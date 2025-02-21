The renowned Ibicine festival travels to ancient Rome in its 8th edition

The Ibiza Film Festival, Ibicine, has unveiled details of its highly anticipated eighth edition in Madrid, drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Ancient Rome and the iconic film ‘Gladiator’.

During the presentation, held at the Spanish Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the nominees for the 2025 Astarté Awards were announced, highlighting the festival’s growing impact on the Spanish film scene.

‘El Príncep’ leads the Astarté Award nominations

The short film ‘El Príncep’, starring Enric Auquer, leads the nominations in the Official Short Film Section (SOC) with six nods. Close behind is ‘Líbranos del mal’ with five, while ‘La Gran Obra’, ‘La Piscina’, ‘Solo Kim’, and ‘The Boogey & The Witch’ each secured four nominations. The announcement was made by comedian and magician Miguel Miguel, a regular on ‘El Hormiguero’, who emphasised the power of cinema as a medium for storytelling and emotional connection.

The full festival programme, which will run from 6th to 13th April, and the nominees in the Official Feature Film Section (SOL) will be revealed in the coming days.

A festival honouring Mediterranean culture

Helher Escribano, director of Ibicine, highlighted Ibiza’s deep connection to Mediterranean culture, drawing parallels between cinema, struggle, and passion in line with this edition’s theme. “Since ancient times, the Mediterranean has been the cradle of civilisations, and its essence remains alive in Ibiza. Just as gladiators fought for their freedom, cinema is a battlefield where creativity triumphs over all obstacles”, she stated.

Escribano expressed her gratitude to Gecisa and the Film Academy for their support in fostering cinematic talent. Additionally, it was announced that Ibizan filmmaker Carmen Vidal will receive the Astarté de Honor Talento Balear in recognition of her distinguished career, which includes 13 Emmy Awards.

The festival’s official poster has been designed by Mallorcan illustrator Ángel Luque, further reinforcing the Mediterranean theme of this edition.

The film industry gathers at Ibicine

The event was attended by Fernando Méndez-Leite, director of the Spanish Film Academy, as well as key figures from the film industry, including Sara Sálamo, Bárbara Hermosilla, Lara Palma, Beatriz Olivares, Fernando Andina, and Daniel Pérez Prada. Directors and producers such as Mario Hernández, Javier Muga (director of the Cuenca Film Festival), Edu Rejón, Ruth Armas (president of the Gáldar Film Festival), Antonio García (director of the Aranda del Duero Film Festival), and Miguel Piedrafita (from ‘3000 Elefantes’) were also present.

Institutional support for the festival was reinforced by the attendance of Juan Miguel Costa, Director of Tourism for the Consell de Eivissa, Carmen Domínguez, Councillor for Culture for the Eivissa Town Council, and Pedro Vidal Montserrat, Secretary of State for Culture and Sports of the Balearic Government.

Record participation and support for emerging talent

Ibicine’s eighth edition has broken audience records, with over 1,000 spectators attending its weekly screenings since January. A total of 600 short films were submitted, with 43 selected to compete in 13 categories. The festival continues to strengthen its presence with support from companies such as Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, Nassau Beach Club, Grupo Mambo, GIA Creativa, and Centauro Rent a Car, alongside institutional backing from the Consell de Ibiza and the Ibiza Town Council, as well as the municipalities of Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni.

As in previous editions, the law firm Visual In Law will provide the Astarté Award winner for Best Director with a year of free legal consultancy. DAMA, the audiovisual copyright management entity, reaffirmed its commitment to the festival by once again sponsoring the Astarté Awards for Best Fiction Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film, with financial rewards.

Jon Plazaola, the festival’s lifetime patron, encouraged participation in the third edition of the Ibiza Film Campus, which this year will feature actress Macarena Gómez and be led by Fernando González Gómez, focusing on the horror and suspense genres. “Long live Ibicine. Strength and honour”, Plazaola concluded before introducing a video message from Kira Miró, the festival’s patron, who emphasised the importance of recognising the work of cinema professionals.

With an expanding programme, growing audience engagement, and strong industry support, Ibicine 2025 is shaping up to be one of the festival’s most ambitious editions to date.