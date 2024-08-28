Explore the amazing Cala Llonga route: a guide to one of Santa Eulària’s premier hiking trails

If you’re looking for a picturesque hiking experience in Ibiza, the Cala Llonga route is an excellent choice. Starting and ending at the serene Cala Llonga beach, this circular trail forms a figure-eight pattern and offers an immersive journey through some of the most stunning landscapes in the Santa Eulària municipality.

Overview of the Cala Llonga Route

The Cala Llonga route is almost 10 kilometres long, making it an accessible adventure for hikers of all levels. The estimated time to complete the hike is around 2‘,‘5 hours, depending on your pace and how often you pause to soak in the breathtaking views.

Cala Llonga beach.

The trail is classified as having a medium difficulty, making it ideal for those who enjoy a bit of a challenge without it being too strenuous.

Key points of interest along the route

Cala Llonga beach : the route begins at the Cala Llonga beach , a popular destination known for its crystal-clear waters and fine sandy shores. This is not just the starting point but also a perfect place to relax after your hike.

: the route begins at the , a popular destination known for its crystal-clear waters and fine sandy shores. This is not just the starting point but also a perfect place to relax after your hike. Salt d’en Serra viewpoint: as you progress along the trail, you will encounter the Salt d’en Serra viewpoint. This viewpoint offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline and the azure sea, making it a perfect spot for photography and taking a well-deserved rest.

Cala Olivera.

Cala Olivera : continuing along the trail, you will reach Cala Olivera , a secluded cove that offers a quiet respite from the more crowded beaches. The clear waters here are perfect for a refreshing dip before continuing your journey.

: continuing along the trail, you will reach , a secluded cove that offers a quiet respite from the more crowded beaches. The clear waters here are perfect for a refreshing dip before continuing your journey. Cap des Llibrell: the route also takes you past Cap des Llibrell, a prominent headland that provides dramatic views of the surrounding area. The combination of towering cliffs and the vast expanse of the sea creates a truly awe-inspiring experience.

What to expect on the Cala Llonga route

The Cala Llonga route is well-marked, ensuring that hikers can enjoy the trail without the worry of getting lost. The terrain is varied, with a mix of coastal paths, forested areas and open spaces. This diversity not only adds to the enjoyment of the hike but also showcases the natural beauty of the Santa Eulària region.

Cap des Llibrell.

Hikers should be prepared for some moderate inclines and descents, especially near the viewpoints and coastal sections. However, these are well worth the effort, as the views they offer are among the best on the island.

Tips for hiking the Cala Llonga route

Footwear : wear sturdy hiking shoes with good grip, as some parts of the trail can be rocky or uneven.

: wear sturdy hiking shoes with good grip, as some parts of the trail can be rocky or uneven. Water and snacks : bring plenty of water, especially in the hotter months, and pack some snacks to keep your energy up during the hike.

: bring plenty of water, especially in the hotter months, and pack some snacks to keep your energy up during the hike. Time of day: for the best experience, consider starting the hike in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid the midday heat and enjoy the soft light that enhances the natural beauty of the area.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or simply looking to explore the natural landscapes of Ibiza, the Cala Llonga route offers a perfect blend of challenge and beauty. This hike is not just a physical journey but also a chance to connect with the island’s rich natural heritage.

Plan your visit to the Cala Llonga route today and discover why this trail is one of Santa Eulària’s hidden gems.

For more information, visit the official website of the Santa Eulària Town Hall.