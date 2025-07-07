You are walking along Ibiza’s iconic golden sands, the Mediterranean breeze on your face, and you spot piles of stones neatly stacked by previous visitors. They look harmless — even beautiful — but what if we told you these stone piles on Ibiza beaches are harming the island’s fragile ecosystem? Before you add your own mark, here is what experts say you absolutely must not do on Ibiza beaches if you care about preserving its beauty.

Why stone piles on Ibiza beaches are not harmless

Stone piles, or apachetas, are a common sight on Ibiza beaches, trails, and rocky areas, particularly in protected gems like Ses Salines Natural Park. They may appear like charming souvenirs — some even believe they bring luck or guide travellers — but their impact is deeply damaging.

These piles may seem to create a spiritual connection or artistic touch to your holiday photographs, but behind the aesthetics lies an environmental problem. Each pile removes rocks from their natural position, which has consequences you might not notice immediately.

The hidden damage tourists are doing to Ibiza beaches — without even knowing 1

The truth about this misplaced tradition

Apachetas originate from Andean culture, where they are offerings to Pachamama, Mother Earth, and waymarks for explorers. In Ibiza, however, tourists create them for aesthetic or spiritual reasons, unaware of the harm they cause. Moving stones in sensitive areas destroys more than just scenery — it damages the ecosystem.

What many visitors do not realise is that Ibiza’s beaches are home to unique species and delicate plant life. Removing rocks disturbs plant roots and displaces tiny animals that play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the environment. The charm of a stone pile fades quickly when you understand what it costs the local wildlife.

The hidden damage to Ibiza’s wildlife

When you lift and stack stones, you expose tiny creatures that live beneath them — snails, spiders, insects — to predators and the hot sun. Bare patches of soil are left behind, which quickly erode and take a long time to recover. On Ibiza, the rare Ibiza wall lizard depends on rocks for shelter and survival. Even small disturbances can threaten their habitat.

These reptiles are endemic to the island and cannot simply move elsewhere. When tourists dismantle nature to build stone piles on Ibiza beaches, a lively lizard scurrying for cover, will only to find its home destroyed. And it is not just the lizards — the ripple effect extends to the plants that lose protection from wind and erosion, insects that fail to find shelter, and even bird species that feed on these small animals.

The hidden damage tourists are doing to Ibiza beaches — without even knowing 2

Why this matters for tourists

It is easy to assume that small actions do not matter when you are one among thousands of visitors. But they do. Every stone moved and every pile built accumulates to create a significant impact. Over time, these cumulative actions degrade the very landscapes that draw visitors to Ibiza in the first place.

Tourists come here for unspoilt beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a sense of natural beauty. Preserving that experience requires mindful behaviour from every visitor. When you leave the beach as you found it, you help keep it breathtaking for everyone.

How to be a responsible tourist in Ibiza

Ibiza’s authorities and conservationists urge visitors to respect the island’s delicate balance. Their advice is clear and easy to follow:

Never build or add to stone piles , even if others have already done so.

, even if others have already done so. Obey signs and stay on marked paths , especially in natural parks.

, especially in natural parks. Spread awareness — if you see others stacking stones, politely explain the environmental harm.

— if you see others stacking stones, politely explain the environmental harm. Take rubbish with you and avoid leaving anything behind, including cigarette butts.

and avoid leaving anything behind, including cigarette butts. Support local conservation efforts by learning about the island’s flora and fauna and donating to organisations if you wish.

Your actions matter, and even small gestures make a big difference in protecting Ibiza beaches.

The hidden damage tourists are doing to Ibiza beaches — without even knowing 3

Enjoy Ibiza without harming it

You can still make unforgettable memories on Ibiza beaches — without hurting the environment. Take breathtaking photos, walk barefoot along the warm sands, feel the refreshing water between your toes, and leave everything exactly as nature intended. Watch the sunset from a quiet cove and listen to the waves, knowing you are helping preserve this magical place.

Imagine knowing your holiday helped preserve endangered species and kept the beaches pristine for future generations. That connection is far more rewarding than leaving behind a stone pile. Your visit becomes part of Ibiza’s story — one of respect, care, and beauty.

Leave only footprints, not stone piles

As you bask in the sun, explore hidden coves, and marvel at Ibiza’s natural beauty, remember: the island’s magic lies in its untouched state. Do your part to keep it that way.

Visit responsibly, respect nature, and share this advice with fellow travellers. Together we can protect Ibiza beaches and keep them beautiful for everyone.

For more tips on responsible tourism in Ibiza, speak with your hotel concierge, visit local conservation websites, or follow Ibiza’s visitor guidelines like Living Ibiza. Make your holiday unforgettable — for all the right reasons, and none of the wrong ones.

Help us spread the word: share this article with fellow travellers and inspire others to protect the beaches of Ibiza!