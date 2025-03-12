The summer of 2025 is set to make history in Ibiza’s legendary nightlife scene, as Calvin Harris becomes the first artist ever to secure a double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-winning DJ and producer will headline 25 exclusive shows across two nights each week, turning Tuesdays and Fridays into unmissable dates for electronic music lovers.

This groundbreaking announcement solidifies Harris’ position as one of the most influential figures in modern dance music and reaffirms Ushuaïa Ibiza’s status as the ultimate destination for partygoers around the world.

A groundbreaking residency

Known for his global chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, Calvin Harris has long been a dominant force in the electronic dance music industry. His return to Ushuaïa this summer is not just a continuation of his previous record-breaking performances but a game-changing moment for the island. With the introduction of a second weekly residency, fans can experience two distinct nights featuring Harris’ signature high-energy sets, innovative production, and immersive visual storytelling.

Two nights, one legend: Calvin Harris’ historic double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2025 1

While Fridays at Ushuaïa Ibiza have already become one of the most sought-after party nights on the island, Harris’ new Tuesday residency promises an entirely fresh experience. With groundbreaking stage design, world-class sound, and an unparalleled festival atmosphere, each night will deliver something unique, reaffirming Ushuaïa as the epicentre of electronic music. Fans can expect a spectacle of light, sound, and energy, blending Harris’ unmistakable beats with the unparalleled showmanship that Ushuaïa Ibiza is known for.

An iconic artist returns to Ibiza

Few artists in the world command a following like Calvin Harris. With over 56 billion combined streams, collaborations with international superstars such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd, and a collection of prestigious awards, Harris’ influence extends far beyond the dancefloor. His ability to fuse pop and electronic music has redefined modern dance anthems, making his Ushuaïa residency a must-attend event for both long-time fans and newcomers to the Ibiza clubbing scene.

His past performances at Ushuaïa Ibiza have consistently drawn massive crowds, with sold-out shows that set new records for attendance. This year, his return with two residencies is expected to elevate the experience to an entirely new level. Ushuaïa’s legendary open-air stage, combined with state-of-the-art visuals and a crowd fueled by the infectious energy of Ibiza, creates the perfect setting for Harris’ groundbreaking performances.

Reflecting on this milestone, Harris expressed his excitement, saying: “This is something that’s never been done before, and I’m buzzing to be the first artist to hold a double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. None of this would be possible without the incredible fans who’ve been with me every step of the way. The energy of people from all over the world, all coming together at the epicentre of electronic music, is something I can’t wait to feel again. Two residencies, two completely different nights—this is going to be a season like no other”.

Two nights, one legend: Calvin Harris’ historic double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2025 2

Ushuaïa Ibiza: where music meets spectacle

For years, Ushuaïa Ibiza has redefined the open-air clubbing experience, bringing together world-class talent with cutting-edge production, high-energy crowds, and an atmosphere that’s unrivalled. Yann Pissenem, the visionary behind Ushuaïa Ibiza and The Night League, shared his enthusiasm for Harris’ double residency, stating: “The joy that Calvin brings to his fans is truly exceptional. It’s not just about the music—it’s the unique connection he shares with people from all over the world. His ability to push creative boundaries has been a key part of Ushuaïa Ibiza’s legacy. With this unprecedented double residency, we are set to deliver something truly spectacular this summer”.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is renowned for its ability to craft unforgettable moments, and Harris’ 2025 residency will push the boundaries of what a clubbing experience can be. Expect stunning visual storytelling, mind-blowing special effects, and a level of production that blurs the lines between music festival and nightclub. From the first beat to the final encore, each show promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife.

The most anticipated residency of the summer

Calvin Harris’ past residencies at Ushuaïa Ibiza have consistently sold out, drawing thousands of partygoers eager to witness his signature sound live. As anticipation builds for the summer of 2025, there’s no doubt that these 25 shows will be among the most coveted tickets of the season.

Two nights, one legend: Calvin Harris’ historic double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2025 3

For electronic music fans, this residency offers the chance to be part of something historic. Whether experiencing the high-energy spectacle of his Friday shows or the fresh, innovative sounds of his Tuesday nights, every performance promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Ibiza’s legendary club culture. Fans can expect Harris to bring a mix of his biggest anthems along with fresh new music, making every set a unique experience.

Additionally, Ushuaïa has a long-standing reputation for attracting A-list guests and surprise special appearances. Harris’ 2025 residency will likely feature guest performances from some of the biggest names in the industry, adding even more excitement to an already spectacular lineup.

With this record-breaking residency, Calvin Harris is once again proving why he remains one of the most influential figures in the industry. Ushuaïa Ibiza is ready to set the stage for a summer like no other—will you be there to witness it?

How to get tickets

Given the unprecedented demand for Calvin Harris’ residency, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spot at one of the most talked-about events of the summer.

From the electrifying atmosphere to the star-studded guest list, Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza 2025 is set to be an unmissable highlight of the summer season. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering Harris’ music for the first time, this is your chance to be part of clubbing history on the world’s most famous party island.