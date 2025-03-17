This is Ibiza’s most popular museum of 2024

The Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa (MACE), the Puget Museum, and the Broner House, all managed by Ibiza Town Hall, welcomed a total of 47,478 visitors in 2024—an increase of 5,395 compared to 2023. The director of the three museums, Elena Ruiz, highlighted that each institution attracts a wide range of audiences, from those interested in traditional and historical art to enthusiasts of modern, avant-garde, and contemporary trends. The local government praised the museums’ appeal in an official statement.

MACE: a year of cultural activity and artistic exploration

For the MACE, 2024 was a dynamic year filled with exhibitions and activities aimed at enriching Ibiza’s cultural life. One of the most notable exhibitions was ‘La scoperta del Fuoco’ by Santi Moix, a visually striking floral installation that transformed the entire perimeter of the Sala de Armas. Additionally, the Cicerone VII seminar, a series of lectures open to the public on art theory, drew considerable attention. These initiatives, along with the museum’s permanent collection, attracted 19,467 visitors in 2024, slightly up from 18,669 in 2023.

MACE continues to be a hub for contemporary art lovers, featuring works from renowned local and international artists. The museum also maintains a strong commitment to educational outreach, offering guided tours, workshops, and artist talks that aim to engage both residents and tourists alike.

Puget Museum: the most visited museum in Ibiza

The Puget Museum saw the highest number of visitors among the three institutions, reaching 20,219 visitors—a significant increase from 18,377 in 2023. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the museum had gone two years without temporary exhibitions due to restoration works. However, the return of exhibitions such as ‘Luz Azul’ successfully attracted new and returning visitors.

Moreover, 2024 marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Narcís Puget Viñas, a renowned Ibizan painter, which further increased interest in the museum. Additionally, the museum is a key stop on several guided tours of Ibiza’s historic quarter, leading many tourists to discover its collection for the first time.

The Puget Museum, housed in a beautifully preserved 18th-century building, offers an intimate look into the work of Narcís Puget Viñas and his son, Narcís Puget Riquer, both of whom captured the essence of Ibiza through their paintings. Their depictions of island life, traditional costumes, and rural landscapes provide visitors with a deeper understanding of Ibiza’s cultural heritage.

Casa Broner: a hidden gem for architecture and culture enthusiasts

The Broner House recorded 7,792 visitors in 2024, a notable rise from 5,037 in 2023. Originally the home of German architect and painter Erwin Broner, the building was later donated to the public by his widow, Gisela Broner, and has since been declared a Cultural Heritage Site. Unlike the other two museums, Casa Broner is not only an exhibition space but also a venue for cultural events, workshops, and architectural discussions.

The house itself is a prime example of Ibiza’s modernist architecture, seamlessly blending functionality with Mediterranean aesthetics. Overlooking the sea from Ibiza’s Sa Penya district, it continues to attract those interested in design, history, and the artistic legacy of Broner.

Ibiza’s museums: a testament to its thriving cultural scene

“These figures demonstrate the strong interest our museums generate and confirm that Ibiza is a city of culture, with a capital C”, stated Carmen Domínguez, the town’s Councillor for Culture.

Beyond these three museums, Ibiza boasts a rich cultural landscape, with sites such as the Madina Yabisa Interpretation Centre, the Necropolis of Puig des Molins, and the Ethnographic Museum of Ibiza offering insights into the island’s diverse history and traditions.

The increasing number of visitors to Ibiza’s museums is a sign that the island is evolving beyond its reputation as a party destination. Cultural tourism is playing an ever-growing role in attracting travellers looking for a more meaningful and immersive experience. With continued investment in exhibitions, restoration projects, and educational initiatives, Ibiza is solidifying its place as a significant cultural hub in the Mediterranean.