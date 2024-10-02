Ibiza’s islets and coves accessible only by sea

In Ibiza lies a treasure trove of natural beauty, especially along its rugged coastline and the many islets that dot the surrounding waters. With turquoise coves, dramatic cliffs, and secluded spots only accessible by sea, the coastal landscapes of Ibiza offer an unparalleled experience for those seeking tranquillity and the embrace of nature.

A coastal wonderland

The coastline of Ibiza stretches for over 210 kilometres, offering a diverse range of landscapes, from hidden coves to wide sandy beaches, each with its own unique character. The island’s western coast, in particular, is renowned for its rugged cliffs, providing spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and its shimmering blue waters. One of the island’s most famous natural features is Es Vedrà, a striking limestone islet that rises dramatically from the sea. Although only accessible by boat (it is totally forbidden to land on the islet), Es Vedrà is one of Ibiza’s most emblematic places, often described as mystical and rumoured to possess magnetic energy.

The view of Es Vedrà.

For those who prefer a quieter, more isolated experience, Ibiza’s coast hides many secluded coves that are accessible only by sea. One such place is Ses Balandres, a hidden gem nestled beneath the high cliffs on the island’s north-western coastline. Its untouched beauty and sense of isolation make it a perfect destination for those who want to disconnect from the world and immerse themselves in nature. The cove’s crystal-clear waters are ideal for snorkelling, allowing visitors to explore the rich marine life and underwater caves that surround this tranquil haven. Reaching Ses Balandres requires either a boat or a strenuous descent by foot down steep cliffs, but those who make the journey are rewarded with an unforgettable experience.

Ses Balandres.

Tagomago: a secluded paradise off the coast of Ibiza

Ibiza’s coastal charm is further enhanced by its numerous islets, many of which lie just off the main island and provide even more opportunities for exploration. Tagomago, located to the north-east of Ibiza, is one of the most notable of these islets. This small, private island has become a luxury retreat for the rich and famous, but its wild, untouched beauty makes it a dream destination for those seeking serenity and seclusion. Surrounded by azure waters, Tagomago offers spectacular snorkelling and diving opportunities, with its rich marine life and coral formations providing a mesmerising underwater world to explore.

Tagomago.

The only way to reach Tagomago is by boat, adding to its exclusivity and allure. Once there, visitors can explore its rugged coastline, hike along its scenic trails, or simply relax. The islet retains its natural charm, with dense vegetation, rocky cliffs, and pristine beaches providing a true escape from the busy world.

Cala d’en Serra and beyond

On the northern coast of Ibiza lies another hidden treasure, Cala d’en Serra. This small, picturesque cove is surrounded by pine-covered cliffs and offers some of the clearest waters on the island. While it’s accessible by land, the journey to Cala d’en Serra involves navigating narrow, winding roads that are not for the faint-hearted, making it feel as though you’re venturing to a secret paradise. The beach itself is small and less developed than other parts of Ibiza, giving it a peaceful, almost untouched feel. For those who prefer to approach by sea, the calm waters of the cove make it a perfect spot for anchoring and enjoying the solitude.

Cala d’en Serra.

Another secluded spot worth mentioning is Cala Llentrisca, located in the southern part of the island. This remote cove is known for its peaceful atmosphere and beautiful surroundings, with clear waters that are perfect for swimming and snorkelling. Cala Llentrisca is not as easily accessible as some of the more popular beaches, but its isolation only adds to its charm. Visitors who arrive by boat are treated to stunning views of the rocky coastline and the dense forests that surround this hidden bay.

Cala Llentrisca.

A seafarer’s dream

Ibiza’s coastline and its surrounding islets have long been a magnet for seafarers, offering endless opportunities for exploration and adventure. Whether sailing along the coast, diving into the crystal-clear waters, or discovering hidden coves and beaches, the island’s maritime landscape is a dream come true for those who love the sea. The island’s marinas are well-equipped for boat charters, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of Ibiza from the water and access places that are otherwise unreachable by land.

For those with a spirit of adventure, the smaller, more remote islets around Ibiza offer a unique opportunity to experience the island’s natural beauty in its purest form. From Es Vedrà to Tagomago, each islet has its own character and allure, making them ideal for day trips. However, it is important to verify which islets are open to visitors and which are restricted or off-limits for landing. The calm, clear waters surrounding these islets provide perfect conditions for water sports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling, while the surrounding cliffs and hills offer hiking trails that reward with panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

Ibiza’s beauty extends far beyond its beaches and nightlife. The island’s rugged coastline, hidden coves, and enchanting islets offer a glimpse into a side of Ibiza that is often overshadowed by its more famous attractions. Whether it’s the secluded charm of Ses Balandres, the isolation of Tagomago, or the quiet beauty of Cala d’en Serra, Ibiza’s coastal landscapes are a reminder that the island is not just a destination for partygoers, but also a paradise for nature lovers, adventurers, and those seeking peace and solitude.

From dramatic cliffs and crystal-clear waters to the peaceful seclusion of its many hidden gems, Ibiza’s coastline is a testament to the island’s enduring natural beauty. Whether you’re exploring by land or sea, there’s always something new to discover along this stunning stretch of the Mediterranean.