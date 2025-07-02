A beginner’s guide to enjoying Ibiza’s nudist beaches with full respect

Ibiza is home to some of the most beautiful and welcoming nudist beaches in Europe. Whether you are curious about naturism or planning your very first visit, enjoying a nudist beach experience in Ibiza is easier than you might think, as long as you know where to go and how to behave.

This guide offers first-time visitors practical advice on etiquette, safe zones, and what to bring (or leave behind) for a respectful and relaxing day in the sun.

Es Cavallet.

Where to go: official and unofficial naturist beaches

Ibiza has two official nudist beaches that are well-established and widely recognised:

Aguas Blancas : located on the north‑eastern coast near Santa Eulària, this beach offers golden sands nestled beneath dramatic cliffs. The nudist sections are situated at the far right of the main cove and in a smaller, rocky satellite cove.

Es Cavallet: this southern beach features a long, sandy strip where nudism is permitted, especially at the southern end, which also caters to the LGBT+ community.

Beyond these, there are several unofficial spots where naturism is common:

Cala Comte : the eastern cove is popular for its calm, clear waters and unofficial all‑nude tanning.

In small coves near ses Salines naturism is commonly practised.

Aguas Blancas.

Nudist beach etiquette: be polite, not a peeping tom

Respect is central to naturist culture. Simply stripping off does not grant permission to break social boundaries. Follow these key rules for a considerate beach experience:

Stay within designated nudist areas. Only remove your clothes where nudism is explicitly permitted. Signage might indicate boundaries, so read carefully. Do not stare or photograph. Direct eye contact or prolonged gazes are considered rude. Avoid taking photographs altogether, you may inadvertently distress others. Silence is golden. Keep noise levels low and respect the peaceful ambience each person seeks. Follow local safety advice. Do not swim under the influence of alcohol, avoid dangerous currents, and do not enter the water at night, as in any beach.

Know the legal limits

Although public nudity on designated naturist beaches is legal in Spain, leaving these zones, such as promenades or non‑nudist beaches, while unclothed can lead to fines. Always cover up before leaving the beach or entering public spaces.

Cala Comte.

What to pack and what to leave behind

To fully enjoy your nudist beach day on Ibiza, here is a suggested packing list:

Bring:

A large towel or pareo: essential for hygiene and comfort

Sun protection: high‑SPF sunscreen, a wide‑brimmed hat, and sunglasses

Cover‑ups for off‑beach: kaftan, sarong or swim shorts

Waterproof bag: perfect for valuables and protecting your phone

Water and snacks: especially in quieter, less serviced coves

A small reusable trash bag: use it to leave no trace

Leave at home:

Beach soap or shampoo: prohibited by local environmental regulations.

Barbecue gear or open fire set‑ups: illegal and heavily fined on beaches

Best times to visit

For Aguas Blancas , early mornings are ideal (before cliffs cast shadows).

Es Cavallet is lively during the afternoon but remains calm at quieter times of day.

is lively during the afternoon but remains calm at quieter times of day. Out‑of‑season periods (May–June and September–October) are less crowded, though you will need warmer clothing in the evening.

Tips for safe naturist exploration

Plan your visit: consult maps showing official nudist zones at beaches such as Aguas Blancas and Es Cavallet.

consult maps showing official nudist zones at beaches such as Aguas Blancas and Es Cavallet. Respect boundaries: observe signs or designated zones closely.

observe signs or designated zones closely. Bring essentials: water, snacks, sunscreen, and protective accessories.

water, snacks, sunscreen, and protective accessories. Use reliable transportation: a car or scooter helps reach more secluded coves.

Why naturism is a must‑try

Naturism is more than foregoing clothes, it is a philosophy of freedom, egalitarianism and harmony with nature. Ibiza’s nudist beaches are scenic, serene and deeply respectful environments. Whether you seek a day of total relaxation or an all‑over tan in tranquilly beautiful settings, respectful naturism can be a liberating experience.

Ibiza’s naturist beaches are an invitation to embrace a more natural way of being, while taking care of yourself, others and the environment. With a careful choice of location, mindful etiquette and smart packing, you can enjoy an unforgettable beach day that respects both tradition and modern sensibility.