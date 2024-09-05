Within Calvin Harris’ Ibiza retreat, where he quietly fell for Vick Hope

Calvin Harris, the Ibiza-based DJ and music producer, and Vick Hope, the BBC Radio 1 presenter, managed to keep their romance under wraps for months before tying the knot last year. Their engagement, too, was kept secret before they held a low-key wedding in September 2023 in Northumberland, England.

Shielding their relationship from public view proved challenging. Calvin Harris’ sprawling Ibiza property, Terra Masía, became the couple’s private haven during the early days of their relationship. This 56-hectare estate, located in Santa Eulària, is Ibiza’s largest organic farm. According to reports from Hello Magazine, Calvin Harris bought the property after selling two of his Los Angeles homes.

Terra Masía, Calvin Harris’ estate.

Terra Masía, which produces organic vegetables, eggs, wine and other farm-to-table products, also serves as a venue for special events such as weddings. Despite rumours that they might get married on the farm, the couple ultimately chose a different location for their big day.

Vick Hope has embraced life on Calvin Harris’s organic farm, Terra Masía. She has been actively participating in farm work, including feeding the chickens, and has shared glimpses of her rural lifestyle on social media.

They continue to spend their summers there while Harris fulfills his residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope: secret escapes to Ibiza

Calvin Harris frequently brought Vick Hope to the estate for quiet getaways. Five months into their relationship, he proposed to her under a majestic tree on the property. It’s likely that the couple will forever cherish the memories of these early days spent on the sun-soaked island.

The Scottish DJ has shared glimpses of life on his Ibiza estate through social media. From posts of him tending to the farm to snapshots of his recording studio on-site, Harris appears to be hands-on with the land. In one post, he’s seen holding a crate of oranges with the caption: “Just a boy and his oranges.” Another shows him posing with two sheep at Christmas, and other images feature freshly harvested carrots and the estate’s beautiful trees.

Vick Hope, too, shared her experiences at the Ibiza estate during their relationship. One of her posts showed the stunning view from their bedroom, and another captured her painting beside the estate’s pool. She captioned the series of photos: “A perfect weekend,” tagging them in Ibiza.

Their romance, nurtured in this serene corner of the island, culminated in a wedding last year. The ceremony was held at Hulne Priory, a historic Carmelite monastery dating back to 1240. Situated in the picturesque countryside of Northumberland, near the Scottish border, the priory provided a secluded, enchanting setting for their special day.

Though Harris and Hope kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, their story continues to charm fans, as the couple now embarks on the next chapter of their lives together.