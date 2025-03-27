As the warmth of spring settles over Ibiza, a surprising seasonal visitor emerges from winter hibernation: snakes. The arrival of spring doesn’t just bring longer days and blossoming landscapes – it also signals the moment when Ibiza snakes become active, venturing into streets, gardens, and occasionally, homes.

A recent video filmed in Sant Antoni offers a startling glimpse of how these reptiles try to enter properties. In the clip, a long, agile snake is seen slithering up the outside of a window, attempting to squeeze through the narrow gap into the living room. The footage has circulated quickly, raising concerns among residents and visitors alike. But what exactly is going on – and should tourists in Ibiza be worried?

From sunbathing to sneaking indoors

As the temperatures rise, snakes come out of hiding to seek warmth and food. In Ibiza, this means they’re often spotted sunbathing on roads, walls, rooftops and terraces – but some go even further.

Candela, a resident of Can Coix near the Sant Antoni sports centre, had an unexpected encounter earlier this week. “The snake was in the window track in our dining room. It was pretty long”, she told Diario de Ibiza. “We’ve seen two more recently, but we couldn’t catch them”.

After the latest scare, Candela contacted IBANAT (Balearic Institute of Nature), the island’s environmental agency, who advised her to call the 112 emergency number. Although the incident was reported, no one had yet arrived to inspect the property or install traps. “They told us they would come, but we’re still waiting”, she said. “If they don’t show up, we’ll put the traps ourselves”.

Watch this shocking video of a snake trying to enter a house in Ibiza 1

Another snake encounter in Sa Carroca

Candela’s experience wasn’t an isolated case. On the same day, another snake was spotted trying to enter a villa in Sa Carroca, near Can Bellotera and a local padel club. Nicolás, the concierge of the property, came face to face with the reptile at the front door.

“I’ve seen snakes before in Santa Gertrudis, but this one stood out because of its length”, he said. “It was clearly sunbathing. Eventually, it slid off into the bushes, back into the wild, so I didn’t report it”.

Watch this shocking video of a snake trying to enter a house in Ibiza 2

Though unnerving, these sightings are rarely dangerous. After sending a photo to a reptile expert in Uruguay, Nicolás was told that the serpent was not venomous or aggressive. This aligns with what local ecologists have long maintained: most Ibiza snakes pose no threat to humans.

Why are they so numerous?

The snake population in Ibiza, particularly the horseshoe whip snake, has exploded in recent years. Unlike in mainland Spain, where predators like mongooses help control their numbers, these reptiles have no natural enemies on the island. That has allowed them to grow larger and reproduce rapidly.

In 2024 alone, approximately 4,000 specimens were captured on the island – a number that highlights the scale of the problem. The increase has prompted action from local authorities and environmental groups like GEN-GOB, Amics de la Terra, and IbizaPreservation. These organisations distribute traps and work with residents to protect the island’s native wildlife, especially the endangered Ibiza wall lizard (Podarcis pityusensis), which is under threat from these invasive reptiles.

Watch this shocking video of a snake trying to enter a house in Ibiza 3

What should tourists know?

While Ibiza snakes are more visible during the spring and summer, the vast majority of visitors will never encounter one. Most of them prefer undisturbed natural areas, and human contact is rare. However, if you’re renting a rural villa or spending time in garden spaces, it’s wise to be cautious, especially around low walls, undergrowth, and window sills.

Here are a few tips for peace of mind:

Keep windows and doors closed when you’re not at home, especially on ground floors.

when you’re not at home, especially on ground floors. Avoid leaving food outside , as this may attract insects and small animals, which in turn attract snakes.

, as this may attract insects and small animals, which in turn attract snakes. Check dark or warm corners (like under sun loungers or near woodpiles) before reaching in.

(like under sun loungers or near woodpiles) before reaching in. If you see a snake, stay calm . Do not attempt to handle it yourself.

. Do not attempt to handle it yourself. Call 112, the island’s emergency number, if the snake enters your accommodation or lingers nearby.

A shared island: nature and humans

The presence of Ibiza snakes is a reminder that the island, beyond its party reputation and beach clubs, is a living ecosystem. Spring and summer bring not only tourists but also awaken the rhythms of local wildlife. While some of these rhythms may be unexpected, like a snake trying to curl into a sunny window, they are part of Ibiza’s natural cycle.

So, should you fear snakes in Ibiza? Not really. But as with any destination rich in biodiversity, a little awareness goes a long way.