Behind every beautifully plated dish, every expertly shaken cocktail and every sunset dinner by the sea, there are people who make the magic happen. The waiters, chefs, hosts and bartenders of Ibiza are essential to the experiences that make your holiday unforgettable.

Ibiza is famous for its vibrant energy, but also for the sense of welcome it offers to everyone who arrives. Whether you are celebrating a honeymoon, enjoying a family escape or indulging in a high-end getaway, the hospitality of the island wraps around you like a warm breeze. That is why the way visitors treat staff matters so much—because the people who take care of you are the ones who quietly carry your holiday on their shoulders.

What really happens inside Ibiza’s most exclusive restaurants? 1

But not every guest treats them as they deserve.

When luxury goes too far: true stories from the restaurant floor

In a popular online thread, hospitality workers from high-end restaurants across the globe shared the most extravagant and unbelievable requests made by ultra-wealthy diners. Many of these accounts could easily be mistaken for fiction—but they are very real, and in some cases, they happened right here in Ibiza.

One waiter described a surreal evening when a guest ordered the most expensive fillet steak on the menu—for her chihuahua. Later that night, after a tense argument with her partner, she offered the waiter $100 simply so she could spit in his face. The offer was not accepted, but the moment stayed with him forever.

In another case, a family dining with their children requested one of the finest bottles of champagne in the restaurant. They did not plan to drink it. Instead, they let the children pour it down the toilet “for fun”. Thousands of euros, quite literally, flushed away.

Fame, silence and discretion

Some of Ibiza’s most exclusive restaurants and beach clubs have become known for their discretion. Celebrities from around the world visit the island in search of privacy—and many get it, thanks to strict internal protocols.

One worker explained that when certain high-profile guests arrived, staff were asked to sign confidentiality agreements. If any other diner recognised a famous face and asked about them, the official line was always denial. “Robert Redford was once sitting at a table”, one user recalled. “A guest at the next table asked if it was him. I smiled and told them they were mistaken, even though they were absolutely right.”

It is just one of the many invisible roles that hospitality staff play: protector, confidant, guardian of a moment.

Indulgence without boundaries

In the world of high-end hospitality, indulgence has no limits. And in Ibiza, a destination that blends glamour with relaxation, those limits are tested daily.

One regular client, pressed for time, requested to have his therapy session inside the restaurant’s lounge before dinner. He had no time to see his therapist and still arrive in time to eat. The team agreed, and the lounge temporarily transformed into a private clinic.

On another evening, a family asked for a whole tin of premium caviar, not to enjoy as part of a special meal—but so their seven-year-old child could eat it by the spoonful. No questions asked. The request was fulfilled.

Wine lists and wallets: when money loses meaning

Luxury hotels in Ibiza often come with cellars stocked like museums of taste. One such venue is said to house over 3,000 varieties of wine. One guest reportedly spent more than an hour choosing—and then ordered seven different bottles for himself, just to taste them all.

The final bill came to over $20,000. He did not finish a single bottle. Nor did he take any with him.

These stories are more than extravagant—they are snapshots of a world where excess becomes entertainment, and where the efforts of those serving the experience are often overlooked.

A gentle reminder: kindness is Ibiza’s greatest luxury

These anecdotes may sound distant, even comical, but they highlight something deeply important: how we treat the people who serve us matters.

In Ibiza, service is not cold or robotic. It is warm, familiar, human. That extra touch—the waiter who remembers your name, the bartender who prepares your favourite drink before you even ask, the receptionist who helps you book the perfect boat trip—is part of what makes the island unforgettable.

So as you explore Ibiza’s restaurants, beach clubs and boutique hotels, let kindness be the thread that runs through your experience. Smile. Say thank you. Be patient when the terrace is full and the sun is high. Speak with respect to the people whose work allows you to relax.

Because at the heart of the Ibiza dream is something much deeper than champagne or designer menus: it is connection, community, and care.

And those things are not just luxury—they are what makes the island truly magical.