parking is available nearby and there are several dining options, including Mamajuana Ibiza and Restaurante Chiringuito Mangata. Lifeguards are present and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented, making it a great spot for families.

Santa Eulària: laid-back atmosphere

Santa Eulària is known for its laid-back atmosphere and pristine beach. With fine golden sand and clear waters, it’s perfect for families. Parking is not available nearby but as it’s an urban beach, there are several options to park in the town. There are also many restaurants along the promenade that runs parallel to the beach. Lifeguards ensure safety and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented for a relaxing day.

Cala Gració: ranquil and secluded

Cala Gració is a small, secluded beach surrounded by pine trees located in Sant Antoni. It provides a tranquil setting for a family day out. Parking is available nearby and dining options include Gració Beach. Lifeguard services are present and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented, making it a safe and enjoyable choice for families.

Portinatx: northern charm

Located on the northern tip of Ibiza, in Sant Joan, Portinatx offers stunning views and a family-friendly atmosphere. The beach is perfect for building sandcastles and exploring nearby coves. Parking is available and restaurants such as La Boca Junta or Restaurante Bahía de Portinatx offer dining options. Lifeguards are on duty and sunbeds and umbrellas are available for rent.

Cala Sant Vicent: spacious golden sands

Cala Sant Vicent is a spacious beach with golden sand and calm waters, ideal for a family day out, located in Sant Joan municipality. The surrounding cliffs and hills provide a stunning backdrop. Parking is conveniently located nearby and restaurants like The Boat House or Restaurante Can Gat offer a variety of cuisines. Lifeguards ensure safety and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented.

Cala Nova: relaxed vibe and waves

Cala Nova is known for its beautiful scenery and relaxed vibe, making it popular for families. The beach, nestled in Santa Eulària, features soft sand and waves, perfect for older children. Parking is available and dining options include Aiyanna Ibiza and Atzaró Beach. Lifeguard services are present and sunbeds and umbrellas can be rented.

Find your family beach in Ibiza and enjoy

Ibiza’s beaches are perfect for family fun, each offering unique features that cater to families. Whether it’s building sandcastles, swimming in clear waters or enjoying local cuisine, Ibiza’s family-friendly beaches provide the ideal setting for a relaxing and enjoyable day in the sun.