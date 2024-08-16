Port de Sant Miquel: a delightful family beach offering everything you need for the perfect holiday

Port de Sant Miquel, nestled on the northern coast of Ibiza, in Sant Joan municipality, is a hidden gem that perfectly blends natural beauty with a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

Far removed from the bustling nightlife that Ibiza is often known for, this serene beach offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking relaxation, quality time with loved ones, and a taste of authentic Ibizan charm.

Why Port de Sant Miquel beach is perfect for families

Port de Sant Miquel Beach is renowned for its gentle, crystal-clear waters and soft, golden sands, making it an ideal spot for families with children. The beach is well-protected by surrounding cliffs, creating a sheltered environment where young ones can safely play and swim under the watchful eyes of their parents.

The shallow waters are perfect for paddling, and the beach is rarely overcrowded, even during peak season, allowing plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.

Accommodation options around the beach

There are several excellent accommodation options near Port de Sant Miquel that cater specifically to families. One popular choice is Hotel Cartago, known for its stunning sea views and family-oriented services. This all-inclusive hotel offers various activities and entertainment for both adults and children, ensuring that everyone has a memorable holiday.

Another great option is Hotel Galeón Ibiza, perched on a hillside overlooking the beach. The hotel provides spacious family rooms, a kids’ club, and easy access to the beach, making it a convenient and comfortable base for your holiday.

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, Hacienda Na Xamena is a short drive away. This five-star hotel is renowned for its dramatic cliffside location, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities, offering a more upscale option for families who want to indulge in the finer things while enjoying the natural beauty of Port de Sant Miquel.

Dining at Port Balansat: a culinary highlight

No visit to Port de Sant Miquel would be complete without dining at Port Balansat, a local favourite known for its delicious seafood and traditional Ibizan dishes. Located just a stone’s throw from the beach, this family-run restaurant has been serving up fresh, locally sourced fare for over 40 years.

The menu at Port Balansat features an array of Mediterranean delights, including the famous Ibizan bullit de peix (fish stew) and paella. The relaxed atmosphere and friendly service make it a perfect spot for families to enjoy a leisurely meal after a day on the beach. There are also options for children, ensuring that even the pickiest eaters will find something to enjoy.

Activities and attractions near Port de Sant Miquel

Beyond the beach itself, Port de Sant Miquel offers a variety of activities and attractions that cater to all ages. Cova de Can Marçà, a large natural cave located nearby, is a must-visit. This fascinating site offers guided tours that explore the cave’s impressive stalactites and stalagmites, providing an educational and exciting adventure for children and adults alike.

Water sports enthusiasts will also find plenty to do, with kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling among the popular options available on the beach.

For those who prefer to stay on dry land, there are several scenic hiking trails that wind through the surrounding hills, offering panoramic views of the coastline and a chance to explore Ibiza’s unspoilt natural beauty.

This beach is the perfect destination for families seeking a peaceful, fun-filled holiday in the sun. With its safe swimming conditions, family-friendly hotels, and delicious dining options, it’s no wonder that this charming beach has become a favourite among those looking to experience a different side of Ibiza.