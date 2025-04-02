Ses Illetes beach in Formentera is a Mediterranean dream made real. With powder-fine white sand, shimmering turquoise waters, and a horizon scattered with tiny islands, it is no surprise that ses Illetes is often listed among the best beaches in the world. If you are planning a trip to Ibiza or Formentera, this stunning stretch of sand should be at the very top of your itinerary.

What makes ses Illetes beach so special?

Located in the protected area of ses Salines Natural Park, at the northern tip of Formentera, ses Illetes beach offers one of the most extraordinary natural settings in the Balearic Islands. The name ‘Illetes’ means ‘little islands’, and it refers to the small islets – like Illa de Tramuntana, Illa des Forn, and Illa Redona – that decorate the shallow waters just offshore.

Just one day at ses Illetes beach is all it takes to fall in love with Formentera 1

But the true secret behind the beach’s mesmerising colours lies beneath the surface. The Posidonia oceanica meadows, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, purify the water, stabilise the sand, and support one of the most vibrant marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean. The result? Water so clear it looks unreal, and a beach so pristine it feels untouched.

Things to do at ses Illetes beach

Whether you are visiting for the day or planning a full beach experience, ses Illetes offers plenty to keep you entertained, relaxed, and inspired.

1. Swim, sunbathe and disconnect

Let us begin with the obvious: swimming here is like stepping into a giant, natural swimming pool. The water is shallow, calm, and warm during the summer months, making it ideal for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. Bring a towel, lay back on the soft white sand, and let the world slip away.

Just one day at ses Illetes beach is all it takes to fall in love with Formentera 2

2. Explore by paddleboard or kayak

The calm sea and mild breeze make ses Illetes a perfect spot for paddleboarding or kayaking. You can rent equipment nearby and glide past the islets, discovering secret coves and scenic views of Ibiza in the distance.

3. Snorkel among the seagrass meadows

Bring your snorkel mask and discover the underwater paradise beneath your feet. Colourful fish, octopuses, and the occasional seahorse can be spotted if you swim quietly through the Posidonia fields. It is a peaceful and respectful way to connect with nature.

Posidonia Oceanica.

4. Walk to the peninsula’s tip

If you feel like moving your legs, walk northwards along the narrow sandy tongue of land that separates the Mediterranean Sea from the salt flats. The farther you go, the fewer people you will find – and the more stunning the views become.

Where to eat: iconic beach restaurants

One of the great pleasures of visiting ses Illetes is the chance to enjoy incredible food with your toes in the sand. The beach is home to several famous restaurants where the views are only matched by the flavours.

Es Molí de Sal : housed in a former salt mill perched above the rocks, this upscale spot serves fresh fish, lobster, and rice dishes with panoramic sea views. Make a reservation in advance – it is one of the most iconic restaurants on the island.

: housed in a former salt mill perched above the rocks, this upscale spot serves fresh fish, lobster, and rice dishes with panoramic sea views. Make a reservation in advance – it is one of the most iconic restaurants on the island. Juan y Andrea : legendary and family-run, this beachfront restaurant is known for its laid-back luxury, celebrity clientele, and seafood platters that celebrate the Mediterranean.

: legendary and family-run, this beachfront restaurant is known for its laid-back luxury, celebrity clientele, and seafood platters that celebrate the Mediterranean. El Pirata: for a more relaxed and budget-friendly option, El Pirata offers grilled fish, salads, and cold drinks right on the beach, with a welcoming local vibe.

Es Molí de Sal restaurant.

How to get to ses Illetes beach

Reaching ses Illetes is part of the adventure. From Ibiza, you can take a 30-minute ferry to La Savina, Formentera’s main port. From there, it is a short bike ride, drive or bus trip to the beach. If you rent a bicycle or electric scooter, you can enjoy the scenic ride through the salt flats, surrounded by flamingos and the sweet scent of salt in the air.

Important: if you are entering ses Illetes by car or motorbike during peak season (May to October), there is an environmental fee at the entrance, as part of the island’s effort to preserve the natural park. Walking or cycling access is free – and often the most enjoyable way to arrive.

When to visit ses Illetes

The beach is beautiful all year round, but the best months to visit are May, June, September and early October. During these times, the weather is perfect, the sea is warm, and the crowds are thinner than in peak summer.

Just one day at ses Illetes beach is all it takes to fall in love with Formentera 3

To enjoy the quietest moments, aim to arrive early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Sunrise and sunset walks here are pure magic.

Tips for a sustainable beach day

Because ses Illetes is located in a natural park, it is important to respect the environment during your visit:

Stay on the wooden walkways to protect the sand dunes.

Do not remove shells, plants, or sand.

Take your rubbish with you or use the designated bins.

Avoid anchoring boats on Posidonia meadows.

By following these simple guidelines, you help ensure that ses Illetes stays beautiful for generations to come.

The beach that feels like a dream

Ses Illetes beach is not just a postcard-perfect location – it is a place where time slows down and every sense is awakened. Whether you are here to relax, explore, or savour the best of Balearic life, one thing is certain: the memory of this beach will stay with you long after the tan fades.

Plan your day at ses Illetes now, and discover why this paradise continues to captivate every traveller who sets foot on its sands.