Ibiza’s nightlife scene is set to reach new heights in summer 2025 with the arrival of FISHER at the island’s latest cutting-edge venue, UNVRS. The globally renowned Australian DJ and producer has announced an electrifying 17-week residency, taking over Thursdays from 5 June to 25 September at this game-changing new club.

With his unmatched energy and chart-topping anthems, FISHER promises to deliver a season of explosive performances, making the new Ibiza’s nightclub one of the must-visit destinations for electronic music fans this year.

Grammy-winning DJ FISHER premieres residency at new superclub UNVRS in Ibiza 1

From Hï Ibiza to UNVRS: a bold new chapter

After a highly successful three-year residency at Hï Ibiza, the Australian DJ is embarking on a fresh journey with UNVRS, a venue poised to revolutionise the island’s nightlife. Led by Yann Pissenem, the visionary behind Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, this new hyperclub blends high-end clubbing with the scale and ambition of arena events, featuring next-level technology, customisable production, and breathtaking architecture. It’s the perfect stage for FISHER’s high-octane performances, taking fans on an immersive musical journey.

What to expect: pure energy, massive beats, and unforgettable nights

FISHER, known for his wild personality and infectious stage presence, has built a global following with hits like Losing It, Atmosphere, and his 2024 smash Somebody with Gotye and Chris Lake. His ability to command massive crowds, from shutting down Hollywood Boulevard to headlining Central Park in NYC, proves why he’s one of dance music’s most in-demand acts. Speaking about his upcoming residency, he said:

“I couldn’t be more pumped to kick off this new adventure at UNVRS. This venue is next-level, and you know I’m bringing nothing but pure energy, massive tunes, and absolute chaos every single Thursday. Let’s send it!”

Expect state-of-the-art visuals, mind-blowing sound, and an atmosphere charged with FISHER’s signature madness—a combination set to make Thursdays at UNVRS the most sought-after club night on the island. Each week will see the Australian DJ curate an unforgettable musical journey, featuring special guests, surprise back-to-backs, and a soundscape that blends underground house beats with his signature energetic flair.

The future of Ibiza’s nightlife

Pronounced Universe, UNVRS is Ibiza’s newest superclub, bringing a futuristic twist to the clubbing experience. Designed for limitless creativity and immersive entertainment, this venue pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, with a flexible production setup that transforms the space into a unique world for every event. Following in the footsteps of award-winning venues like Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, the new club is set to define a new era for electronic music lovers.

The club’s innovative production concept enables an interchangeable stage design, next-generation visuals, and an adaptable atmosphere that changes every night, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for clubbers. UNVRS merges the intimacy of a club with the grandeur of an arena, ensuring that each night feels like a festival-scale production while maintaining the unique Ibiza underground vibe.

The perfect match

FISHER’s high-energy sets and crowd engagement make him a perfect fit for the ambitious concept of UNVRS. Having dominated the global festival circuit with performances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, and EDC Las Vegas, he is now bringing that same larger-than-life energy to Ibiza’s most exciting new venue.

His journey from a former pro surfer to one of electronic music’s biggest names has been nothing short of spectacular. Since bursting onto the scene with Ya Kidding and Stop It, the DJ has consistently delivered club anthems that dominate dance floors worldwide. His 2018 breakout track Losing It earned him a Grammy nomination and cemented his status as a global dance music powerhouse.

The legacy of The Night League and Yann Pissenem

UNVRS is the latest brainchild of Yann Pissenem, the man behind some of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, including Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, both of which have consistently ranked among the world’s top clubs. His ability to redefine the nightlife experience has set a new industry standard, and UNVRS aims to raise the bar even further.

Speaking on the partnership, Pissenem shared his excitement:

“FISHER has been an essential member of our Ibiza family, and I’m beyond excited to embark on this new chapter together at UNVRS, where his boundless energy and charisma will define an unforgettable season—there was never a doubt that he had to be on this journey from the very start.”

With a lineup of world-class DJs and a venue designed to push boundaries, this new venue is already shaping up to be one of the hottest clubbing destinations for summer 2025.

How to secure your spot

With hype already building, early ticket purchases are highly recommended. FISHER’s residency runs every Thursday from 5 June to 25 September 2025. For tickets and the latest updates, visit our Party in Ibiza section and our Instagram and TikTok profiles.

Get ready to enter the UNVRS and experience Ibiza’s nightlife like never before. Ibiza’s summer 2025 just got a whole lot bigger!