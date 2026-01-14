Ibiza’s summer calendar for 2026 already has one confirmed highlight: elrow is returning to Saturdays at UNVRS, bringing back one of the island’s most recognisable immersive party experiences. From 6 June to 3 October 2026, every Saturday night, elrow will transform this new hyperclub into a series of parallel worlds where music, art and performance come together in a large-scale production designed specifically for the Ibiza audience.

For visitors planning a trip to Ibiza next summer, this party is a fully developed weekly experience that has become a fixed point in the island’s nightlife agenda, especially for those looking to attend an event that goes far beyond a traditional DJ-led party.

A Saturday residency that has shaped Ibiza’s summer nights

With the arrival of its second season, elrow at UNVRS has established itself as a defining Saturday residency in Ibiza. Rather than presenting a series of similar parties, the brand has structured the season as a constantly evolving creative universe known as Enter the WORTEX.

Each Saturday activates a different immersive environment, offering visitors a reason to return more than once during their stay. The idea is simple but ambitious: to create spaces where the audience does not just watch the show, but actively becomes part of it. This approach has been central to elrow’s identity since its beginnings and finds its ideal setting at UNVRS.

Which Ibiza nightclub will host the incredible elrow party in 2026? The answer is now confirmed 1

elrow: a global brand built on celebration and creativity

Founded in 2010 by Cruz Arnau and Juan Arnau, elrow represents the contemporary evolution of a family legacy linked to entertainment since the late nineteenth century. Over six generations, this heritage has adapted to each era without losing its core values: celebration, freedom and collective joy.

Landmarks such as Florida 135 and Monegros Desert Festival are part of this party’s DNA, shaping its understanding of club culture as a shared ritual rather than a passive experience. Today, it hosts more than 60 events per year across 45 countries, attracting over 650,000 attendees annually and reaching more than 200 cities worldwide throughout its history.

This international presence has allowed elrow to refine a format that can travel globally while remaining instantly recognisable, combining music, visual storytelling and large-scale production.

Which Ibiza nightclub will host the incredible elrow party in 2026? The answer is now confirmed 2

The WOW Factory: six immersive worlds in one season

For summer 2026, elrow will present six distinct immersive worlds at UNVRS. Four of these universes return after being established as audience favourites, while two brand-new themes will debut during the season, expanding the creative scope of the residency.

One of the new worlds will be unveiled at the Opening Party on 6 June 2026, designed specifically for the scale and architecture of this Ibiza’s nightclub. The second new theme will appear later in the summer, ensuring that the experience continues to evolve and surprise throughout the season.

Among the returning universes are:

Neo Kaos Garden

Created in collaboration with artist Okuda San Miguel, Neo Kaos Garden is a hybrid ecosystem where organic forms and digital elements coexist. Geometric creatures, symbolic figures and vibrant colour palettes create an environment that encourages free expression and movement guided entirely by music.

Delusionville 2.0

Developed with artist Ron English, this world blends pop art, satire and visual absurdity. Inspired by the spirit of the POPaganda movement, Delusionville 2.0 invites visitors to embrace the unexpected and let go of conventional logic.

Nowmads: New World

Designed entirely by elrow, this universe places the audience inside a constantly shifting sensory landscape. Moving structures, suspended acrobats and futuristic characters transform the dancefloor into a nomadic ritual where reality and imagination merge.

Hallucinarium

Created by Alex Grey and Allyson Grey, Hallucinarium turns the venue into a contemporary temple of visionary art. Fractal projections, luminous anatomies and symbolic imagery create a more introspective journey that contrasts with the exuberance of other worlds.

Which Ibiza nightclub will host the incredible elrow party in 2026? The answer is now confirmed 3

A production scale designed for UNVRS

The partnership between elrow and UNVRS allows these concepts to reach a new level. Conceived by The Night League, this nightclub offers the technical and architectural flexibility required to build immersive environments rather than simply decorate a space.

Each Saturday features:

360-degree scenography

Interactive installations and giant sculptures

Special effects and live transitions

More than 300 performers , including acrobats, dancers and roaming characters

, including acrobats, dancers and roaming characters Thousands of bespoke costumes, masks and props handcrafted in elrow’s workshops

Behind the scenes, a large technical structure supports the experience, including dozens of technicians, logistics specialists and stage managers, as well as more than 160 people working from elrow’s offices. In total, 18 shows will shape the 2026 season at UNVRS.

Which Ibiza nightclub will host the incredible elrow party in 2026? The answer is now confirmed 4

Rather than focusing on a single musical style, this party offers a broad, inclusive approach that appeals to international audiences, combining well-known artists with a strong visual narrative.

Tickets and VIP tables are already on sale through the official UNVRS website. Due to the popularity of the residency, early booking is strongly recommended, especially during peak summer months.

A key Saturday plan for summer 2026 in Ibiza

With its return to Saturdays at UNVRS, elrow confirms its position as one of Ibiza’s most distinctive and ambitious party concepts. Enter the WORTEX is not just a theme, but a season-long invitation to step into different creative worlds, one Saturday at a time.

If you are planning a trip to Ibiza in summer 2026 and want to experience one of the island’s most immersive and talked-about residencies, this one should be high on your list. Discover more Ibiza nightlife guides and updates on Living Ibiza.