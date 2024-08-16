As the sun sets on another unforgettable summer in Ibiza, there’s only one way to cap off the season – with the legendary ANTS Closing Party at Ushuaïa Ibiza. This year, on 12th October 2024, Ushuaïa will host ‘The Last dANTS’, a spectacular finale that promises to be the crowning jewel of the island’s 2024 clubbing calendar.

Why “The Last dANTS” Is a Must-Attend Event

For over a decade, ANTS has been at the forefront of Ibiza’s electronic music scene, drawing in house and techno enthusiasts from around the globe. This year, the ANTS residency has once again set the standard for open-air parties, bringing a fusion of underground beats and cutting-edge production to Ushuaïa’s iconic poolside stage.

ANTS closing party 2024: this is the date Ushuaïa Ibiza has announced to enjoy one last dance with the famous insects 1

‘The Last dANTS’ will be no exception. The event will feature a star-studded lineup of top DJs, although the specific names remain a well-guarded secret. What’s guaranteed, however, is a night of unmatched energy, with immersive audio-visuals and the electric atmosphere that only ANTS can create.

ANTS closing party is not just an event; it’s a rite of passage for anyone who has experienced the magic of Ibiza this summer.

Ushuaïa Ibiza: season like no other

2024 has been another stellar year for Ushuaïa Ibiza, solidifying its reputation as the island’s premier outdoor entertainment venue. With residencies from global icons like Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and Armin van Buuren, as well as renowned brands like Tomorrowland and elrow, Ushuaïa has delivered a season packed with world-class performances and unforgettable moments.

As summer draws to a close, ANTS closing party will stand as the ultimate celebration of everything that makes Ibiza’s clubbing scene legendary. The event promises not only top-tier music but also the stunning production that has become synonymous with Ushuaïa – from mind-blowing stage setups to cutting-edge lighting and visuals.

Secure your spot at ANTS Closing Party

Given the immense popularity of both ANTS and Ushuaïa’s closing parties, tickets for ‘The Last dANTS’ are expected to sell out quickly. Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza veteran or planning your first visit, this is one event you won’t want to miss. For ticket information, VIP bookings, and more details, click here.

As we bid farewell to summer 2024, there’s no better way to celebrate than dancing under the stars at ‘The Last dANTS’ – a night that will undoubtedly go down in Ibiza history.