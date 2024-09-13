DJ Dom Dollar captured on video one of the most surreal moments you could ever witness on a plane, during this summer in Ibiza. A British tourist, who had flown to Ibiza to celebrate a stag weekend, found himself in an unusual predicament on the return flight. His group of friends, roughly 40 in total, had travelled to the island to celebrate his last days of freedom with a wild party.

However, things took an unexpected turn when they managed to fit him into the plane’s overhead luggage compartment.

Dom Dollar surreal experience: "one minute you're in a club in Ibiza and the next you wake up in the Ryanair luggage compartment" 1

Sharing flight with Dom Dollar

Music producer Dom Dollar, who was on the same flight, captured the moment on video and shared it on TikTok. The footage shows the man, dressed in an Arsenal shirt, struggling to wriggle out of the luggage bin.

According to his friends, the group had forced him into the compartment after the plane had landed. The odd scene was later confirmed by Dollar, who shared the story on social media.

Dom Dollar surreal experience: "one minute you're in a club in Ibiza and the next you wake up in the Ryanair luggage compartment" 2

“One minute you’re at a club in Ibiza, and the next you’re waking up in Ryanair’s luggage compartment,” Dom Dollar commented alongside the video, clearly in disbelief at what he had witnessed.