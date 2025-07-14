Wondering what’s new this summer at the luxury hotel Destino Five Ibiza? The answer: everything

This summer, Destino Five Ibiza hotel is back and it is more breathtaking than ever. Following a complete transformation, this legendary clifftop retreat has just reopened as a certified five-star resort, promising a new chapter of luxury, music and magic on the island.

If you are planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, this is the place you will want to wake up in.

Five-star luxury in Ibiza

Located in Cap Martinet, close to Talamanca beach, Destino Five Ibiza, offers the glamour of five-star living mixed with the raw, free-spirited energy that makes Ibiza so irresistible. After its full winter renovation, the hotel now boasts 159 redesigned rooms and suites filled with light, curves, textures and views you will never forget.

Signature suites like the Cherry Vista and Cherry Suite feature XL private pools, sweeping terraces and panoramic views over the Mediterranean. At night, the fire pit becomes the soul of the hotel, a glowing gathering place under Ibiza’s starry skies.

A sensory dining experience

From the moment you open your eyes, flavour becomes part of the journey. At Cielo, start your day with a live-cooked Mediterranean breakfast on a breezy finca-style terrace. By lunchtime, enjoy fresh grilled seafood, crisp salads and the hotel’s signature paella, all made to be shared.

For dinner, head to Elia, the hotel’s Greek restaurant perched by the sea, where the catch of the day is served with sunset views and curated wines.

Playa Pacha, the vibrant poolside playground at Destino Five Ibiza, is what summer dreams are made of

Think about a pool that mirrors the sky, the rhythm of chilled beats, a cocktail in hand, and the Mediterranean shimmering in the distance. Playa Pacha is the beating heart of Destino Five Ibiza by day, glamorous, fun and made for both adults and families.

Ibiza’s music legends, right outside your suite

What if your hotel suite offered a front-row seat to Ibiza’s most iconic shows? At Destino Five Ibiza, that is exactly what awaits at the Epic Suite with Stage View. Overlooking the resort’s legendary open-air stage, home to unforgettable performances all season long, including the high-octane Pacha ICONS series, this suite lets you enjoy the music from the comfort of your own private terrace.

The summer season kicked off with the Destino Five Ibiza Opening Party on 19 June, starring Marco Carola and Camelphat. With weekly live events, including Carola’s epic Music On residency and a closing set by Solomun on 25 September 2025, the stage is set for a season of unforgettable performances and legendary lineups.

Guests booking direct get free access to all Pacha ICONS and Pacha Ibiza events. Yes, that includes Flower Power, Defected, Abracadabra and more.

Luxury that feels good

Destino Five Ibiza is also sustainable. The hotel now runs on 100% Green Power, has reduced water usage by 24%, and cut its carbon footprint by 46%. With nearly 40% of fresh ingredients sourced locally, your meals taste even better knowing they support Ibiza’s farmers.

Destino Five Ibiza is registered with the US Green Building Council and is aiming for LEED Gold Certification, setting a new standard for eco-luxury in the Balearics.

‘Book now, pay later’

Planning your Ibiza getaway has never been so effortless. With Destino Five Ibiza’s ‘Book now, pay later’ option, you can secure your dream escape today and sort the rest later. Add on champagne on arrival, private airport transfers, or tailor-made wellness packages to make your stay truly yours.

This will be a summer you will never forget

Whether you come to Destino Five Ibiza for the sunsets, the flavours, the people or the music, one thing is certain: you will leave changed. So, if you are wondering where to stay in Ibiza in 2025, this is the answer.

Book your escape now and start counting down to the summer of your life.