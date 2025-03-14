Where to stay for the epic Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon 2025

Santa Eulària des Riu is a fantastic base for runners taking part in the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon on 12th April. The event, known for its scenic coastal route and vibrant atmosphere, attracts athletes from all over the world. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly stay, a mid-range hotel, or a luxury resort, Santa Eulària offers a variety of accommodation options to suit different needs and budgets.

Here’s a guide to where you can stay while preparing for race day and enjoying Ibiza’s charm.

Luxury accommodation: pamper yourself before and after the race

If you’re looking to combine your marathon challenge with a touch of indulgence, Santa Eulària has excellent high-end hotels that offer both comfort and relaxation:

1. Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel – A five-star eco-luxury hotel, Aguas de Ibiza is perfect for runners who want to unwind in style. With a world-class spa, hydrotherapy pools, and sea-view rooms, this hotel ensures you’re well-rested before race day. Post-marathon, indulge in a rejuvenating massage or relax at the rooftop bar with stunning views.

2. Hotel Boutique La Bohemia del Río – A charming and stylish boutique hotel offering a peaceful atmosphere, personalised service, and beautiful decor. It’s an excellent option for runners who want a unique and intimate stay with a touch of luxury.

3. Nativo Hotel Ibiza – A stylish and eco-conscious hotel that combines sustainability with luxury. Offering bohemian-chic decor, healthy dining options, and a relaxing environment, it’s a fantastic choice for runners looking to balance wellness and comfort.

Mid-range hotels: comfort and convenience

For those looking for a balance between comfort and affordability, Santa Eulària has several mid-range hotels offering excellent amenities:

4. Catalonia Royal Ses Estaques – This adults-only hotel is perfect for a quiet stay with sea views, a well-equipped fitness centre, and a relaxing pool area. Its central location means you’re just a short walk from the marathon’s start line and local restaurants.

5. Marsol Ibiza – A modern and comfortable hotel located by the sea, Marsol Ibiza offers a peaceful setting with spacious rooms and a welcoming atmosphere. It’s a great option for runners who want to stay in a central but tranquil location.

6. Sol Beach House Ibiza – A beachfront property with a laid-back vibe, Sol Beach House offers comfortable rooms and healthy food options to keep you fuelled for the marathon. Its tranquil setting makes it a great choice for athletes needing rest before the big day.

Budget-friendly stays: affordable yet comfortable

Travelling to Ibiza for the marathon doesn’t mean breaking the bank. Santa Eulària has affordable accommodation options that are both convenient and comfortable:

7. Hotel Tres Torres – Offering great value for money, this hotel has comfortable rooms, a swimming pool, and a great location near the marina. It’s a solid choice for runners looking for an affordable yet convenient stay.

8. Apartamentos Ebusus – These self-catering apartments offer great flexibility for marathon participants on a budget. With kitchen facilities and a central location, they provide comfort and convenience at an affordable price.

Apartments and villas: a home away from home

If you prefer self-catering accommodation or are travelling with friends or family, renting an apartment or villa might be the best option:

9. Apartamentos Parot Quality – These serviced apartments are perfect for marathon participants looking for flexibility. With kitchen facilities, comfortable living spaces, and a prime location, they offer a great alternative to traditional hotels.

10. Ibiza Luxury Villas – For those travelling in a group, renting a villa can be a cost-effective and comfortable option. Many villas come with private pools, gardens, and full kitchens, providing the perfect space to relax before and after the race.

Final tips for booking your stay for the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon

Book early : the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon attracts a large number of visitors, so securing your accommodation in advance is essential.

: the attracts a large number of visitors, so securing your accommodation in advance is essential. Check for special deals : some hotels may offer special packages for marathon participants, including early breakfast options and post-race recovery treatments.

: some hotels may offer special packages for marathon participants, including early breakfast options and post-race recovery treatments. Consider location: staying close to the start line will make race day logistics easier, but Santa Eulària’s size means most accommodations are within easy reach of key locations.

Whether you’re looking for luxury, comfort, or budget-friendly accommodation, Santa Eulària has plenty of options to make your marathon experience smooth and enjoyable. Book your stay now and get ready to run in one of the most scenic races in the Mediterranean!